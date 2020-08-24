Pay attention, Denver is next
Gazette, Sunday, Aug. 16, headline: Denver crime wave is swelling”, followed by the headline “Numerous factors form ‘perfect storm’. ” Do please educate us! The sad commentary here: This reporter (and many others) obviously believes what she is writing and assumes most of us are stupid enough to believe the biased article or not get past the incendiary headlines. For months, many of these same reporters have treated this situation as righteous on behalf of the protesters: The message: They’re justifiably angry. The left has the only solutions. Defund law enforcement, blame the president.
The report says, “…residents are scared.” Months of lawlessness, rioting and private and public property destruction. A Governor who thinks he is king and shuts down our state citing “science” that has changed at least 10 times since he started his power grab in the spring, destroying what was a very good economy enjoyed especially by Denver. “Research has shown a great deal of correlation and causation between economic conditions and crime, especially violent crime. As the economy turns down crime turns up.” Andre Adeli, a former public defender in Denver and a criminal justice professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver — as cited in this article.
And let’s not forget encampments full of human waste, drug abuse and violence in and around the Denver city center. Insisting the Denver Police and the State Patrol “stand down” during the rioting and destruction. Constant talk about defunding our police. Trash talk about our National Guard and their legitimate mission to keep peace when it gets out of hand as it has in Portland, Seattle and drum roll, now coming to a city near you, Denver.
Of course “…residents are scared” or like me, both angry and scared. What did these “reformers” expect? Does anyone read world history? Study the destruction under these kinds of policies in countries such as Venezuela, at one time one of the richest nations in Latin America. Of course, world history is no longer taught honestly in our public schools.
In this same edition of The Gazette, the very liberal Clarence Page, writing about the violence in Chicago, while trashing anyone on the right who disagrees with him, expresses “a frustration with hot blooded extremists who somehow got the wrong message from Martin Luther King Jr.’s observation back in 1966 “a riot is the language of the unheard.” Page later states, “The buck stops inevitably with Lightfoot (Mayor of Chicago), but there is plenty of blame to go around during this hot summer in which protesters sometimes look just like plain old looters.”
Mayor Michael Hancock, Denver City Council, and Governor Jared Polis: Pay Attention. Denver is next.
Sarah Brittain Jack
Colorado Springs
Commitment to rural Colorado
This year has no doubt been a tumultuous one for citizens in Colorado and across the country. Some issues (like a particularly bitter election cycle compounded by a global pandemic and endless protests) are new. Others (like a government that shows little regard for rural communities and citizens) are all too familiar for citizens living east of the Front Range.
Many rural Coloradans believe we’re not being heard by our elected officials and John Hickenlooper has not done much to change our mind.
The former governor recently chose to skip the Club 20 gathering of Western Slope organizations.
Hickenlooper seems to think that it’s unfair to have to stand up and be held accountable for taking policy positions which could prove ruinous to Western Slope communities.
He’d rather not look into the eyes of the folks he knows will be jobless if he wins. This guilt may explain why Hickenlooper has not graced the Eastern Plains with his presence either.
By contrast, our Senator, Cory Gardner, has made several visits to Eastern Plains communities during the past month. Cory’s recent farm tour – which he has held annually — speaks volumes about his commitment to rural Colorado.
Mark Hillman
Burlington
Reintroduction of wolves
In November, Colorado’s ballot will include a bill that will mandate a wolf reintroduction program. Wolves normally do not hunt the healthiest members of a grazing herd. Their targets are usually the weakest members of the herd. Since wolves are more likely to kill diseased and weakened animals, the incidence of diseases in human hunter-targeted species is controlled.
After wolves were eliminated from Yellowstone National Park, one of the grazing herds in the region totaled 35,000 animals. That many grazers can have a devastating impact on the environment. As the ecosystem’s top predator, a wolf’s presence improves the quality of life for plants and animals alike.
After wolf reintroduction to Yellowstone, stream sides became more vegetated. This led to cascading effects throughout the ecosystem. Bird populations increased, along with animals such as beavers who rely on these streamside resources for their own needs. The beaver’s work allows the water to cool, enabling a healthy fish population. Wolf packs can have controls placed on them to prevent livestock losses and ranchers can be paid for livestock losses. A fund will be established to offset financial losses to ranchers from wolf predation on livestock.
Where wolves are present, they are responsible for less than 1% of unwanted cattle, calf, sheep, and lamb losses. Up to 98% of these losses could best be explained by disease.
The reintroduction of wolves is simply, morally, the right thing to do. As top of the food chain, we should restore the wolf and thus the rightful balance in the ecosystem. For a further explanation of the benefits of wolf reintroduction, please watch the excellent video, “Wolves in Yellowstone” by National Geographic.
Paul M. Stewart
Woodland Park