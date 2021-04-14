Our 1960s-era electric grid
In February, the U.S. Space Command Headquarters Selection Process (Colorado) Report cited reliability of our electric grid as a deficiency. Regrettably, the report is correct, the grid serving Peterson AFB does not make the grade. The first deficiency is the physical security of the 1960s-era electric substation near the Peterson Road entrance. It is not hardened and could be taken out with a few well-placed rifle shots. There are other vulnerable above ground electric circuits serving the base so it is likely it would not lose all power, but who knows?
The second deficiency is the North American Electric Reliability Corporation rates the Springs electric grid as 99.9954% reliable, which means any Springs Utilities customer can experience a 45-minute outage annually. The Air Force needs a 100% “can’t fail” grid. In March, Utilities executed a $460K contract with Quanta Technologies (NYSE: PWR) based in Raleigh, N.C., to research a building a microgrid for Colorado Springs. A microgrid is a geographically small area that can be isolated from the main grid in the event of an emergency like what occurred in Texas in February. A more likely scenario for Colorado Springs, would be a devastating cyberattack that knocks off the Western U.S. electric grid for several days.
The new Utilities Board should strongly encourage CEO Aram Benyamin to move forward crisply on the microgrid study and prepare this summer to apply for federal funding by fall. The Feds will soon be pumping $200 billion into the electric grid infrastructure. We need millions in funding to modernize our 1960s-era grid on the west side. Businesses seeking to expand that visit the Springs, will see a 100% “can’t fail” microgrid serving Peterson Air Force Base, the airport, nearby business parks and parts of Banning Lewis Ranch neighborhoods. Time is of the essence.
Sam Masias
Colorado Springs
Rights, responsibilities and community
We, as individuals, have rights, but we also have responsibilities to follow the rules when we decide to live in social settings; ie. live with others. It is up to each of us to decide whether it is more advantageous to live in a community (more rules and a less free state) or live alone (no rules but a more free state).
Presently, at issue are vaccinations. Communities have decreed that for the safety of the group, vaccinations are required. You, as a free independent person, have the right to disagree and not get vaccinated but you do not have the right to force the group to accept your standards over theirs. Your choices are as follows: Persuade the group that their vaccination rules are wrong. Or disassociate yourself from the group. The group has similar choices: They can acquiesce to your choice to not vaccinate. Or they can disassociate themselves from you; ask you to leave the group.
I learned as a kid that if I wanted to play with the other kids, I needed to play by the rules. Social groups are no different.
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs
If that’s what it takes
I’m writing this letter in response to the article “Shaming of the unvaccinated.” I believe wholeheartedly in shaming people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. If that’s what it takes to get people to do their part to help their fellow American, then it’s a worthwhile endeavor.
The arguments that people give about it being a personal choice and that people only do so out of fear are ludicrous. Fear and precaution are two different things, and this is not the former. We live here, and we share this space together. We should be doing our part to protect not only ourselves, but our neighbors. The way for us to do that is reaching herd immunity, and not through all of us catching the virus, with many of us being the sacrificial lambs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), “the risk of severe illness and death from contracting COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity.” Getting the vaccine is easy and harmless. I’ve been vaccinated and had no adverse reactions. Please, whatever apprehension you have about getting vaccinated, read statistics from reputable sources. Follow the science from the CDC (where there are scientists and doctors doing the work) and don’t pay attention to the anti-vax nonsense posted by your Uncle Bob on Facebook.
Steven Bartlett
Colorado Springs
P
olice are never perfect, just human
I’m going to make this short — the people (black,brown,blue,purple,white) that our police have trouble with are people who have no respect for law and order! Why not, when a person gets pulled over by law enforcement, instead of fighting and running, have respect for the rule of law and find out what you are getting pulled over for!
Of course you know why — but the trouble starts when there is no respect! And I’m speaking generally overall — there are always different views, I know this! But police officers are just as human as you and I — never perfect, just human!
Dale Conrad
Colorado Springs
Flaw of the fi
rst Iran deal
Hopefully, President Joe Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea. However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site; and so on. (That is why a future president might cancel the deal again.)
Alvin Blake
Colorado Springs
Vaccine verifi
cation and trust
It’s ironic that the left seems to be all in for vaccination verification to be eligible to enter a place of business.
But when a state wants to be able to verify a voter is eligible to vote and who they say they are, not so much.
I guess the next thing Delta will be doing is lobbying to get rid of IDs to get on an airplane. Maybe MLB stadiums will no longer require a ticket to get in — a person can just say “trust me” I have a ticket.
Dennis Roesler
Colorado Springs