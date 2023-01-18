Our roads are deadly
Eighty people died in traffic crashes in El Paso County in 2022, while 56 of those people died in Colorado Springs, robbing families of parents, children, sisters, brothers, husbands and wives. Hundreds suffered serious injuries, forever changing their lives. In July, officer Nicholas Hamaker’s police cruiser was hit head-on, causing career-ending injuries.
Dangerous roads have made our city the most deadly place in Colorado (per capita) to get around, reducing the quality of life in our amazing city.
Before 2020, congestion was the only thing preventing the deaths we see today. Drivers simply can’t drive as dangerously when traffic prevents them from doing so. During the pandemic, while people were driving less, the lack of congestion revealed the serious design flaws of our wide and fast roads; they are deadly.
The editorial printed in last Monday’s Gazette, “Driving in Colorado is dead serious,” only proposed one solution: personal responsibility. Please know that personal responsibility alone has not and will not solve our growing problem with people dying on our roads. Roadway deaths are not a problem we can enforce or self-police our way out of either.
We, as a city and as a nation, need to change our culture to realize that driving is an inherently dangerous activity, especially for those outside a vehicle. Our roads and streets have been designed since the 1950s to prioritize speed. This has led to the traffic fatality epidemic that we’re in today. We need to design our roads in ways that make it easier to drive safely.
When an airplane crashes, does the National Transportation Safety Board simply blame the pilot? When a train crashes, does the NTSB simply blame the operator? No, in these cases the agencies involved investigate the system and implement solutions addressing the problems that lead to the crash.
We must apply the same scrutiny to investigate the systems that make our roads so deadly.
The driver who severely injured officer Hamaker was on drugs, specifically meth. Our policies expect intoxicated drivers to get behind the wheel as little to no other options exist, depending on location and the time of day.
Instead of forcing people to drive when they shouldn’t, public transit needs to be made convenient and frequent so driving isn’t the only option. Other countries have had this same problem and have designed safer streets to address them. The technology and knowledge exists to address systems making our streets deadly, but without the political will to implement the solutions nothing will change.
Cully Radvillas
Colorado Springs
The outcome is the same
Donald Trump is a civilian with no experience handling classified documents so screw-ups should have been anticipated. Joe Biden has no such excuse as a career government employee. Regardless, the outcome is the same.
Both should lose their security clearance and access to classified documents. This puts both on the “Not Available” list for holding high public office.
With that settled, both parties can get to work finding a representative to lead our country that has leading our country as their daily mantra! I would suggest younger people, more attuned with the world in which most of us live.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
A Fi
rst World problem
Just had a chat with my best friend that went like this: Are we just going to let everybody determine their own gender identity and how they want to be addressed? What about my choices?
Because I’m feeling like my right to free speech is being curtailed here, with zero consequences.
I value our friendship, but adjusting to your preferred pronouns is forcing me into a box that feels awkward, unnatural and untrue to my authentic self. And I would never do that do you.
And with that, my friend stared into space for a minute. Then walked away. Meantime, a pen pal in Kenya calls this pronoun request thing a “First World problem.” He’s not being nice.
Hoerschel Hoffman
Colorado Springs
State of the country
So here we are, a country which is fine with people in office who lie about everything about themselves, where they went to school, who they worked for, and any other piece of information about themselves they put out into the airwaves.
A country which is, in some populations, OK with a president who has been impeached twice and who has tried to overthrow his country, and furthermore has been show to have committed fraud on the government, running for president again. Our suicide rate is outrageous, gun violence is out of control and uncivilized behavior reigns. Aren’t we proud.
Why are we allowing our country to go to hell?
Sally Alberts
Colorado Springs
Take care of the criminals
Why are we always going after the weapons when it’s the shooter who commits the crime. If we had quick and efficient punishment for these mass murders ... including the death penalty we would have less crime! No one fears punishment in our country. Bleeding hearts care more about the treatment of the murderer than they do about the victims. We forget the victims and only concentrate on the poor criminal and his past. I don’t care about their past … they committed the crime and should get swift punishment. It’s not the guns committing these crimes … it’s the creep that conducts these murders.
So ... quit trying to ban weapons and take care of the criminals.
Paul Garcia
Colorado Springs