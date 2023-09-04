Opportunity to share feedback

Like many Gazette readers, I attended a Mayoral listening tour session, but my experience departs drastically from most of the Gazette’s coverage and subsequent letters to the editor.

At the meeting, I was impressed by how many citizens gave up their precious time to be heard. I was also appreciative of the opportunity to meet and work with new people, many of whom had differing perspectives and new information to share.

I was grateful for the largely unrecognized role CONO played in facilitating these meetings – I neither saw nor experienced overt or aggressive recruitment efforts by the organization: just a little sign-up sheet by the door for those interested in learning more.

As a person who appreciates the vital role of community engagement and the efficacy of the World Café setting in helping to maximize outcomes, I was grateful for a framework to guide conversation. The areas of focus presented represented municipal domains in which feedback could have the most impact. Absent that framework, I have seen community conversations devolve into yelling matches about matters outside the purview of the hosting entity, to the exclusion of the wise but quiet voices that might offer something novel.

More than anything else, I appreciated the opportunity to share feedback – both with my neighbors and the Mayor. This feedback mechanism is brand new – a formal chance to share thoughts with the Mayor and City Council didn’t exist before at all. Maybe the meetings weren’t perfect for everyone who attended them, but as Shakespeare admonishes: “Striving to better, oft we mar what’s well.”

Kristy Milligan

Colorado Springs

Giving a gun to a killer

Sensible gun control measures would have prevented last Saturday’s killing of three African-Americans in Jacksonville. The murderer’s racist belief was well known. For him to have possession of a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle is unbelievable.

It would have been easy to deny this lunatic possession of firearms. Why wasn’t that done? I think anyone who allowed the killer to have a gun should be charged with the crime of accessory to murder.

We make sure that drivers are competent to operate a motor vehicle. Why don’t we make sure that anyone who uses a firearm knows and respects its use, instead of giving a gun to any dangerous, bigoted lamebrain?

David J. Baker

Colorado Springs

Legislators’ outrageous actions

Thanks for The Gazette’s continuing coverage of the outrageous actions by our progressive legislators and Gov. Jared Polis and rubber stamped by our corrupt courts.

Aside from Western Slope papers and The Denver Gazette, I doubt anyone in the press is doing so.

Your editorial of the same day merely mentions Polis’ presidential ambitions. I suggest that Polis is trying to out-California California. Joe Biden is likely to be unwilling or unable to continue to run for president, leaving Gavin Newsom as one of Polis’ few serious competitors for the Democratic nomination.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Dave Vandenberg

Colorado Springs

Call it like it is

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just got a “woke” up call. While attempting to speak at a vigil for three Black people shot and killed in Jacksonville, he was booed and someone yelled: “You’re not welcome here!” Why such vitriol at a solemn occasion?

It is feedback from people who are offended by his often-expressed beliefs. First of all, it is from his use of the term “woke.” In simple terms, “woke” just means being politically conscious and aware. The word has a long history. It was used in Black protest songs dating back to the early 20th century. So, is DeSantis blowing a dog whistle, thus offending this audience?

Oh, and then there is his continued crack down on diversity initiatives and the teaching of Black history in public schools over concerns of “woke indoctrination.” In last week’s debates he boasted that he removed critical race theory from K-12 educations. False – it was never there to begin with. He did, however, remove Black history from the curriculum. Offensive to this audience?

And, finally he wanted to express his thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families for deaths by an assault-style weapon.

Really? He just signed a permitless-carry bill into law, which allows people to legally carry a concealed firearm without training or a background check. Granted, purchasing a gun from a licensed dealer in Florida requires a background check. But there is no law preventing ownership of a gun that leaves an exit wound the size of your fist – something that mutilated over 20 children in a Parkland Florida school.

Enough. Call it like it is. This man stimulates racial divides and allows people to buy assault-style weapons to shoot people based on their race. I’m offended.

Peter Knepell

Colorado Springs

Where is the objectivity?

Deane Berson claims to be “objectively assessing” the faults of Democrats vs. Republicans, alleging that Democrats are the “only” ones who censor free speech, try to force beliefs onto other people, and justify violence to retaliate against opposing views. (‘Down the middle’ is often immoral, August 29.) Therefore, he says, Democrats are more oppressive and corrupt than Republicans and more dangerous to the country.

Not once does Berson mention that it is primarily Republicans who are on a book banning binge, who are suppressing women’s freedom and bodily autonomy, who are narrowing voting rights, and who are criminalizing personal health care choices related to gender identity.

And most noticeably, Berson offers not a word about a Republican-in-Chief inciting an insurrection against democracy and then praising its violent participants.

I fail to see where the objectivity is in this outlandishly skewed assessment.

Ken Burrows

Colorado Springs