Pedestrian safety compromised

These days, the buzz is about electric vehicles, but what about non-motorists using adjoining walkways? Pedestrian safety is frequently compromised by electric vehicles silently humming by.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, pedestrian fatalities reached their highest level in 40 years. The greater body weight of vehicles, dangerous/distracted driving, and roadways designed for speed contribute to the rising death rate.

E-scooters are lightweight, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that these mobility devices are difficult to detect. Six times in six weeks, I have encountered E-scooters abandoned haphazardly, posing a dangerous tripping hazard.

Currently, the scooter sharing company Lime is authorized to operate in Colorado Springs. According to the city’s website, e-scooters must be parked upright, out of the way of pedestrian and vehicle traffic, but how is that policy enforced?

Skateboarders also pose a risk to pedestrians. Riders on crowded downtown sidewalks should dismount, rather than dodge pedestrians like they’re competing on an obstacle course. It’s the policy, but compliance relies on personal responsibility.

Multi-use trails are common in our city. On the trails, bicycles approach from ahead and behind. Often, I am startled by a silent cyclist whizzing by with only inches to spare. It’s dangerous, not to mention rude.

The National Park Service advises hikers and cyclists to “treat others the way you want to be treated.” Approaching fellow trail travelers, calmly announce your presence and intentions, “Passing on your right,” for example.

While we’re on the subject, neighbors, please trim overgrown branches that impede pedestrian walkways. Because I don’t drive, walking the sidewalks and trails qualifies as the best part of my day. However, a fall or collision at my age could be a game-changer. Please, be considerate of non-motorists like me in our fine city.

Marcia Wick

Colorado Springs

No ordinary highway project

After reading Thomas Madison’s column on America’s Permitting Crisis, I had to go back and re-read an article I read years ago concerning the construction of the Alkan Highway. See (Construction of the Alkan Highway)

Madison points out in his article that it takes an average of 5.3 years to obtain the necessary federal permits for a public transportation project. This time grows to 7.4 years for a sizeable road and bridge improvement project.

In February 1942, just two days after receiving the assignment, Brig. Gen. Clarence L. Sturdevant submitted a plan for surveys and construction of the Alkan Highway. He projected the completion of the highway in the fall of 1942. Surveying began in February.

Construction started at Dawson Creek, B.C., on March 8, 1942, and was completed on October 28, 1942 at Delta Junction, Alaska. A total of 1,700 miles all done in 234 days, 270 days if you include the whole month of February for planning and surveying. Done in less time than the permitting process today. And this was no ordinary highway project. The Alkan highway has been improved since WWII and has been in use since the day it was completed.

If today’s permitting process had been in effect in 1942, WWII would have been over before the Alkan Highway construction could get started.

John Froehle

Colorado Springs

Something is rotten in America

Cocaine found in the White House. Sleazy Hunter Biden and the “Big Guy” tainted with probable Chinese and Ukraine bribes. The criminal who leaked the Dobbs decision goes unpunished. The COVID lockdown reeks of a Dr. Anthony Fauci and government collusion. Can our vaunted law enforcement be so incompetent? Or might it be something else, something more nefarious?

However, the gulag in Washington continues. Aside from a miniscule number of nuts at this “mostly peaceful” event, the vast majority of these patriots don’t deserve such Draconian punishments. Is Lady Liberty weeping as our nation devolves into a two-tiered judicial system?

Shakespeare character, Marcellus, is quoted in “Hamlet” as saying, “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.” Me thinks something is rotten in America.

Bill Crow

Larkspur

The great Soviet society

Government gives student loan forgiveness, so all of us who faithfully met our loan obligations, working in health care, paying our debts, get nothing for our sacrifices? We gave up things as well, but paid our debts. But since we paid we get ignored, and more of our money is wasted away for others who have not met their obligations. the same bang for the buck if you give us our money too, we wouldn’t be paying debt, we did that, we would spend directly into the economy. Moral — don’t pay your debts you knew would be incurred and the rest of us will pay them for you.

The great Soviet society is upon is.

Michael Calhoun

Colorado Springs

Safety of our children

The GOP is doing the right thing with their transgender ban laws protecting children and youth. Our brains are not fully formed until around age 25 (some even longer) and mutilating children’s bodies when they can’t make other life decisions is akin to carrying out grotesque medical experiments on live subjects to see what happens to them.

I also agree that my taxpayer dollars should not be used to pay for adult (over 21) transition services. If you think you need to physically (unable to biologically) change from male to female, you’re wrong, but just not on my dime. This should also apply to military members as well. Your body, your money. I refuse to pay for your physical, emotional, and spiritual destruction. I applaud and will vote for the GOP candidates who back these ban laws for the safety of our children.

Joseph Ford

Colorado Springs