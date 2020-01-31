Parking was a problem again
Thank you for hosting Community Conversations at Pikes Peak Center Studio Bee. It was interesting and informative. And it was standing room only. But, as each panel member spoke; a president and CEO, a director, an interim CEO and a VP, my thought was, did any of you think about where we were supposed to park for this forum. Apparently not.
You are the planners, movers and shakers, developers of my city! After the “meeting,” I did pose my question to one of the panel and his answer was not satisfactory but I choose not to embarrass him. He did listen to me. The lot next to the theater was “by permit”, the parking meters were limited to two hours (arriving early to get a seat plus the meeting would use more than two hours), the Pikes Peak Center garage was closed!
The attendant told us we could park in the employees-only dirt lot across the street. I was damn glad that I was not alone as my husband and I walked in the dark to our car.
Carol Cook
Colorado Springs
In the interest of the union
In the Senate trial of the Trump impeachment, White House counsel Patrick Philbin said the president could have had any one of three possible motives: to act purely in America’s interest, to act purely in the president’s personal interest, or to act in a way that the president believed was in America’s and in his personal interest.
In our public schools, Republicans are letting the country down by being too docile. Republicans are failing to point out that teachers unions are private corporations that for 50 years have acted not purely in the interest of the people nor even in the interest of the people and in the interest of the union, but instead have acted purely in the union’s corporate interest. Private corporation teachers unions have succeeded in electing in nearly every large urban public school district in the country a school board majority who exclude the local citizens from the bargaining between the public school district and the private corporation teachers’ union that decides the operating procedures of the school district.
Republicans should feel obligated — and motivated — to point out that if a private corporation teachers union sought the interest of the people and its interest, it would urge the school board not to bargain away to the union the authority that it has from the people, but to keep that authority and hear the argument of the union as well as the argument of every other citizen who wished to speak.
James Sayler
Colorado Springs
No one is above the law
I was appalled today watching the impeachment trial when the counsel for the president said that it was OK for him to break the law during a campaign for the good of the people. What gives him the right to break the law? No one is above the law!
I surely couldn’t get away with it, nor could any normal person that I know. What gives him the right to ask for dirt from a foreign government on an American citizen for his purposes — surely I couldn’t. His attorneys argued that he has a perfect right to do so. Where does that leave our great country?
If that’s allowed of the president, then anyone running for office will feel that the same applies to them and before you know it we no longer have a democracy, but an autocracy!
It’s already headed well in that direction and if he isn’t checked now, we could be right there before the election. Maybe there won’t even be an election...or perhaps the election will be well and truly compromised by foreign powers, the way the Russians are still working at us, by buying radio time on Midwestern (6 hours a day!) radio stations.
We need people to wake up and do something about him.
He can’t argue facts, so he argues process. He’s wrong. For the country and for all of us who still want to live free with free choices.
Karen Sparling
Monument
There is a reckoning coming
The Gazette recently ran an editorial in which they alleged that a minimum wage is harmful to the poor. Before they try to convince their readers that up is down, The Gazette should read its own newspaper.
On the same day as the editorial, there was an article in The Gazette that said that the unemployment rate in Colorado is 2.5%, the lowest it has been on record. What The Gazette failed to mention in its editorial is that the minimum wage in Colorado was just increased to $12 per hour, which is much higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
The Gazette, and other defenders of the owners of capital, are engaged in a futile battle to convince Americans that they are better off when large business owners are able to keep the majority of the profits generated by increases in productivity and dole out mere scraps to their workers.
There is a reckoning coming and all of the socialist-bad mouthing and Bernie-bashing that The Gazette can generate is not going to stop that revolution.
Steve Waldmann
Monument