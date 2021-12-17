Out of touch with the middle
Thank you to The Gazette for printing the “Down the Middle” column by Eric Sondermann on Wednesday. The “middle” is where most Americans who are working jobs, raising kids, struggling to keep ahead of the bills, and protecting and enjoying their families are, in their political views and objectives.
Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Cori Bush, Rep. Jim Jordan, Rep. Matt Gaetz and the many other extreme far left or extreme far right politicians do not speak for the vast majority of Americans.
These politicians are self-serving and do not have the best interests of the country as their priority.
It is my strong hope and prayer that voters across the country will carefully evaluate how these extreme — “non middle” — elected officials do not represent what we in the middle need and want for our lives, and the lives of our kids and grandkids.
Wake up, voters.
Doug Landolfi
Colorado Springs
Bill could hurt small businesses
As a small-business owner that relies solely on online sales, I am concerned about a proposed federal bill that might be going under the radar. S.2992, the “American Innovation and Choice Online Act” appears to target large tech companies only, but could have a huge negative impact on small businesses like mine.
Under the proposed bill, the large online companies would be prohibited from doing anything that would give them, or their products and services, preferential treatment over competitors. These are platforms that small businesses, like mine, use every day to reach the largest number of potential customers. During the pandemic shutdowns many of us were able to survive by marketing our products through eBay, Google and Amazon.
If this bill passes, as written, I will still have access to those platforms but I will have to pay individually for access to each, and buy that access on the open market. My operating costs will go up substantially.
While Colorado Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet are not co-sponsors on the bill, I do hope they are aware of it and considering its impact on the small businesses in Colorado. I have confidence that amendments can be offered that will protect small business interests. And, I urge other Colorado small-business owners to reach out to the senators, urging them to protect our ability to run successful online businesses, unimpeded.
Joseph Mueller
Colorado Springs
Comment from Sen. Bennet
I’m disappointed that the conferenced version of the National Defense Authorization Act did not include our bipartisan Space Command provision. I urged leadership in the Senate and House Armed Services Committees to support it, and will continue raise my concerns about the basing decision with them, and with officials across the Biden administration.
As I have said before, we cannot afford to squander time, money, and personnel on moving Space Command and starting from scratch.
We should respond to the evolving threats in space by building on the investments that have been made.
Michael Bennet
Denver
Government forgiving all debt
If the federal government decides to payoff all student loans the cost will total $1.7 trillion, that’s approximately $5,000 in additional federal tax debt for every man, woman and child in the United States.
Like many other people, my parents didn’t have the money to pay for me to go to college, so I worked 48 hours a week while attending school to pay for my college cost. I started saving money to pay for my daughter’s college tuition before she was born. If only I knew that she would be able to get college loans that would be forgiven, life would have been different.
Our family could have gone on nicer vacations, had newer cars, lived in a more expensive home, gone out to restaurants more, and grilled more New York strip steaks than hotdogs and hamburgers when we barbecued.
Hopefully, when the government decides to pay off the existing college loans it will reimburse me the money I paid for my college and the money my wife and I paid for our daughter’s college. I am also hoping that the federal government will decide to pay off existing home mortgages, car loans and credit card debt! Then I can really live big. I am keeping my fingers crossed, hoping that somehow the government finds a way to afford to pay off all those debts without increasing my taxes.
Heck, why should I be responsible to pay back debts that I incurred and agreed to pay back?
Dan Bradley
Monument
Questions for representative
Doug Lamborn: Since I already know you will not be voting to refer Mark Meadows to the DOJ for obstruction of justice, I would appreciate it if you would explain your reasoning.
When I asked you why you didn’t vote to refer Steve Bannon for the same offense you responded that the commission to examine why Donald Trump tried to steal the election and incited his followers to attack the Capitol was “unconstitutional.” Please explain how and why this investigation is “unconstitutional?”
Also please explain why you voted against certifying the election results. If you assert that there were questions surrounding the election, I would ask you to proffer evidence to back your assertion.
Steve Bremner
Manitou Springs