The recent outpouring of support for trails and greenways has been fantastic. Public space improves our quality of life, contributes to better physical and mental health and makes neighborhoods more welcoming.

Not that many years ago the city requested an “Economic Benefits of Parks” study and discovered that park amenities such as greenways and trails add millions of dollars in value to our community. All the more reason to support Issue 1 — the TOPS 20-year extension in April. It will improve trails, greenways and preserve open space without raising taxes. And know that any future plan that would degrade our trails and greenways would not be supported by the Trails and Open Space Coalition.

Susan Davies

Monument

Depressing and a disgrace

In your endorsement of Wayne Williams (Sunday) you pointed out the many accolades given to our city and its high ranking in many national publications as a very desirable place to live and work. I concur with The Gazette’s opinion and that includes your choice for mayor.

However, I would like to shine a light on a spot that is not so great. At the northern gateway to our great city is a pulloff/rest spot along I-25 south. It offers a commanding view of Pikes Peak and the Air Force Academy airfield. Relatively speaking, it is quite new having been part of the multiple-lane construction of I-25 to Monument. This morning, I had the occasion to pull off there as my dog was trying to tell me his call of nature was at hand.

I armed myself with a Gazette plastic newspaper bag, (thanks for supplying that item that my paper comes in-minus the 10-cent fee) and we strolled around the area until Parker found a suitable spot. The area was depressing and a disgrace. Here is a wonderful place to rest for a bit, stretch your legs and take in the view, yet it is trashed and if it is your first impression, you are anything but impressed!

There are bags of trash, litter and broken glass throughout the parking area. All but one of the descriptive panels that point out the sights are missing. Judging by the lone panel they are made of thin metal and appear to have been pried out of their frames The field area around the site is laden with plastic bottles, and assorted paper trash, and the back of the wall is painted with graffiti, Don’t get to close to it though less you step in dog poop which is everywhere! There are no trash cans anywhere nor are there poles that house dog poop bags that you can find in many parks around town. Moreover, there are no signs prohibiting overnight camping. There might be night lighting, but if so I didn’t detect any.

If the state cannot maintain it, then I would like to suggest a possible solution. Put it up for adoption. Because it overlooks a military area it is natural for one of our town’s veteran organizations to adopt it for upkeep provided the state/city provides the materials needed for upkeep. In exchange, a sign at the entry could inform all that this site is maintained by Colorado Springs chapter# Veterans Organization (fill in the blank).

Len Bentley

Colorado Springs

Take a look at testing

I read Stephen Moore’s colum in the paper on Wednesday with interest. He points out many instances where students in a number of schools failed or were not proficient in math and/or reading. In Illinois, there were 50 schools where not one student was at grade-level in mathematics. Of course, the fault was the teachers unions.

It has been many years since I went to college, but I have a degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in psychology. In these programs, I took many classes in statistics and they focused on reliability and validity of tests. If what he is saying is true, then I think that research needs to be done on the tools from which you are getting these statistics.

Not one student in 50 schools? You had better look at the test and see what is being tested! Also, you would need to look at who made up the test asking what they see as proficient or at grade level. It might not coincide with what the schools feel or are teaching.

I taught mathematics for 30 years. If I gave an exam that every student failed, I most definitely would have taken an in-depth look at the test, reevaluated, and tried again.

If the test given to these schools Mr. Moore is referring to contained concepts such as Descartes Rule, logarithms or probability that are not part of the curriculum, then you can’t expect the students to pass. Again, I say who makes up these tests and what is their basis?

Before you jump on the teachers unions who in my experience have little or no input on classroom instruction or expenditures, maybe we should check the validity and reliability of the texts that are given.

Richard Stewart

Monument

Tests have ruined education

I urge parents of school-aged children to opt their children out of standardized state testing! Did you know that our Colorado Department of Education spends over $75 million a year on standardized testing? Do you know what could be done with that money? The state and the people in charge aren’t standing up for what’s best for kids so parents, it’s our turn.

I’m a teacher and a parent of three children — third, sixth, and ninth grades. I am fed up and you should be, too! The people are CDE and the people in the district offices have lost sight of the purpose of education. The purpose is to develop a love of learning, teach kids the skills they will need as they go through school and life, and to encourage and build on their strengths. The purpose is not to crank out good test-takers or stressed-out little humans, which is essentially what we’re doing. We aren’t recognizing different learning styles. We aren’t taking into consideration home situations, learning disabilities, etc. These tests have literally ruined education thanks to the pressure they put on schools and teachers, which in turn hurts our kids. We don’t need to spend $78 million to show us how kids did on one test on one day. Contact your school. You can opt your kids out.

Carly Little

Colorado Springs