Overreaction to a toy gun
Thanks to Rachel Stovall for her opinion piece in Sunday’s Perspective regarding Widefield District 3’s overreaction to a toy pistol.
Back in my day, I started kindergarten in 1949, boys sometimes would take their cap pistols to school. Once a teacher spotted a pistol she would take it from the miscreant and, horror of horror, put it in her desk drawer and tell him he could have it back at the end of the school day. At the end of the day when she gave it back it was always with the admonition, “If I see it again I will keep it for the rest of the year.”
Today however a deputy is sent to the home to talk to the offending child and his parents and threaten that it could potentially lead to criminal charges in the future. Potentially lead to criminal charges? Tsk, Tsk. Appears that only people with the IQ of Mortimer Snerd are in charge today.
Michael L. Larsen
Colorado Springs
Who’s kneeling for the police?
Apparently it’s not only politically acceptable to ambush and kill police, it’s to be encouraged. Where’s the outrage? Where are the protests? Where are the millionaire public figures taking a stand and rallying against civilian brutality? Who is taking a knee for murdered police?
To the criminals and murderers who commit these crimes, my hope is that you are caught and executed. I don’t want my tax dollars supporting your easy life in prison. And to those who yelled “We hope you die”, in front of the California hospital ... right back at you. Police lives matter.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
If we will only listen
Jon Caldara’s opinion piece on the faulty COVID modeling used by so many government officials is spot on. Unfortunately, any politician who admits to having misjudged, and therefore overreacted, is an instant target for media flogging (look at what is happening to the president, who now admits that he thought the pandemic was more severe than he initially let on).
If we are to truly learn from this pandemic, we have to objectively examine our modeling, examine our data, and examine our reactions to those models. With our mainstream press addicted to the income producing effects of panic, I fear that we will never hear the true lessons learned. That so much of our economy is now (or very soon will be) irrevocably damaged by such faulty modeling and unwillingness to objectively analyze the real data, is a tragedy that will live with us for years to come.
At least we have people like Caldara warning us, if we’ll only listen.
Joseph Lemma
Colorado Springs
We can do better with ‘our park’
While riding my bike through Monument Valley Park, I’ve realized and experienced the beauty and potential of this historic park. Gen. William Jackson Palmer donated the land for this park, and his dream of a “park for the people” became a reality in 1907. One hundred years later, in 2007, Monument Valley Park, “our park,” was added to the National Register of Historic Places by the Department of the Interior.
Although Colorado Springs has a lot to be proud of, I think we can do better with “our park.” I’ve seen other parks in the area, such as Cottonwood Creek Park in the Springs and Pueblo City Park, and both have beautiful green open spaces, and Pueblo’s pond is amazing and a real attribute to the city and the park. All this makes me wonder what Monument Valley Park could look like.
I applaud the recent improvements of Monument Valley Park such as the trail system, the cleanup of the creek, flood mitigation, pickleball courts, and lights. With the other amenities, this park has great potential.
“Our park” should be a destination park in a destination city. The ponds are pathetic. One is dried up, the other one is disgusting. There’s got to be a way that we can clean them up and turn them into an asset instead of an eyesore. Why can’t there be healthy green grass in the open spaces and ballfields? I’ve seen it in other city parks in Colorado and in the Springs.
There should be absolutely no camping in the park or along the drainage area of Fountain Creek. This area can be easily patrolled and enforced, for there are trails and maintenance roads all through the park and Fountain Creek.
So come on, Colorado Springs, let’s make this a park that we can be proud of, and let’s make it worthy of its heritage and history.
Mike Schnee
Colorado Springs
Football used to be a respite
The NFL et al., are “stunned” that some fans booed when the Houston Texans took to the field Thursday night, locking arms with the other players in a “midfield show of unity”. A show of unity for equal justice under the law? Great. A show of racial harmony among the athletic spartans? Great. Patriotism, and honoring love of country? What?
The idea (as it has always been/will be in the United States) is to have continuous improvement, toward “a more perfect union”. Here’s the thing, though — My “everyman” take on the event is this (and it’s only my opinion): Why stay in the locker room(s) during the national anthem?
Do they not understand that most (most) of the fans of American football aren’t rich, or powerful, or connected. They are simply (for the most part) middle-class working Americans (of all races, creeds, colors and religions) who love this country (warts and all) and love the game of American football. Most fans realize that they will never be rich, or powerful, or connected ... but they will always be Americans.
Football used to be a normal weekend respite where Americans could forget about the weekly grind, and cheer on their favorite teams on the weekends, then talk about the game with co-workers the next week. That normalcy has been taken away from them — the one thing they could always count on. Now, the “noncompliant” fans are seen as “unsophisticated.”
The rich, powerful and connected don’t understand their own countrymen.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs