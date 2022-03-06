Parking meters and credit cards
Three times now we have attempted to use credit cards at parking meters downtown. We have never been successful. When I reported the problem via coloradosprings.gov, this is the response I got: “Our card reader is unique, please be mindful of the graphics on the meter as the card goes in opposite as we are used to and also do it slow, the meter will tell you when to remove the card.” Believe me, we read the graphics numerous times, and put the cards in every possible way, when previous ways didn’t work. We never got the option to add time to the meter. Also, if you are attempting to use the meter at night, life gets infinitely worse.
The response to my complaint also said, “You can also use coins, or the park mobile app.” I’ve talked to several people who resorted to using coins when their cards didn’t work; most of us don’t carry that amount of quarters around, and for a dime you get only a few minutes. As far as the ParkMobile app, you have to find a sign somewhere near your meter in order to access the app, as far as I can tell — people who I have talked to about it said they were not able to use the app.
So, on top of expanding the hours when parking meters are in operation, the system is so “unique” that a normal person using a major credit card cannot operate the meter, risking a fine or at least the inconvenience of having to find another place to park. I did not receive a response to my followup to the city, so I promised I would put out the word and suggest that everyone who has had a problem with the meters should write a letter to the editor or file a complaint on coloradosprings.gov.
Helen Mauss
Colorado Springs
Decision-making process an issueTo the person who feels as if their parental opinion should have any bearing over what is taught in Colorado classrooms — Are you kidding me?
First and foremost, your state school districts are not transparent in their decision-making process regarding curriculum. This is an obtuse statement.
In order for a curriculum to be available to a school district, it undergoes a rigorous vetting process by the Colorado Department of Education. Then the curricula are reviewed for standards, content, and implementation by a board of educators at the district level before being voted on by your elected school board chairs.
Next, as with most things, this bill is not solely about curricula. It asks for lesson plans a year in advance. Any educator will tell you that our plans change day to day, minute to minute, based on student need. Asking for a year of plans is like asking for the average person to give a detailed schedule of what they will be doing each day for a year. Impossible at best.
Finally, as a school of choice state, I submit that the writer of this opinion actually invest time in looking at what their personal student is being taught and make choices that work best for their student. Period. No two students are alike, and I will continue to trust the professionals to educate mine, but I would rather not allow this individual to make any decisions related to schools since they are already uninformed.
Janna Stewart
Colorado Springs
The lesson for Colorado
The gentleman from Chicago’s friends have paved streets and clearly don’t live on the south side of Chicago, where the crime rate exceeds anything to be found in Colorado Springs.
Political leaders know that they must keep the elites comfortable, no matter how broke the city is. Chicago is broke. Illinois is broke. Because public employee unions have embedded their compensation into the state constitution, any politician who wants to stay in office must continue to raise taxes, which will always fall behind public employee pension and benefit costs. The lesson for Colorado is that we don’t care how you did it in Chicago. It didn’t work.
Dave Vandenberg
Colorado Springs
Determining our energy sources
The Xcel’s Power Pathways is to encircle the Eastern Plains with high voltage transmission lines and subsequent wind turbine and solar installations to meet a Colorado Government 2030 date of 80% reliance on green energy. No where in the country has this been achieved without dependence nuclear or hydropower. One wonders at the decisions to be dependent on inefficient and expensive energy that on full analysis is an environment disaster in the making.
It is a hasty billions of dollars experiment on a grand scale that threatens to destroy the beauty and wildlife corridors of the Eastern Plains. The Eastern Plains are threatened with eminent domain authorized by the Colorado Assembly Energy and Environment Committee. The Eastern Plains communities lacked representation. One wonders at potential conflict of interest of the Colorado Assembly and the exploitation of rural Colorado for the benefit of the Front Range.
Yes, our energy sources need to change. This should be achieved with a thoughtful evolutionary approach that supports the concerns and rights of all of Colorado citizens.
Carla Hagood
Ramah
Courage from the past
John F. Kennedy warned “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty.” JFK, a Democrat and president from a different era. Enough said.
John Norris
Colorado Springs