Park needs security, resources
Memorial Park is one of the jewels of Colorado Springs, but the Parks & Rec staff need more funding and staffing to keep it from getting ratty around the edges. The homeless population and the trash they leave is a blight. Friday night’s paint damage is the latest example of vandalism that most of the public doesn’t see.
Colorado Springs government needs to provide adequate security, lighting, and (in this case) cleanup resources for the Parks & Rec staff to do their job.
Mike Thomason
Castle Rock
Dropping COVID mortality rates
The news media continues to portray a climate of fear around the latest surge in COVID cases while it omits a very important statistic: COVID’s actual mortality rate. This can be readily calculated from the CDC’s COVID data tracker website, which provides data on total/new cases and deaths across the U.S. If one simply divides the number of deaths by the number of COVID cases for any given day and then plots these numbers, one sees an interesting, important trend: while the number of cases has been surging, the mortality rate has been dropping.
For example, per the CDC data, in April — when COVID cases started surging due to the Delta variant — the mortality rate stood at about 1.75%. Since then, the mortality rate has dropped to 1.69% (e.g., 619,564 deaths divided by 36,720,973 cases on August 17). In other words, an individual American in good health has a 98.3% chance of surviving COVID if contracted. The question, then, is: do these dropping mortality rates now warrant renewed masks, social distancing, shutting down portions of the economy, and potential lockdowns as a response to this disease?
Americans should be given the facts and then allowed to decide for themselves whether the risks are acceptable. If you decide the answer is “no,” then you have a right to wear a mask, socially distance yourself, and stay away from crowds. After all, if masks are effective, why should one worry if someone else isn’t wearing one?
Blair Stewart
Colorado Springs
We spent the money
In the Gazette article “We can do better to tackle homelessness,” published Aug. 15, I can only assume that the number and how dollars are spent on homelessness in Colorado Springs is similar to Denver, with not much to show for resolution of the problem.
Perhaps the problem is that funding is distributed in a peanut butter spread over many services and service providers for temporary relief only. Maybe we could have used the recently received COVID funds for permanent housing; for temporary use by families and individuals to get back on their feet before moving on to permanent housing they can afford.
Yes, this is not an overnight solution, there will be problems along the way, and some folks might “milk the system;” at least the city would have something tangible to show for all the dollars spent. The only metric I see now is “We spent the money.”
Roger L. Baty
Colorado Springs
Taliban is an authoritarian regime
I thank Joe Barerra for his military service in Vietnam.
I vehemently disagree with the last part of his opinion column where he acknowledges that the Taliban are a horrible bunch, but we must realize they are freedom fighters.
Despite their warped sense of right and wrong, they are in the right.
Let’s call the Taliban what they truly are, authoritarian fighters. They do not fight to bring freedom to their country and its people but to exert their authority over the population.
It is not the people of Afghanistan who are voting and making up their minds about their country but a group of men who assert their authority with military might and power.
Afghanistan might have been waking up to a sense of nationhood with parliamentary and presidential elections in recent years, but please don’t call the Taliban takeover a nationhood movement. It is an authoritarian regime taking back its authority by force.
Karen Reeder
Colorado Springs
We need an unbiased media
President Joe Biden has established himself in history as a president who will stand out from all of the others. In a mere eight months in office, he has done more damage to the United States of America than any other president has during their entire time in office. The disaster in Afghanistan is just the latest in a long list of failures. He is not qualified to be president and never has been. But who is to blame?
A good portion of the blame rests on the so called mainstream media (ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, etc.). During the last campaign, these news agencies went to great lengths to protect Biden, keeping essential information from the voters needed to make an intelligent decision at the ballot box.
If the media had covered President Biden’s cognitive and physical deficiencies, along with an accurate coverage of his record as a U.S. senator and as vice president, to say nothing of the questionable financial activities of members of his immediate family, it is highly unlikely that he would have won the election. When given the correct information, the American voter is very capable of making sound election choices.
More than ever, we need an unbiased media that serves the needs of all Americans, not just the Democratic Party.
This disaster in Afghanistan rests as much on their shoulders as it does on President Biden.
Robert Lee
Colorado Springs