Parole decision not justified
It was with astonishment and disappointment that I read Detra Farries is getting released after serving less than her prison term for intentional murder. I remember the case well. I have never felt such horror over a crime.
In court, Ms. Farries never showed remorse. In fact, she was very arrogant. Allen Rose was doing his job when she knowingly drug him behind her car for miles trying to get away.
The details of his death are too much for me even to include. She would have been more merciful if she had shot him.
Whoever is on the correctional board not only should be very ashamed but also fired immediately. Their names need to be published so we can get them out of the system. Rose’s family does not deserve this, and Mr. Rose definitely did not.
Danielle Miller
Colorado Springs
Setting a shameful precedent
Once again, the judicial system is failing the victim. In this case, the surviving spouse and daughter of a man who was simply doing his job and died, not just tragically, but likely the last moments of his life were frightening and cruel as well. When this sentence came down nine years ago, I, along with many others, felt the 20-year sentence was extremely lenient, particularly for a defendant who as far as I know has never shown one moment of remorse (except for herself.)
This woman was fleeing the scene of a crime. Period. If she had robbed a bank and shot an employee at the bank, she would have been charged with murder. Why is dragging a man over a mile because she did not want to have to pay impound fees on her car less? Most people do not believe that all of those people trying to flag her down could not get her attention because her radio was loud or her rear view mirrors were broken or her SUV was packed tightly, and she could not see.
My heart goes out to Allen Rose’s widow and daughter. They are part of an elite group of victims survivors who have seen injustice with reduced sentences. Let’s not forget Krystal Kenney (Kelsey Berreth), the man accused of killing Derek Greer and Natalie Partida and now we can add Detra Farries to that group.
Shameful. Nine years of a 20-year sentence. Are we setting a precedent that will be used by defense attorneys in the future? “No problem, take a plea deal.....I’ll get you out with only 45% of the time served.....trust me”.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
The kind of reporting we need
Steve Rabey’s Sunday report, “Wommack: Christians urge to ‘take over,’” is the finest piece of straight reporting I have read in many decades. Any number of stories by Seth Boster have come in a close second. I commend The Gazette for providing the kind of reporting that used to be considered the standard for journalism.
Without one editorial comment of his own, Rabey makes it plain that Wommack and his operation have no more to do with either the life or the teachings of Jesus than the Ayatollah Khomeni had to do with the life or teachings of Mohammed. Both have perverted the central doctrines of the religions they claim or claimed to represent to attain secular power.
Again, I’m grateful to The Gazette for providing the kind of reporting we so desperately need, the kind that presents factual accounts of what’s going on, as opposed to the baseless partisan ranting that increasingly dominates television, radio and the internet.
Malcolm McCollum
Colorado Springs
Lack of understanding of policing
The Task Force to Reimagine Policing recently made over 100 recommendations to help address demands to implement change to American Policing. Unfortunately, some of the recommendations reveal an acute lack of understanding of policing principles and might serve to create further harm to citizens and police alike.
For example, the task force recommends “Automatically firing law enforcement officers who kill someone who is unarmed”. In a perfect world, where humans and the violence they can commit is predictable, that might be a lofty and admirable threshold for police conduct. However, police experience has repeatedly taught us that humans are not always predictable and many methods other than guns or knives are used to harm others.
Basic police practice authorizes the use of deadly force when the life of a citizen or an officer is in jeopardy and no lesser force will suffice to save that person. Do you want to add the stipulation that the type of risk to the citizen or officer can only be from someone armed with a gun or a knife? After recently retiring from 41 years of policing in the Denver area, I have some insight into this issue. Once examining how many imaginative, crude and deadly ways someone can harm another human being without traditional weapons, I would hope the task force would quickly rescind this recommendation.
Jeffrey Cohn
Denver
What gives with this city?
After decades of rough driving over South Tejon, Colorado Springs finally put in a roundabout and completed a new asphalt overlay. It was long overdue, as is the case with so many of the streets in SW Colorado Springs.
Today, while driving this stretch between Motor City Drive and the roundabout, I had to pull to the left lane because, true to the Colorado Springs’ standards, the city was busy tearing up the newly surface street.
What gives with this city? It seems they simply cannot stand to improve our streets without immediately assaulting them by digging trenches and holes, initiating the rapid destruction of a long overdue improvement as if saying to we citizens, “we cannot tolerate decent road surfaces.” Unbelievable that I have to pay taxes and still must tolerate such incompetence and idiocy.
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs