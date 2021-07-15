Park maintenance problems
Here we go again. The city will likely be asking us to vote on yet another increase to the dedicated sales tax that funds trails, parks and open spaces. In the past, we have voted for every tax increase the city has requested including keeping TABOR money. This time we may not.
We walk a portion of the Cottonwood Creek Trail several times a week. Part of it had been neglected up until about a week ago when I reported it to the city. Overgrown weeds, gravel and mud all over the trail sidewalk. The gravel portion was so overgrown in spots that you couldn’t even see the trail. So they finally came and mowed, leaving a mess of mowed weeds behind.
This is a fairly new part of the trail that was probably paid for with tax money that we voted for.
The city keeps asking us for more money to build and maintain trails and parks but they can’t even adequately maintain what we already have. We also have a small city park behind our house. If we don’t get rain, the grass turns brown because they don’t water enough. There is also a small pond that at times smells so bad that we have to keep our windows closed. They were supposed to install something that would keep the water from becoming stagnant, but they never did and now they want more money.
William & Rise Russell
Colorado Springs
Celebrate the City Auditorium
I have lived in Colorado Springs for 24 years. Since retiring four years ago, I have thoroughly enjoyed low-cost events at the City Auditorium, such as, the annual Handbell Festival, the Derby Dames, city public notice meetings, dinners by various nonprofits, exercise classes/events, the train club in the basement, and especially the summer and winter Sack Lunch Serenade Shows on Thursdays. Many downtown employees would come in during their lunch breaks and listen to the theater organ.
I disapprove of the idea of reinventing the City Auditorium for the following reasons synonymous with ionic structures: 1) New York City has Carnegie Hall— Colorado Springs has the Pikes Peak Center and the Ent Center for the Arts; 2) NYC has Radio City Music Hall — Colorado Springs has the Fine Arts Center, the Ent Center for the Arts, and the Pikes Peak Center; 3) NYC has Madison Square Garden —Colorado Springs has the City Auditorium and The Broadmoor World Arena.
Finally, London’s Royal Albert Hall is celebrating its 150th birthday— Colorado Springs is celebrating its 150th birthday. Can’t the city find in its heart and soul to celebrate the City Auditorium’s 100th birthday in 2023 with the dignity this grand building deserves and would make Thomas MacLaren proud?
Barbara Downs
Colorado Springs
Infusing creative and innovative energy
Revitalizing the City Auditorium doesn’t marginalize or negate our civic history, but honors it with community-minded vision, acknowledging the building’s current and future cultural relevancy.
As a Colorado Springs native — one who performed in her first ballet recital (age 4) at the auditorium — I welcome the inclusive, creative and innovative energy The Community Cultural Collective is seeking to infuse into the auditorium.
Maria Pompea
Colorado Springs
Showcasing the city’s history
I’m enjoying your series of articles showcasing our city’s history. In The Gazette, I spotted the information about the city’s hospital systems.
It was particularly interesting as I was born at Glockner-Penrose in 1929!
Pat Kruse
Colorado Springs
Moving SPACECOM to Alabama
Questions for President Joe Biden:
Upon your first day in office you reversed quite a number of decisions made by your predecessor.
Why have you not reversed the decision to locate SPACECOM to Alabama? Is it because your longtime friend, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, offered you a deal you can’t refuse?
If you are not reversing the move to Alabama, is it because our nation’s defense is better off in an Army-centric community than it is in a space-centric state?
That reveals another question, namely what is the benefit of moving the command to Alabama? What is gained?
How is our defense of space better off by moving men, technology and families to another location at a cost of billions, when the current location is performing critical space defense activities at a level unexcelled by any of our foes?
What cost-benefit analysis concluded that moving is cost effective and in our nation’s best interests? Will you share that analysis with us?
Mr. President, please give us answers to these questions because otherwise we can only conclude that politics is driving our national defense interests.
That is scary.
Don Addy
Colorado Springs
Notable difference between riots
Re: “Divisive, destruction demonstrations”. I find it amusing and confusing that Rhonda Mabrey doesn’t think the destruction of private property, looting, and senseless violence committed during the many BLM riots, not the peaceful demonstrations, were a direct assault on the core values of the United States and the constitution.
The most notable difference I find between the many riots last summer and the Jan. 6 riot was the lefts (Democrats) and their public affairs arm (national media) response to the events.
The media/Democrats have consistently overstated what happened on Jan. 6 and vastly understated the violence and destruction of the BLM riots.
Rick McCarter
Colorado Springs