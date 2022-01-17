Parents must learn to parent
As a parent of two elementary children, 1 middle schooler and 1 high schooler, I am begging parents to parent their children. I am also a teacher and what I see and hear on a daily basis is so disheartening. It's easy to tell which children are actively parented and which ones are not.
Parents, please talk to your children. Remind them to be kind. Tell them that they don't have to like everyone but they do have to be kind. Teach them how to stand up for themselves without hurting others. Teach them how to handle frustration. Teach them how to treat others the way they want to be treated. Pay attention to your child so that they aren't taking all of the attention in class because they are dying for someone to pay attention to them. Teach them how to treat adults and show respect. Model for your child how to get along with others, give grace, and work hard.
Teach your children that they can do hard things so they don't shut down the second things get difficult. Tell your child that life isn't always fair and that things are not going to be handed to them. Tell them that school is for learning, not being entertained. I firmly believe that all of the problems we have in society are a direct reflection of the lack of parenting we have in our society. Come on parents -- parent!
JC Blake
Colorado Springs
The degrees of tragedy
The political cartoon in your Jan 12 edition scoffed at the idea that the events of Jan. 6, 2021 were worse than the tragedy of 9/11. We can argue about degrees of tragedy; but what happened in Washington DC on January 6, 2021 was an attack by American citizens upon the very institutions constituting the heart of our republic. It was an act of treason on a grand scale.
The attack that destroyed the World Trade Center and killed more than 3,000 people was a disaster; but, in spite of the loss of life and property it did not threaten the existence of the nation. It may have wiped out the foundation of a building but did no damage to the principles and laws that form the foundation of our republic. For, at least a brief while, we grew even stronger as we stood as one against an attacker.
The insurrection of January 6th was a different matter entirely. Spurred on by a president unable to come to terms with a failed reelection bid, a mob of supporters attempted to overturn the election and kill the Vice President, Speaker of the House, and other members of the House and Senate. Were it not for the courage of the small number of Capital Police and other security staff they might well have succeeded. Certain members of Congress and their media supporters have since tried to make light of this incident, attempting to recast it as nothing more dangerous than a group of rowdy tourists but those of us who watched it unfold on TV know otherwise.
The insurrection and the aftermath of attempts to rewrite history should send up danger signals that all of us, on both sides of the political divide need to pay attention to. The Republic is in danger of collapse. The need to come together to fight those who want to tear us apart is far greater and more urgent than even the events of 9/11. Cartoons, editorials, pundits and politicians that try to rewrite history by erasing what happened from our collective memories only serve to widen the cracks in the foundation of our nation.
Steven Schwartz
Colorado Springs
Burying their heads in the sand
In response to the January 11 letter from Steve McMinn, in which he states the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capital “really wasn’t a big deal”, I totally disagree.
McMinn says he does not remember where he was or what he was doing that day.
I was glued to my TV as Donald Trump loving “patriots” brutalized police officers with fire extinguishers, chemical sprays, flag poles used as spears, and other assorted weapons. They broke into the Capital building, ransacked and defecated in Congressional offices, forced elected officials to scramble for their very lives, and erected a gallows for the sole purpose of hanging the Vice President!
It is unfathomable to me how anyone could think this wasn’t a big deal.
It is even more unfathomable and totally unbelievable that so many members of the House and Senate also state this insurrection wasn’t a big deal. They have chosen to bury their heads in the sand, and are publicly in denial about what actually transpired.
These spineless individuals are so afraid of offending the Trump loyalists that they pay no attention to the oath they took to defend and protect the Constitution.
I find their actions -- actually non- actions -- to be both reprehensible and scary.
John Hasle
Woodland Park
