Parents have to be vocal
To volunteer in a classroom, I have to have a background check and fingerprints. I’m 100% fine with this, and I appreciate that this is a requirement. If I get a job in the school district, same thing applies, obviously.
But what if I put three adults in the hospital? What if I have had significant stays in a mental facility nearly 15 times? What if I am obsessed with death and constantly threaten to kill my classmates and my teacher? How about when I scream the F word in the classroom and throw desks, shoes and laptops at teachers and classmates? Apparently, that’s all fine and dandy.
That’s exactly what is happening in our public schools today. I didn’t make this up. It has happened within the last couple of weeks in District 20 elementary classrooms. Not only is nothing done about it, but the students have no consequences. They go to recess when they are done beating on their teacher and destroying the classroom.
Every one of you that has children in public schools, I’m telling you — listen to your kids and call the school. Call the superintendent. Parents have to be vocal because no one is listening to the teachers when they constantly have to battle to keep their students safe. I have seen all of this firsthand, and it’s terrifying. I don’t care if the child is 8 or 18, something needs to be done!
Annette Simon
Colorado Springs
Victims of pop solutions
Saturday’s (April 30) Point/Counterpoint on gender issues was an interesting read. Robert Pawlicki characterized the public uproar as “weird,” drawing on 70+ years of progress in women’s rights as a rationale for accepting gender-fluid constructs. Carrie Lukas focused on the dynamics in public education and the controversy over limiting gender (sex?) discussions in elementary schools.
While interesting, I believe both writers missed the central issue. The concept and manifestations of “gender fluidity” run counter to eons of human lived experience. We are born male and female because that relates to continuation of the human race. Those with religious experience believe this is God’s Plan (Genesis: 1). History, of course, provides examples of what might best be described as “non-normative” behaviors; many of which contemporary society accepts under the LBGTQ+ banner.
As a society, we are now encouraged to accept, even encourage, individuals to explore gender options because of gender dysphoria.
The danger, as I see it, is that so much of the encouragement involves still developing and maturing teenagers and pre-teens. The science focused on gender fluidity is unsettled.
Despite some proponents, gender change medicine is not clear on whether chemical treatments before or during puberty are reversible, while surgeries are more or less permanent. Individual mental faculties are not complete, science tells us, until sometime in the mid-20s.
In the meantime, teens who have struggled with identity issues for generations are easily influenced, with a significant role from peers and social media.
In the end, the “obsession with gender issues” comes down to a visceral reaction to pop trends.
My sex at birth has been unchanged for nearly eight decades. I married and grew a family with children and grandchildren and, God willing, great-grandchildren in my lifetime. I have experienced many changes personally and in the culture around us. The advance of gender as a cultural issue feels like a temporary one; it will fade in time and be replaced with another hot social idea. But I regret those who will be the victims of pop solutions that will be life-changing. That is why so many of us are “obsessed” with the issue.
James Moore
Colorado Springs
Living in the 21st century
I am 82. I grew up with segregation, dancing was a sin and women became teachers, nurses or housewives. Then came Brown v Board of Education, National Guards escorting “colored” students on to college campuses, followed by the election of John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, Vietnam and hippies.
We are now living in the 21st century, yet we have a group of people trying to inflict their outdated beliefs and behavior on 100 million female citizens of the United States. They really believe that “all men are created equal” phrase of the Constitution refers to just the men of this country. Do we need to have a Constitutional Convention to correct the Constitution’s phrasing to “all people are created equal”?
I don’t care if my next-door neighbor wants an abortion. That’s her business and her right. I care about what happens to that unwanted baby when it gets here. What I see from these so-called pro-life groups is they believe in the death penalty, but they do not believe in a woman’s right to have control over her body. Sanctimonious demonstrators who offer no solutions to the 12-year-old girl impregnated by her father but by God, they saved that unborn baby while destroying the mother.
Think about that last paragraph. If you’re prepared to take that unwanted baby into your home and feed, clothe and educate it, you have the right to call yourself pro-life. If you don’t offer, then don’t tell that woman what she can do about her unwanted pregnancy.
Tina Routhier
Colorado Springs
So many jobs to be had
I can’t help but wonder how many people think it is crazy/wrong/stupid to have taxpayers pay money out for unemployment when there are so many jobs to be had out there.
Almost every place you go has a “We Are Hiring” sign. How many taxpayers think that anyone unemployed today wants to be unemployed?
Rod Summitt
Colorado Springs