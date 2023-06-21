Parking space questions

What excuse does the Colorado Springs parking meter czar have for not designating Juneteenth as a free parking day? An additional note to the Colorado Springs ADA Department: Colorado Springs is not restricted to minimum requirements for ADA parking, it can exceed ADA requirements. It has been explained to me (some years ago) that ADA parking requires a specific size for the parking space. These spaces are only available at the end of a block I was told.

However, this should not prevent Colorado Springs from exceeding the DOJ requirements for ADA parking spaces if the city meets those requirements per population. Many mobility disabled people do not require the full size legally required spaces located at the end of a block. Most mobility disabled persons would be quite happy with a normal size parking space in the middle of the block, closer to their destination with less pain e.g. peripheral neuropathy.

I was informed that an ADA parking space in the middle of a block necessitated DOJ size/space specifications, but that the parking czar would not allow it because it would cut down on the overall number of spaces and provide less income from parking meters. So, first of all, the parking czar is overcharging for parking spaces, and second, the city is not required to meet DOJ specifications if the number of ADA spaces meeting those specs exist.

Perhaps the new Colorado Springs mayor will take the czar to task and return parking meter rates to what they were before the parking meter czar came to Colorado Springs from California, and before that Bozeman, Mont. I’m sure they thought highly of his ideas in Bozeman.

Marshall Griffith

Colorado Springs

Celebrate that we are all Americans

In the name of equity, I am waiting to have an Oriental Day to celebrate all the Oriental people in the country, Italian Day to celebrate all the Italians, Germanic Day, etc, a “Straight Pride Month”, etc.

Wait: Why don’t we just have a day to celebrate that we are all Americans? But come to think about it, we do have a day to celebrate all nationalities — as Americans. That will be coming up soon.

It is called “The Fourth of July.” Let’s celebrate with big parades, and flags flying as a nation of mixed breeds and peoples, all who came here at some point in their lives or the lives of their ancestors, to be a better nation than where they came from!

Isn’t that why they left, because they didn’t like the country they were living in, wanted something different, where all people could be celebrated as just that, “people”?

Marcena Springer

Colorado Springs

Extreme weather crime

I am worried about the recent extreme heat and wildfires raging across the country. I feel for people who lose their lives and livelihoods to extreme weather, and it has affected us here in Colorado. I live in Monument, which is near the Black Forest fire and was on high alert to evacuate during that crisis.

The main cause of these fires, fossil fuels, are often not linked to the fires by stories in the media.

This is dangerous, because many people will continue to refuse to see that longer, hotter, and deadlier summers are caused and perpetuated by the fossil fuel industry.

The science is clear — the longer we allow fossil fuel companies to dig and burn, the worse the impacts of the climate crisis will be. But the fossil fuel industry continues to ignore these alerts and undermine our chances for a safer future. We know this is causing the climate crisis, and yet they keep burning and profiting, with zero accountability.

The media has an important role to play — and a moral obligation to tell the whole truth. It’s time to make one thing about extreme weather very clear: it’s not a “crisis” that just happens to us — it’s a crime, and the fossil fuel industry is to blame. Media has an important job to do to turn the tide of public opinion, and help the world avoid the worst of the climate impacts.

Susan Permut

Monument

The team is we the people

What The Gazette’s Viewpoint failed to state in its editorial opposing Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado’s Democrat legislators passing “backdoor unionization” was stated by an inspiring example in the Viewpoint two days later.

The Viewpoint’s criticism of unionization of public employees was financial: that it “takes away the discretion of the elected officials who are supposed to keep a tight rein on public spending.” The financial aspect of unionization is a detriment to public government, but there is a worse detriment. This is the authorizing of a self-interested private corporation — which is what a union is — to replace us, the people, in governing ourselves. This is the loss of the founding principle of our country.

In “Bravo Nikola! Bravo Nuggets!” the Viewpoint pointed to the “special chemistry” that the Nuggets have going. “Some call it a team first culture in which the team rightly can take credit for the crown.”

When a self-interested private corporation union is authorized to take over public government, team spirit on behalf of us the people is lost. Government by private corporation teachers’ unions is why our schools are failing our young people. Government by police and fire unions is why police and fire chiefs can not fire employees with bad records like the one who killed George Floyd.

The viewpoint states: “For Jokic, and thus for the whole team, it’s all about working together.” In public government, the team is not a private corporation union. The team is we the people.

James Sayler

Colorado Springs

Enormous property tax hike

Re: Jim Bewley’s Sunday letter, “One Simple Question” about our enormous hike in property taxes, and what is their plan with all the windfall money? Simply put, Jim, this is legal theft of our money by our government. They play the finger-pointing game. The assessor says it’s not me, I just set property values not the mill levy. The county commissioners say, it’s not us, we just set the mill levy, we don’t assess property values. It’s just enough to confuse the average joe taxpayer to death. I lived in California in the 1970s when this went on, and the voters passed Proposition 13 to bring that insanity to an end. We might need something similar.

Bill Huffor Sr.

Woodland Park