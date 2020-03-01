Parking limits discourage participation
How sad that we cannot fully access our wonderful resources downtown due to limited parking hours. Tuesday night, we went to see a performance at the Pikes Peak Center finding only one-hour meters available in frigid temperatures. We parked expecting the fine we received and paid.
This meter change seems to have gone into effect with little research or thought regarding impact of short hours when extending payment beyond 6 p.m. and Sundays.
To say that the parking situation discourages our participation in downtown events and other social opportunities is an understatement. My complaint is not in the payment increase but time allotted on meters at performance venues, restaurants and other businesses where one- and two-hour parking is inefficient. Residents and businesses of Colorado Springs deserve better.
Amy McNamara
Colorado Springs
All that ‘chipperness’ dissipated
Just when I begin to think our government, state and county officials are doing a good job and looking out for its citizens. I’m seeing what kind of low-life fees and charges they make, which are unrelated to the charges.
I purchased my registration for a 2006 Ford 150. The new kiosk outside made the process with less of sitting for over an hour inside the building. Thank goodness for a couple of kind gentlemen standing behind me, coaching me through the process.
Paid with a check to skip a fee charged for using a debit card. Got the bright orange 2021 sticker placed on my tags and was feeling pretty chipper. All that chipperness dissipated when I looked at the registration receipt.
There were 12 items, with charges, none of which had any relation to registering my truck. My total bill was $82.27. The registration fee was $21.50. What the blankly blank was the additional $41.27 for?
Those eight included: age of vehicle, bridge safety: clerk hire fee, county road and bridge, emergency medical, emission statewide, insurance fee, motorist insurance, peace officer standard, road safety surcharge, specific ownership tax and material fee.
I don’t know who should get credit for this rip-off of vehicle owners in the city, county or state. A fee to hire a clerk? Think about it! How about the Big Three: “Bridge safety,” county road and bridge and road safety surcharge — each one with an amount paid by vehicle owners. Talk about duplication and ripping money out of the pockets of the vehicle owners. The $23 road safety surcharge doesn’t give a clue about where and how much money is spent and wasted.
Enough said! Now I wonder how many more funds are taken from taxpayers and vehicle owners. With the election coming up in November, we should be reaching out to our state and local officials for their position on this boondoggle. Teri Carver, you are my first contact.
Duane C. Slocum
Colorado Springs
Doing away with the death penalty
I am totally opposed to the decision to do away with the death penalty in Colorado. Why should taxpayers have to provide food, clothing, medical care and more to a killer for the rest of their life, if he or she stays in the prison for the rest their life.
I will promise to vote against anyone that I have the opportunity to, that voted for this, and may, health permitting, campaign against them!
Rod Summitt
Colorado Springs
Criminals, babies and death penalt
y
So now, under Colorado state law, a convicted murderer will no longer face the death penalty but an innocent unborn baby may still face possible death by abortion.
Warren Jaeger, MD
Colorado Springs
Prison isn’t much threat
Absolutely insane to abolish the death penalty at a time when we have so many insane shootings! What’s wrong with ridding society of these crazies? I believe the lack of fear for any real punishment adds to all the insanity. And yes … it is a deterrent for that person to torture and murder anyone else.
The death penalty should be reserved for only those that there is no doubt of guilt — if there is any question of guilt should not have death penalty. Now by removing death penalty we will see more murder. Prison isn’t much threat anymore.
Paul Garcia
Colorado Springs
Politicians not for the people
I am so tired of politicians who follow their agenda and do nothing for the people. I am tired of writing email after email, attending meetings, and following events on Capital Hill in Denver only to be completely ignored.
What happened to “by the people, for the people,” kind of politics? It seems that no matter how many petitions are signed, emails, and phone calls to law makers that they will do what they originally set out to do. If they want to pass a bill no matter the hundreds who show up to testify against it, it’s all in vain. They don’t listen and vote how they originally attended anyway. They don’t care. They are not for the people.
Big money is talking behind the current of our government and the voices of the people are not important enough for some senators to even stay in their seats and listen to testimonies from the people who they represent. Our government is making it clear that now matter how loud we get they don’t care. The damage will be done by the time they get voted out of office. They can feel good about their so-called accomplishments during their short time in office.
No journalist or anyone else will hold them accountable. The fight that goes on behind closed doors is never shown on the news. The people have no power, only lobbyists. So much for contacting law makers to make a difference in this world. It is dead.
Dinah Campbell
Peyton