Pay attention to customer service
We have lived in Colorado Springs a long time and remember doing major shopping downtown. Given the option, we support locally owned shops and restaurants.
Saturday, Jan. 23 my wife and I went into the city parking garage on Cascade to shop locally for a birthday present for our son. The sign at the building entrance indicated $1 for evenings and weekends. The machine, however, required $3 for the gate to open. When I called the parking administer to question the change, the lady who answered the phone saw no problem with the sign as “the machine told you $3”. We later looked at the parking administration website which showed $1.25 per hour for a parking meter and $2 for the city garages. But on Thursday, Jan. 29, we found out the hard way that the meters now require $1.50 per hour. (Today, Feb. 2, the website has not been changed.)
Is the intent to keep everyone except those buying the new condos out of downtown? The locally owned shops, and especially restaurants, are still suffering from the lockdowns and governmental restrictions. Yet going downtown has become ever more unpleasant while it is easy to go to University Village or out along Powers and eat at a chain restaurant with free parking. Also, away from downtown one doesn’t have to deal with panhandlers and homeless.
To my knowledge, no one, except perhaps the city garage cashiers who lost out to automation, has missed a paycheck in spite of COVID during the last year.
The well paid and continuously employed staff should have been able to publicize the increases in the fees and assure related signs and websites are updated! Perhaps if leadership paid more attention to customer service rather than looking only to rise fees, the situation would be more understandable.
Norman Cole
Colorado Springs
Some good vaccine news
There were two letters in the Feb. 2, Gazette pertaining to getting the COVID-19 vaccination. I’m writing this because we need some positive perspective rather than the bad news that seems to permeate our society today.
In mid-December 2020, I received an email from UCHealth regarding their COVID-19 vaccination procedures and was advised to watch for a future email which would allow me to schedule mine. It came on Jan. 21 and I was actually able to pick the location, dates, and times for both shots.
When I arrived at the Memorial Administrative Center yesterday, I was amazed at what I found. There was more than ample parking and many highly visible informative signs outside that led me right to where I needed to be. The greeters, the people who check you in, the vaccination givers, and those folks that monitored you for the 15 minutes after the shot were extremely professional, caring, patient, and really relished what they were doing. In my mind, they all qualify for sainthood!
After my shot, I had planned to read the paper, but gave it up just to enjoy watching the interaction between staff and patients. We need more of that in our world.
Lesa (hope I spelled that correctly), the nice lady who injected me, gave me one of the smoothest shots ever. I say that as someone with almost 50 years as a military dependent and active duty member with a pile of shot records over an inch thick.
I truly hope that everyone waiting for their vaccine gets it ASAP and avoids this horrible virus. In the interim, I can say hat UCHealth is doing a super job, and that other institutions might want to try their model. It works!
Wayne Gray
Colorado Springs
Problem could go away overnight
I have followed the conversation about robocalls with great interest. I get about five calls a day from these vermin.
There is a simple answer — ban all phone number “spoofing”. Just make it flat illegal with major fines and punishment of violators.
Blocking a number is fine for certain situations but there is never ever a valid reason for providing a phony number.
This annoying problem would go away overnight.
Kurt Frisbie
Monument
Different perspective on the post offi
ce
I found the recent letter praising our Post Office to be laughable. I’m a retired military senior citizen who has traveled all over the US and in various overseas locations. The local post office system is the worst I’ve ever seen and it’s not because of the pandemic; it has been that way since I retired here 14 years ago.
There are myriad problems including poorly processed name changes, Post Office counter locations left unattended with customers in line, incorrect and incomplete tracking, and inexcusable mail handling and delays.
Holiday cards I mailed first class to friends and relatives on Dec. 11 were delivered after the first of January, one sent to Toronto arrived on just days ago on Feb. 2, and I received a first class card from California two weeks after it was postmarked.
Then, there’s the package I received today that took five days to be delivered from Denver. Tracking shows it went from Denver to Colorado Springs to Peyton then back to Colorado Springs, back to Denver then back yet again to Colorado Springs and then to Peyton.
There is simply no excuse for that. To be clear, I genuinely appreciate what mail carriers are facing these days and respect them for their hard work in these trying times, but the management and processing of mail in the Springs and surrounding areas do not deserve the same praise or respect.
Kevin Curry
Peyton
Biden’s form of unity
There is a new autocrat in town. For four-plus years we have listened to the media and Left complain about former President Donald Trump being an autocrat and the supposed threat it represents to the Constitution. This even though former President Barack Obama openly used his “I have a phone and pen” philosophy to accomplish what he could not do by working with the Congress. President Joe Biden is doing the same thing and has canceled thousands of jobs and opened our borders to illegal immigrants with no consideration for the rule of law.
This is all following an inauguration speech where he pledged to be a president for all Americans and unify the country. He should have added, “if you agree with me.” With the biased support of big tech, the media, celebrities, and far left politicians it is clear who the president is uniting.
Scott Hutchison
Colorado Springs