Participating in a solution
All I can say is Wow!
Some may recognize my name and that I worked for the housing industry. Something I am extremely proud of. But today I read about the “NIMBYS” — let’s just call it what it is — “Not In My Backyard” folks opposing the Springs Recovery Connection in their neighborhood.
Really! These people, me, you are the same people who bemoan the homelessness problem in our community, are mystified at how to deal with the addicted, worry about the lack of response to the suicides in our schools, behavioral health issues in our hospitals, on our streets not to mention the opioid crisis which we all know is contributing to the underlying need for solutions, recovery centers. But, not in my backyard? Really!
God bless Cathy Plush who pushed this organization forward and the organization and its leadership for participating in a solution.
What are you neighbors doing for anyone but, yourselves?
Sarah Brittain Jack
Colorado Springs
Cross the aisle and negotiate
This morning I received Doug Lamborn’s email filled with misinformation about protecting 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.
Then I read four well-written, factual letters to the editor in The Gazette. Lamborn is whining about the loss of rights and not putting forth any solutions. As one writer put it in her letter: “We need to get back to focusing on the problem, and less on the issues. Everyone needs to do their part.”
Lamborn criticized House Bill H.R. 7910 without providing information on its contents. Here are some of the solutions proposed:
1. Increase to 21 the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.
2. Prohibit large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices.
3. Bar untraceable “ghost guns” that lack serial numbers.
4. Bar gun trafficking and “straw purchases” for third parties.
5. Restrict sales of bump stocks that increase the fire rate of semi-automatic weapons.
6. Set federal requirements and incentives for secure firearms storage, including in homes where young people are likely to gain access.
According to several recent polls, every one of these issues is supported by the overwhelming majority of voters. Why can’t Lamborn cross the aisle and negotiate instead of complaining about the Democrats?
In his email, he issued this statement: “I will always stand against any legislation that restricts an individual’s God-given right to own and carry a firearm.” Any legislation? God-given right? Really? As my representative, Lamborn needs to do his part.
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
Holding criminals accountable
I am pleased to see results of the San Francisco recall. I agree with the 60%. I wonder, what could the 40% be thinking? Do they actually believe the progressive policies are good? Hopefully more will realize holding all criminals accountable is a positive path.
Robert Brinkdopke
Colorado Springs
Possibilities for affordable housing
According to Kevin Walker, a volunteer with the Home Builders Association, commenting in the article, “Poll: Housing costs big concern,” June 8, 2022, “There is no other solution (to the lack of missing middle housing) but to build our way out of this.” Nevertheless, he does continue to offer ideas for additional solutions, including using available federal American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to housing, revising the county’s master development plan to allow for more density and flexibility, and encouraging more in-fill and high-density projects in Colorado Springs.
While I disagree with the idea that building our way out of this crisis is the only solution, I think that those entities cited in the article (HBA, Apartment Association, Pikes Realty Association) need to put their power behind their resources to hold the Colorado Springs City Councilors accountable for their notable lack of support in changing the current R-1 zoning code in the forthcoming final ReTool COS document, to include R-Flex (multi-family, duplexes, apartments) zoning. In the next election cycle, voters, keep this in mind.
Allowing for more density provides possibilities for affordable housing, and, according to many studies, contrary to the lobbying of many neighborhood associations, does not lower the value of existing single family homes, but, rather, increases their value.
Maybe these neighborhood associations who appear to have the ear of the council more than the builders, apartment owners, and people in need of housing, have other reasons for their opposition to more density. It is a question worth asking. My faith teaches me that all residents deserve a safe, clean, and affordable place to live, regardless of their background, wealth, or how they pray.
They deserve the same access to transportation, grocery stores, cultural venues, and jobs as those of us who live in established neighborhoods.
Finally, other cities have instituted ordinances and states have instituted statutes to address the crisis in affordable housing through such solutions as: rent stabilization, mandates for percentages of affordable housing construction in developments, and tapping into available federal funds for the construction of affordable housing.
Elizabeth Lindquist
Colorado Springs