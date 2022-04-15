Paying for electric charging
I am sure there is a need for electric vehicle charging systems but the question that begs an answer is, who will pay for them? As a city taxpayer, I don’t want to pay for someone else’s electricity. As everyone knows, there will be a cost to maintain the charging stations above the construction cost. I urge the Colorado Springs City Council not to levy that cost on all taxpayers. Consider that when you purchase vehicle fuel at a service station the customer pays for the fuel, including the construction cost and maintenance of the pumps. Kudos to Councilman Dave Donelson for requesting additional viewpoints.
Richard Gandolf
Colorado Springs
Killing of innocent human beings
From the outset, Gov. Jared Polis stated his intention to sign HB22-1279 should it reach his desk. Well, now he has, as promised. I am certainly not proud that the Reproductive Health Equity Act has become state law. Rather, I am saddened and ashamed. I have a couple of questions:
1. How can “reproductive health” describe the intentional killing of innocent human beings?
2. How can “equity” describe the denial of any and all rights for preborn young women, thousands of whom will never have a chance to grow up to make decisions? The stroke of a legislative (or executive) pen does not negate the truth of intrauterine human life. Why can we not protect the lives of the smallest and most vulnerable among us?
It has been said that pictures are worth thousands of words. I challenge Polis, as I have the members of the Colorado Legislature who voted in favor of HB22-1279, to view a video of an abortion and an obstetrical ultrasound. Perhaps then, the truth of what this legislation has done will become real.
Warren Jaeger, MD
Colorado Springs
Discovering life through children
Life is precious. Life is difficult. Life is real from the moment of conception to death. Fetuses, infants, babies, children are humans. As a mother of three sons and seven grandchildren, I have witnessed the tender and the tough moments, the wild and the crazy times — the memory-makers and the heartbreakers. Whether it is school plays, sports events, art or science projects, graduations, or attaining that first important job, all three of my sons have contributed to not only their own goals, but hopefully shared their God-given gifts and talents with our world. Note, all three.
Our third son, an incredibly able, employed (two jobs at two outstanding companies), sensitive, caring man of 40, exemplifies life to the fullest. He is tall, handsome, active in his church and local bowling league, delightful to befriend, and winner of multiple awards during his high school years. He is our family’s finest statistician for almost any sport; he came in near the top of our family’s March Madness bracket challenge! Our third son, John, is a person with Down syndrome. We had no idea that John was gifting us with discovering life from a different perspective … a God-ordained one for sure. We are ever so grateful to learn from, share with, and love him. We would not want it any other way.
Gov. Jared Polis, I love living in this more than beautiful state of Colorado. I am appalled that you have tarnished it by signing HB 1279.
Ann Squires Hartsock
Colorado Springs
Do you see a pattern?
I find it ludicrous that some people think it’s a big mystery why Donald Trump moved the Space Command from here to Alabama when he says he made the decision “single-handedly”. It’s not the process which is flawed — it’s Trump’s personality and characteristics that were completely inappropriate for the job of president. When he was elected, a supporter wrote to the Denver Post to defend him, saying “We elected the man for his policies, not his personality.” Sorry, it doesn’t work that way and if you think that, you know nothing about human nature and the job and requirements of the American presidency. A normal president would never consider making decisions affecting the whole country due to petty reasons about who likes him more.
Similarly, the whole big lie about the 2020 election is only due to his massive ego and narcissistic personality. When “The Apprentice” didn’t win an Emmy award, he said the election was rigged. He warned of voter fraud in 2016, before he won, and now claims massive fraud when there’s almost no evidence of that. Do you see a pattern? He’s single-handedly ruining the concept of election integrity in this country, and that has frightening implications for elections all over the country, now and in the future.
Rob Watt
Colorado Springs
Leave politics out of the library
Good riddance to John Spears. You did more damage than good. You harmed our community and schools with your nonsense. People I’ve witnessed pushing their agenda are those that are guilty of biased opinions. Political correctness only separates. Try bringing us back together and savoring the good the library has to offer. Leave politics out. Your transgender push is very offensive to many.
Roxanne Dunn
Colorado Springs
Astounding road hazard
This week. I had an incident while driving in the early hours of the morning in Peyton. It was dark, on an unlighted side street. I unfortunately ran into a large pile of landscape rocks that were left on the road by a homeowner. I would say they extended about a third of the way into the road. The pile was unmarked in any way —no cones, no reflective tape.
My car was damaged enough to have to be towed. It appears that I will be without a vehicle for more than a month. The state police were called. They were unconcerned by the danger such a large pile of debris left in the road might be. They decided they would not cite me for hitting this pile of rocks. Yay them. The county sheriff was also unconcerned with the danger. As was the homeowner, I called the county later to find out if they had ordinances against people leaving large piles of rock in the roadway. They do not. I know I probably should have been paying better attention, but the lack of concern that this was a possible road hazard is astounding to me.
Linda Fladager
Colorado Springs