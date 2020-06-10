Pass an ordinance on protesting
With all of this turmoil that surrounds us, and the constant disruptions to daily life caused by the senseless killing of George Floyd, and others, and the pandemic, I witnessed the television reporting of it all, and I am quite dismayed.
Our elected officials have abandoned us, and subjected us to the wrath of the uncontrolled. I can’t control the interactions of others vis-a-vis the virus, or the protesters, but I can control my own. That brings me to the protesters and the riots.
I would like to suggest that the City Council pass an ordinance relating to protesting. The ordinance would designate a specific location for any and all protesting to be conducted. They could designate Memorial Park, Acacia Park or any other suitable facility, such as the proposed stadium. Protesters must secure a license (free) to use the space and be responsible for damage and cleanup. (Or not)
Protesting is a protected right of free speech, it is not a right to block or deny others’ rights, such as access, safety, free travel and freedom from terrorist type activities. Designating a specific location for protesters is necessary to protect the citizens in their homes, businesses, religious buildings, and the many other places they enjoy and congregate. It would also allow law enforcement greater ability to protect all. Uncontrolled protesters cause untold damage and discontent. They then can, and do become a threat to the safety of others.
We are a nation of laws, and if we do nothing to control activities of this sort, we will endanger the citizens in this city. Failure to address this problem now will only exacerbate future occurrences.
Matthew Fronzaglia
Colorado Springs
Protect citizens from menacing
Police Chief Vince Niski allowed a militia of 20-25 white men armed with AR-15s and backup ammunition to take a threatening stance on top of the parking garage to menace two peaceful protests at City Hall on Sunday evening, one for Black Lives Matter, and one nearby of Christians having a prayer group for “Praise in the Park.” This was despite calls of concern to the police department, who reassured the callers that they were well within their Second Amendment rights.
The Second Amendment does not seem to extend, however, under the law to citizens of color. Routinely, black citizens who have a cellphone, a toy gun, or a candy bar, are shot by police officers thinking they might have a gun, even if they were not a suspect in a crime.
The Second Amendment also does not extend to menacing, when it crosses over into “going armed to the terror of the public” per the Statute of Northampton.
Denver has also enacted the “home rule” law and made it unlawful for any person to open carry any dangerous or deadly weapon.
It’s time we change our city code to protect citizens from menacing by open carry, and examine just how exactly our police force applies the Second Amendment equally under the law to ALL of our citizens.
Cyndi Parr
Colorado Springs
GOP infighting nothing new
As a longtime volunteer for the El Paso County GOP, I can testify that the infighting within the party has existed for several years. I have worked on candidate campaigns and assisted the party for over 20 years. I served as a precinct leader and a division leader. The article written by Ernest Luning could have been published several years ago, but some of the names would be different.
There seems to be a faction of the central committee and other Republicans that think they are better suited to lead the party. Some of them are past and present state senators or representatives. They think they are more conservative or better than some of the GOP members.
When a Republican candidate is not the person they support, they smear the candidate’s reputation or ignore them. That is why Carrie Geitner is not receiving support or communication from party leaders, especially the chairperson. I have had many conversations with fellow Republicans that are active and some are on the central committee. We all agree that we are not a united party, and that should make many Democrats very happy.
In politics it was always “us against them” (Democrats versus Republicans). But this seems to be the mindset or practice within the county GOP no matter how it tears the party apart. United we stand, divided we fall.
Mike Garner
Colorado Springs
During these sad times
Re: “The more things change”. Did it ever occur to a single person in the United States that President Donald Trump might have been sincere when he went to St John’s Church?
Could he have been trying to send a symbolic message of hope? Could he have thought that displaying the Bible would give solace to people who put their trust in God during these sad times?
President Trump has been and will be vilified no matter the circumstances. The media, Hollywood, and big tech companies constantly beat the drum of discord and unrest against him. We used to call it propaganda; now we call it “honest” reporting.
Murlene Williams
Colorado Springs
Never apologize for your beliefs
I am an American! I love the United States of America. I respect the office of the president. I believe in God. I believe that all human life is precious. I believe in following the letter of the law. I will always respect and honor the American flag. I stand for the national anthem and am grateful to the military for all they sacrifice to keep us safe. I respect the police because I know the vast majority of them are good men and women who care about people.
I will never apologize to anyone for my beliefs. I feel it is wrong to force people to apologize for peacefully expressing their belief, under threat of shaming, banishment, or loss of your job.
Theresa Brown
Colorado Springs