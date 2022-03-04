Making progress against tobacco
The 2019 Healthier Kids Colorado survey revealed that 25% of Colorado high school students had vaped or used e-cigarettes in the previous thirty days. Our state led the nation in youth vaping that year and the FDA has since called this an epidemic across our country.
Recognizing that flavors hook kids on these products, the Colorado General Assembly will now debate HB 22-1064, a state-wide comprehensive ban on flavored tobacco and synthetic nicotine products.
The tobacco industry is succeeding in hooking another generation of Americans on their harmful products.
Over the past 20 years tobacco control efforts have helped steadily reduce the rates of cigarette smoking among underage youth from 30% to just 4.3%. However, the technology of vaping and e-cigarettes and aggressive marketing focused on youth are recovering the market for tobacco companies. A powerful factor in their success is flavors. 81% of underage youth say flavors were a major reason they started to vape and most underage youth who vape use a flavored product.
It is a fundamental responsibility of government to protect vulnerable groups from harms and it is time to take the opportunity to control the youth vaping epidemic in Colorado. HB 22-1064 will ban the sale of flavored tobacco and synthetic nicotine products that hook underage youth. We support our legislature accepting this responsibility and taking action.
Tracy Hofeditz MD, FAAFP
Morrison
More questions on AFA assaults
In response to Mark Hyatt’s letter, “Questions about AFA Assaults,” I would add a few questions to those he posed as part of a deep dive:
Question 5. How many categories of intended/unintended contact are grouped into the description sexual assault? Lumping numerous types of contact into this one category dilutes the meaning and changes it drastically from what the average reader thinks of when they see the term.
Question 6. What efforts are made to respect the accused/defendant (innocent until proven guilty)? Once charges are filed, the accused’s name is published on or near the front page of the Gazette and then is repeatedly published as the process goes forward. If acquitted, that announcement appears somewhere near page 6, with no statement from USAFA as to their regret for the false accusation and as to how they will support this cadet with his reintegration into the cadet wing as a cadet in good standing. Instead, we hear stories as to how the accused is then subject to disciplinary action for the events that led to the false charge, while the accuser receives amnesty.
Statistics without proper context are meaningless and a program without respect and equality for all involved is by definition biased.
David Geuting, USAFA Class of 1983
Colorado Springs
A recipe for failure
Mike Rosen’s mockery of those who aspire to peace and an end to war exemplifies the power of the stories we tell.
According to Rosen, “war is a constant in human history.” This is just another variation on the theme: “Well, this is the way we’ve always done it.” That approach works for tried and true strategies, but not for tried and false strategies like war. If we continue to promote the story that war will never end, then it never will (until there is an end to us).
In an column published in the Gazette some years ago, the late Charles Krauthammer observed that politics is the art of how we all get along, and that if we fail to master that art, we are doomed.
Rosen’s almost cheerful acceptance of the story of endless war is, ultimately, a recipe for failure. But, if that is the story we choose for ourselves, then I suppose we ought to drop the pretense of loving peace, and accept that it is really war that we love. No need to sing, for that one night a year, about “peace on earth, goodwill to men,” since after that, we spend the other 364 fighting.
George Carlin opined that war is just a contest to see who has the biggest, well, you know.
As Edwin Starr sang of war, “what is it good for? Absolutely nothin’.”
I reject Rosen’s story; we need a new one.
Davide Migliaccio
Colorado Springs
Basic facts on energy independence
Gosh, it’s all so simple. Just resurrect the Keystone XL pipeline and all our woes at the gas pump go away.
Who knew Joe Biden could have such a devastating impact on American energy independence. Well folks, I hate to throw cold water on your warm, fuzzy energy feelings but let’s look at some facts.
First, from an environmental standpoint, mining of tar sands oil is one of the dirtiest most destructive methods for obtaining oil there is. I challenge you to look up before and after photos of pristine Canadian boreal forests that have been mined for tar sands. Its surface strip mining at its best and in an area that is one of the largest carbon sinks in the world. After you look at those photos, tell me honestly if you want to put that gasoline into your car or truck.
Also, tar sands oil is heavy crude and extremely corrosive. The pipeline would pass over our Ogallala aquifer and numerous river systems. A pipeline break is inevitable, and instead of floating at the top of our water systems where it can be skimmed, this oil sinks to the bottom making it difficult to clean up.
Lastly, the Keystone pipeline oil is “produced” in Canada not the U.S. and most importantly is destined for foreign not U.S. markets.
Now to the second point, the United States produces more than 18 million barrels per day of crude oil. We are the top oil producer in the world with Saudia Arabia a distant second. We have seen an incredible increase in production since 2009. However, we export more than 8 million barrels per day. So, perhaps, curtailing U.S. exports of crude oil would have a larger impact on domestic gasoline prices than fictitious benefits from the Keystone XL pipeline.
Oh, and before we go down the other energy road, the U.S. is also by leaps and bounds the largest producer of natural gas in the world with Russia a very distant second.
Call me old fashioned but I still believe facts matter.
Dave Lovell
Colorado Springs