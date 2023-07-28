‘Oppenheimer’ is a warning

I strongly urge everyone who can to see the film “Oppenheimer” because of the incredibly important messages it contains.

As a missile combat member during the height of the Cold War (1975-79), I was a child of Oppenheimer’s work as technical leader of the Manhattan Project. I sat alert with 10 Minuteman missiles, each carrying a nuclear warhead worth 67 Trinity explosions — truly unimaginable. Yet, Oppenheimer realized what his project was doing and how the best minds in physics of the day were helping to build weapons that could destroy our civilization. “Oppenheimer” shows how we, the human race, got here and why we should worry about a nuclear future.

Nine countries have nuclear weapons today with two more suspected of having them, Iran being the best known. More are seriously considering acquiring them to assert or retain regional dominance. I can honestly say that if there was a general nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia or China, mankind could be driven back to the Dark Ages. Even a “small” nuclear exchange between, say, India and Pakistan will wreak immense damage, even to people far beyond the borders of those warring nations. Frankly, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Chernobyl would be very small potatoes in comparison.

This is the overriding message of “Oppenheimer” — that, in the interests of winning a war and ensuing national security, we have developed, fielded, and built war plans to use weapons whose effects no one truly understands.

“Oppenheimer” is a warning. We best heed it as we seek to keep our nation preeminent in the world today.

Timothy K. Roberts

Falcon

Increase in property taxes

Many homeowners have received a notice of valuation from the assessor, which said that their estimated taxes could increase as much as 50%. I don’t believe that will happen and here’s why:

Your property tax pays its share of what the various taxing districts require to balance their budgets.

The taxing districts such as the library, the city, the county, your school district, might increase their yearly budget due to inflation, new hires, etc., but certainly not by 50%. Before January is when many of the districts prepare their budgets; citizens should attend those meetings to make sure that the districts do not reap a windfall.

The county has done an incredibly poor job of explaining in simple, everyday language what the effect of having a countywide increase in valuations does to your property taxes.

Howard Morrison

Manitou Springs

Converting to renewable energy

I understand from your editorial that the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and customers are tired of seeing increasing costs for their gas and electric services.

I am surprised, all the speeches, all the talk, and now the citizens of fair Colorado are just beginning to understand that converting to renewable, nonfossil fuel energy is going to cost a lot of up-front money to construct a generation and transmission system to replace the existing fossil fuel system.

To add to the perplexity, the balance remaining on upfront money which constructed the existing fossil fuel system generation and transmission must still be paid back; particularly, if you want the same financial system to provide the money for the new renewable energy system.

Does the governor and Legislature have a Concomitance Board or Committee to discover and determine all the consequences of a proposed state desire so alternatives and additions to proposals may be evaluated? Are we gallivanting into the unknown presupposing that everything will be hunky-dory? What are the plans to obtain the funds to retire active DIA bonds if flying is shut down inside of 10 years to reduce evil CO2 from hydrocarbon combustion?

So many questions, so few worked out answers; at least to my knowledge of the proposals.

John Hawkinson

Arvada

Ruining a school system

Am I the only one that finds it ironic that a group of individuals working toward a diploma that is not worth the paper it is printed on (from Charis Bible “College”, an unaccredited college in Woodland Park) are determining the educational outcomes of countless Woodland Park students?

In a recent Woodland Park BOE meeting, concerned students and parents showed up six hours early to a meeting because in the previous meeting, they were turned away since Charis adult students, who don’t have students in the school system, occupied the majority of the seats.

Students are leaving the district in droves. Half of the teachers have left because they are silenced and or fired for speaking up. Mental health services are being cut. A revisionist history curriculum called the American Birthright curriculum that does not meet state board of education standards is being pushed. And why? Because the world’s most persecuted people group, conservative evangelicals (sarcasm), feel that teaching actual history is threatening.

Well done, Charis. You are making a diploma from Woodland Park about as useless as your own. And well-done, district superintendent Ken Witt. Perhaps you can do what the people of Jefferson County wouldn’t let you do when they recalled you and ruin a school system for your own ideological gain.

Jamie Berry

Cascade

White House climate change

Snow, flake, ice, blow (all synonyms for cocaine) has been found at the White House in July.

Isn’t it interesting that evidence (DNA, fingerprints) can be found on old pizza crust but not on this package of illegal substance. And then the package gets destroyed by an unexplained phenomenon. There is climate change at the White House ... it is just a different definition of climate.

Bob Waterman

Colorado Springs