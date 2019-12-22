Proposal doomed to failure
Congratulations, Scott Lee, [parking enterprise director] you made front page news with your ill-conceived attempt to convince me and others in your logic to raise parking meter fees and extended periods.
Tell me how you have the audacity to claim “we have a lot of deferred maintenance on our structures.” How many times is this city going to cry wolf? I assume by “we” you mean “you”? Who’s fault is it that “you” have not kept up with the modern technology in parking meters or done your job responsively over the past decades?
How is it other cities have been able to do so? Didn’t “you” just upgrade these meters not too long ago? Doing away with the city parking card and adding outdated credit card capability. “You” installed these unsightly new meters when the new curbing and sidewalks were done to upgrade our city streets. Would it not to have been more appealing to install a central kiosk with no meters on the streets as other progressive cities have done?
Your wasteful spending of the past and outlandish ideas of the future have and will cost “us” (citizens) a lot of money. Not to mention your plan to extend the parking fee time to 10 p.m. I, for one, will not contribute nor participate to your lunacy.
I can’t imagine that business owners would want to participate in this insanity. Although I have heard to the contrary. I challenge “you” to take out the parking meters and offer free parking and also free garage parking throughout the city.
Try following the city of Scottsdale, Ariz., as an example, not one parking meter in the city and free garage parking.
I challenge “you,” Scott Lee to come up with a plan that might work and bring people and businesses to downtown. Your proposal is doomed for failure.
For further thought, Tejon Street should become a walking mall and maybe a trolley system from South Tejon to Colorado College and meters.
The continued request for money from “us” for the failures “you” have created are not going to fool “us” anymore.
Jeffrey Pisanos
Colorado Springs
What other changes are ‘appropriate’?
The City Council has voted to severely restrict the permitting of any new short-term rentals in Colorado Springs. At that meeting council member David Geislinger said, “It is utterly appropriate to put restrictions in place before we know that we should have put restrictions in place.”
Is it? Really? That sounds like an extremely slippery slope. That sounds like an argument only made necessary to push through restrictions that weren’t properly supported by data or constituents.
In the past year, short-term rentals generated almost no code violation complaints (18 as reported by Morgan Hester at the meeting in late October). There has been a single permit hearing and zero permit revocations. The council received emails from over 600 constituents opposed to these restrictions in the week prior to the vote. A poll this week in the Colorado Springs Business Journal showed 90% of respondents felt that these changes were too strict or entirely unnecessary.
This was forced through haphazardly. There are always unintended consequences in the pursuit of immediate gratification. I’ll be interested to see what other changes are deemed “utterly appropriate.”
Ryan Spradlin
Colorado Springs
Government bureaucracy at its best
The decision to add a few extra minutes to the school day to meet state requirements (“Mounting snow days early in the season causing headaches for school officials, parents, Dec. 17), demonstrates old thinking and the inanity of the state of America’s broken and tired public education system. In fact, it’s government bureaucracy at its best, more concerned with checking boxes than challenging and educating kids.
Spreading out 10 extra minutes across multiple subjects constitutes — at best — 1 or 2 additional minutes per period, hardly enough time to make any practical difference.
Rather than obsessing over and focusing on an arbitrary amount of days in a school calendar, wouldn’t it be more effective to concentrate on the caliber and quality of the curriculum and empower teachers to determine if they’ve adequately covered the material?
Three cheers to those districts that recognize that life is an education and when weather prevents travel to a physical school building, learning can carry on at home very efficiently via online and utilizing other resources.
Paul J. Batura
Colorado Springs
Devastating for rural Colorado
The House and Senate recently said they reached a deal on addressing surprise medical bills. Their deal would allow the federal government and insurance companies to set health care rates. Insurers want lower rates to cut costs and increase profits. If Congress passes this deal, its effects will be devastating for rural Colorado.
Low government rates would make it difficult for hospitals to stay in business. Rural hospitals have smaller budgets and run on smaller margins. And the deal wouldn’t improve the doctor shortage that rural Colorado is facing.
In Crowley County, for example, there are no doctors. Rural Coloradans experience longer wait times and often have to drive 30 miles to reach the nearest hospital. Low government rates would not attract doctors to these areas. And existing doctors would struggle to stay in business.
I am confident that Sen. Michael Bennet will reconsider his support for the deal after learning about how it harms rural patients. Sens. Bennet and Cory Gardner have done a good job representing rural communities. I hope they, together, will oppose a bill that helps insurance giants, but hurts rural Colorado.
Robert Nichols Colorado Springs