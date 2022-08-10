Options to support local mothers
I read with interest the article in the Sunday Life section of the Gazette entitled “Supporting Mothers.” The article was published by the Dallas Morning News and cited several agencies in the Dallas area who provide housing for single homeless mothers with children. However, one doesn’t need to go to Dallas to find housing for single mothers. We have many such organizations right here in Colorado Springs, one of which is Family Life Services. Family Life Services is a small, residential community of nine apartments where moms choose to leave poverty and abuse and create new futures, together, by working through a two-year program.
Family Life Services also provides an outreach program, Women of Courage, which enables the organization to help many more mothers not living on campus. Perhaps, in the future, the Gazette could publish an article citing the many housing options for mothers and their children, right here in Colorado Springs.
Kimberly Lee
Colorado Springs
Poor condition of Union Boulevard
We pay a lot of tax money for streets. I know there are lots of streets in the city, but Union Boulevard gets lots of traffic. The stretch from Academy to just north of Austin Bluffs and the stretch from Palmer Park to Boulder are in pathetic shape ….. there are rural, gravel roads in many states that are better!
Rod Summitt
Colorado Springs
Before it is too late
To even the most casual observer, the Biden administration personifies the wrong direction. Some have even called it “the culture of death.”
Now Biden has signed an executive order endorsing abortion at any time, thus subscribing to eliminating future generations of the yet unborn. The next generation finds fentanyl, et al. (via China) drugs that potentially can kill many thousands, of upcoming generations.
Out of control violence and disregard for law, with little or no justice from national and local AGs or district DAs.
One’s safety on the street is in peril. Out of control inflation, cost of living for essentials of housing, food, energy, etc., have diminished hope of most doing more than existing. At the same time, the ruling class lives in resplendent luxury, with little to no concern for others.
The Roman Empire collapsed internally, rather than through conflict. Hordes of invaders from the north, and east, swept over Roman territory.
If we are not to suffer the same fate, we must wake up, stand up, and use the ballot to bring change expeditiously, before it is too late!
Roy W. Oswandel
Colorado Springs
Trusting parents to choose schools
Rock Goldberg’s Letter to the Editor in July 13 criticized the Gazette editorial, “Public funds should follow children into religious schools,” claiming that the recent SCOTUS decision preventing school districts from discriminating against religious schools lacked accountability.
Accountability to whom? To bureaucrats and administrators? To Boards of Education? Or to the customers-parents? How can anyone make a reasoned argument that the public schools in Colorado Springs, in which 60%, or more, of students cannot read, write, add, and subtract at grade level, should be monitoring themselves rather than empowering, respecting and trusting parents to choose whatever schools they think are best for their children?
When parents vote with their feet, it will be quickly and clearly apparent which schools have earned the right to educate their kids. That is true accountability.
It is shameful to suggest that accountability is better left in the hands of those who have been in charge and who have continued to fail students than those of parents. Unquestionably, parents are the most qualified to choose the best schools for their children.
Here’s a suggestion for Goldberg — volunteer to send your children to the very failing schools that you would deny low-income children the opportunity to escape.
Steve Schuck
Colorado Springs
Colorado should know better
Well there are certainly some in Colorado, including the governor, who do not remember Douglas Bruce, who worked very hard and finally got the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights passed in 1992.
So no thanks to Gov. Jared Polis, who is trying to claim credit by saying they are refunding taxes out of their goodwill, that is a big lie. It has to be done.
Colorado should know better. Bruce is the main reason we are getting the refund and so many others over the years. Democrats have tried over the years to get rid of the TABOR ruling, but fortunately they have not succeeded.
Polis is a sneaky governor and hopefully will not be reelected.
Larry A. Sportsman
Colorado Springs
The price of gas
Anyone have an idea what happens to the price of gas once the 180 days of misappropriation of our strategic oil reserves runs its course?
Should be right after the November elections and if the Democrats remain in control of the House and Senate, who then will bear the brunt if we suddenly see gas and energy related prices begin to soar?
John Lonergan
Colorado Springs