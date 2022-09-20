Partnering to solve homelessness
With much appreciation, I wanted to commend Vince Bzdek for his column on homelessness.
As the director of a human services organization, I stand behind the belief that homelessness is solvable, and the Housing First model is a logical solution.
My organization, Tri-Lakes Cares, is dedicated to helping families that are struggling to meet their basic needs of food, rent, utilities, and so much more. We are not alone in the fight, as we work collaboratively with more than 15 organizations through the Pikes
Peak Continuum of Care, a consortium of various agencies and community members, focused on decreasing homelessness. We understand that our efforts are only a small piece of the puzzle, but we as a team, are making great progress in supporting the Housing First approach.
Compassion is one of our core service values. We are encouraging our city and state governments to look at the humane viewpoint of Housing First and follow suit by putting their support behind this established approach.
Tri-Lakes Cares prides itself on being an organization of neighbors helping neighbors.
Wouldn’t this be a great motto for everyone in our community? We’re so proud to partner with the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care and all of our neighbors to solve homelessness.
Haley Chapin
Monument
Going backwards to 2016
Robert Blaha’s guest opinion (Sept. 16) uses Republican talking points to blame the far-left for “plummeting the country to its demise,” but following his advice to “continually educate ourselves” here goes.
It’s a false claim of “fully open” border with border agents not decreased and detentions and drug confiscations up. A “premier position on the world stage” can’t be had by breaking international amnesty laws.
Immigration also impacted inflation through a shortage for farm, manufacturing and transportation workers partially created by the previous administration decreasing legal immigration by 50%. EU’s inflation is at 9.8%, so a global (not a U.S. policy) problem.
If renegade law enforcement/rule-of-law retreat was referring to BLM that’s a local issue and if about the Mar-a-Lago warrant, the FBI following a Trump appointed judge’s order isn’t being renegade.
If about proposing that the violent Jan. 6 participants shouldn’t be fully prosecuted (as MTG has suggested) or should be pardoned (as promoted by you-know-who), then yes, the rule-of-law is in retreat- (not from Republicans in general) but from a minority MAGA extremists.
As to debt, the previous administration added 7.8 trillion to the debt (with less revenue- higher spending and GDP 1.8 growth), while currently the debt is expected to be lower by 400B- averaging 3.3 GDP growth.
Blaha wrongly implies that mental health and drug abuse problems along with the above issues magically began in 2021, but he was correct when saying “something we can do is vote” and I for one won’t vote to go backwards to 2016.
Rock Goldberg
Colorado Springs
Hard to understand
I too don’t understand:
A. How someone who claims to support and believe what the Bible says can support killing baby’s
B. Why people want cars that go 120+, when the speed limit is 65 or & 75.
C. Why some people want to take guns from law abiding citizens. But are willing to let criminals have guns.
D. Why people hate our military men and woman, police officers who love our country and are willing to die for others.
E. Why people can’t accept when someone doesn’t agree with them or have a different view, why they are called racists, Nazis and etc.
F. Why some try to intimidate or shout you down, instead of listing and talking to each other and agree to disagree in love, not hate.
G. Why its ok for some to question election outcomes and its not ok for other to.
H. Why some people let their emotions control their thinking instead reason and common sense.
I. Why one group of people claim another group are spreading hate, bigotry and violence when in reality they are the one’s doing it.
J. How people can say we as a country are better off now then we were 2 years ago.
K. Why some can’t let go of Trump.
L. Why some people say its not racist towards one color of a person, but it is towards other color
NPS, I don’t understand why people who commit crimes and break the law are viewed as victims.
Why some people buy into this climate change. When I grew up the summers were hotter than they are now.
Why some can say it’s my body and my choice and that’s ok but when others say the same thing about their bodies and choice it’s not ok.
Why some parents could care less what their kids are being taught in public schools and those who do care are called terrorists.
Why some people want to rely on our enemies for our energy needs, when we can supply our own energy and more.
Why so many people today hate America. I’ve been to several different countries and America with all of its faults is still better
One thing I can agree on is I have never witnessed so much hate and I am 77 years old too.
I love our country but I’m afraid we could lose it if things don’t change
Larry Bierman
Colorado Springs