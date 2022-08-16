Out-of-control development
As humans continue to wreak havoc on Mother Nature across the globe, I bear witness daily to what’s happening to beautiful Colorado Springs. My main concerns with the amount of overdevelopment are beauty, water and safety. We hear of people who have lived in Colorado Springs for decades having their views of the mountains blocked by development. We see once open fields of wildflowers being scraped away for more apartment complexes.
We are aware (hopefully) of the dire situation when it comes to the sustainability of water, not only in Colorado, but throughout the West. Many of us have witnessed the devastation to homes and forests by raging wildfires to the point of forced evacuation. More growth means more people, more traffic, and more noise. If we put a halt to this out-of-control development now, we can hopefully salvage some of threats to our way of living.
So my questions about the abundant (and sometimes aesthetically unpleasing) overdevelopment are these: Do we truly need more housing? Do we really need yet another car wash or convenience store? With water supplies dwindling, what sense does it make to invite population growth to Colorado Springs? When (not if) another fire threatens our city and surrounding communities and forests, how can we safely evacuate more people?
My opinion is that those allowing this to happen to our city have lost sight of the big picture in planning. We want access to clean water for years to come, we want to know we can safely evacuate in times when it’s necessary, and we want to fully enjoy the natural beauty of living in the Pikes Peak region.
Diane Fitzkee
Manitou Springs
Election is history
A plea to my fellow Republicans:
I was born and raised a Republican growing up in “Goldwater Country” — Phoenix. My family was very active in the party. I am concerned about the state of our party. Former President Donald Trump did a great job his first three years, even though he had to fight the other side every step, even before he was elected! The split in our party is like the Grand Canyon — deep and wide. Now we must reunite and move forward.
Was the 2020 election stolen, rigged, whatever? I don’t know. Regardless, it is in the past. It’s history. If we stay focused on the rearview mirror, we can’t move forward. I loved Trump and voted for him in 2016 and 2020. I was disappointed in the results. I was shocked and disappointed in the disaster on Jan. 6 — a demonstration in immaturity, in my opinion.
As for the 2020 election, we can’t go back and change anything. It’s history. To those still focused on that lost election: Get over it! Don’t keep drinking the Kool-Aid. Otherwise, that split will widen, and the effectiveness of our party is doomed.
Billie Nigro
Colorado Springs
TABOR is the law
In response to Troy Rice’s letter to the editor insisting on giving Gov. Jared Polis and the Democrat Party credit for the TABOR tax refund, they even made up their own name for it, Colorado Cash Back. Please remember TABOR is the law, a part of the Colorado Constitution the amendment the Democrat Party constantly tries to erode, like calling a tax a fee. If it weren’t for TABOR, this money would be included in the Democrat slush fund.
Thanking Polis for giving our money back because we were overtaxed is like thanking him for stopping at a red light —it’s the law.
Looks like you might have helped the governor write the letter that comes with the check, he never mentions TABOR, just himself and Democrats.
Rose Porter
Colorado Springs
Informed and active electorate
The Inflation Reduction Act has passed to among many other things attack climate change. No one with credibility believes this bill will have any material impact on inflation. As to the effect on climate, per the Wall Street Journal, the bill will reduce the estimated global temperature rise at the end of this century by all of 0.028 degrees Fahrenheit in the optimistic case. In the pessimistic case, the temperature difference will be 0.0009 degrees Fahrenheit.
As this bill demonstrates, on a regular basis now we are told to believe up is really down and down is really up. Only an informed and active electorate can negate this.
Robert Duenckel
Colorado Springs
Raising the level of hope
I found the article on the front page of the Gazette on Sunday very interesting as it tried to delve into the reason millennials and Gen X are choosing not to have children. The author pointed out the cost of living and hopelessness as reasons.
As a boomer, while these reasons might have a bit of validity, living in a world where you believe things are hopeless seems quite sad to me. People lived through the Depression and still had children. People survived four horrific years of World War II and still managed to have children (thus the title “boomers”).
I believe it has more to do with this age range wanting more out of their lives than sacrificing for children. Yes, children cost a lot of money. Yes, you sacrifice trips to Europe or Hawaii because you are raising children. The trip to Paris is substituted by a trip to Disneyland to make your children happy.
But, and this is just my opinion. The joy a child or children give to enrich your lives has no price tag. I would not trade having my three children for all the trips to Europe, Asia or Hawaii. I certainly hope that as we move further from the trauma of COVID that our younger population will start feeling a sense of hope and consider how children raise the level of hope substantially.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs