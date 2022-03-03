Paying for utility conversion
Once again Bob Loevy (“Windstorm-caused electrical fire shook up Springs neighborhood”, Feb. 26) is looking for any reason for Colorado Springs Utilities to raise electric rates to pay for the conversion of overhead lines (OH) to underground (UG).
He cites the problems that Pacific Gas & Electric has with their California overhead distribution system. PGE’s problems are partly due to poor maintenance practices and partly due to their inability to provide adequate clearance from their OH lines to the trees along their rights-of-way because of environmental restrictions.
PGE has thousands of miles of OH lines in the rural heavily forested areas California. There have been wildland fires caused by tree contacts with PGE’s overhead lines.
There is no similarity between PGE’s rural overhead system problems and the overhead system in Colorado Springs. Loevy uses a single (quickly extinguished) tree fire caused by a once in 20-year windstorm to justify his position.
Loevy cites the Marshall fire as justification for a wholesale conversion project. Wildland fires can be devastating, as we found out with the Waldo Canyon fire that burned 365 homes in Mountain Shadows, a subdivision served entirely by underground electric lines. The Marshall fire and the Waldo Canyon fire started in undeveloped wildland areas and spread into the urban setting.
Utilities estimates that it will cost $2.2 billion to convert the existing OH lines to UG. With approximately 240,000 electric customers, the conversion cost would be about $10,000 per customer.
Who is willing to write a $10,000 check to Utilities to pay for this conversion?
Mark Swan
Colorado Springs
Another state money grab
Back before Christmas, my family and I had to replace a vehicle that we bought new nearly 20 years ago. With a little over 200,000 miles on the odometer, the transmission failed and the vehicle was not economically repairable. So, we went car shopping and eventually purchased a used 2018 sedan. The temporary plate was due to expire Feb. 21. On the Feb. 19, we got the title transfer notification that would allow us to put permanent plates on the replacement vehicle.
My “Bronze Star” plates were purchased about five years ago and were perfectly serviceable, so I took them and the registration from the old vehicle into the DMV on Fort Carson. There I was told that I had to surrender the old plates and replace them with new ones, since our all-knowing state Legislature had passed a law that outlawed the transfer of plates between vehicles. New plates must be issued.
The rationale: There are too many unserviceable or unreadable plates being transferred between vehicles. The state-imposed solution to a minor problem — what else but have all plates surrendered and replaced instead of removing only unserviceable or unreadable plates from service. The kicker — there are additional charges added to the registration fee when the replacement license plates are issued.
Those fees: (1) $7.69 for the replacement license plate, (2) $1.03 for the new temporary license plate mounting board, and (3) $2.00 for the new temporary license permit (which now shows the actual letters and numbers that will be on the replacement license plate).
Additional cost to get a new license plate equals $10.72. That is not a great deal of money, but it is a real irritant when one has to surrender perfectly serviceable license plates, that one has grown used to over many years. To me, this process is nothing more than another state money grab.
Jerry Zoebisch
Fountain
Without regard to the consequences
My granddaughter is a broke college student at Pikes Peak Community College. She is taking 16 credit hours and working 35 hours a week to make ends meet. Her car broke down the other day, leaving her stranded.
I am her 65-year-old grandfather who was a mechanic 40 years ago. I towed her car to my house and soon diagnosed the problem as a plugged catalytic converter. To my surprise, I could no longer purchase the original converter for the car but had to order a California-specification converter.
Apparently, Gov. Jared Polis and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature enacted a new law last year requiring converters sold in Colorado to have California specifications. Wow, the cost is now eight times higher for everyone in Colorado who needs a catalytic converter!
I know auto pollution is excessive at times in Denver, rarely in Colorado Springs or other areas of the state. We have emissions testing for all vehicles in the Denver area to address polluting vehicles. Why wasn’t this law limited to the affected areas around Denver?
This law unnecessarily affects every person in Colorado and, unfortunately, the owners of older used cars that can least afford it.
Sadly, this is typical of what Democrats do when they gain power; they pass laws without regard to the consequences or even the opinions of most of us. In their first year, they overturned the wishes of the voters by overregulating the oil and gas industry in Colorado, gave away our presidential electors to the National Popular Vote, created a ridiculously onerous Family Leave Law, limited the ability of parents to choose the therapy their child might need, limited penalties on drug possession, bail for violent criminals and promoted homelessness through lax enforcement of existing laws.
What an awful track record! Folks, we need to remember these things next November when Gov. Polis and his Democratic friends are running for office.
Let’s not let them Californicate Colorado!
Mike Golden
Colorado Springs
How self-centered can we be?
I’m embarrassed. Despite the graphic news of events in the Ukraine, our media (and perhaps we?) mitigate the horrific human agony going on there with reports of what this means to us in terms of gasoline prices and inflation, and how much weight would be given to it in our president’s address to us in his State of the Union address.
How much more self-centered could we possibly be? What happened to our personal and national willingness to sacrifice “ourselves and our sacred honor” to the cause of liberty and freedom? Most certainly we will be personally affected financially by this worldwide calamity, no matter what, but won’t it be worth it? What could be more noble than our strong support of our fellow human beings, the Ukrainians, than our willingness to sacrifice our economic well-being in their behalf?
Quit whimpering I say, and stand up and be counted for what America has always represented!
Arthur Aikin
Colorado Springs