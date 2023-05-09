Op/Ed made reader’s day

As we turned off “tragedy TV” on Sunday morning, with updates on the subway death of a homeless man, the Allen, Texas mall shooting and the breaking news of migrants being mowed down at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, we opened today’s (Sunday) Gazette. I stumbled on the Sunday Perspective Section and just paused over the Guest Opinion article, “Making the Best of a Crazy Situation” by Maria Mason. From the first few lines I knew that it would be a treat.

I started reading it out loud (something I rarely do) to my ‘bride” of 46 years. Ms. Mason found herself the only girl in a nine-person class at Chesterton Academy of our Lady of Walsingham, a small classical Catholic high school in Colorado Springs.

She describes her experience in beautiful prose. She found her eight other (boy) classmates often acted – well — like boys (“Who would have thunk it?”). Despite their often childlike and boorish behavior she grew to understand them and they her. She felt “seen” and “protected”. She did so without the normal vitriolic screed one sees on social media, television and newsprint. She grew to think of them as “brothers” and closed saying that “....this is where good men come from.” I do not know Maria Mason or her eight “Brothers”, but I do trust that their parents are very proud of them, and I thank them for making my day.

I wish them all the very best in their future.

John R. Combs

Colorado Springs

Such an uplifting article

What a marvelous guest opinion by Maria Mason, “Making the best of a crazy situation”. Thanks for finding and including it in your Perspective Section on the Op/Ed page.

Just when I thought America has lost its way, she writes of eight young men who give us hope.

Most importantly, she wrote such an uplifting article that shows she knows what is important in life.

All nine of those young people must have good parents who are willing to sacrifice something to send their children to a school that rewards good behavior. Unquestionably, we will be hearing from Ms. Mason again.

Dennis L. Cripps

Colorado Springs

Teachers not compensated

I would like to commend School District 11 for providing their teachers the days and times that they are able to pick up food from the Food Bank so they are able to feed their families instead of getting a “Cost of Living” raise. Parents of D-11 students, quite a few of the outstanding teachers will go to districts that care about their students having quality compensated teachers!

Mike Olmstead

Colorado Springs

Stalled project mars neighborhood

A new housing development broke ground across the street from our Newport Heights neighborhood two summers ago. The ground cover was removed, and the dirt and rock were ground, sifted, and shaped into a partially finished plan of a neighborhood. Large piles of dirt remain. The dust blows into our homes and yards whenever it gets windy, which is often.

Progress is at a near standstill on this nine acre plot of land, with two of the 31 lots under development. The rest is a “moonscape” of uncovered, blowing dirt. Mud will be coming soon with the summer rains. This is a problem from an environmental, health, and aesthetic standpoint.

I believe the city has a responsibility to ensure that developers in general, and this developer, in particular — show care for the environment and courtesy to the surrounding neighbors.

What’s happening across the street from us is unacceptable.

Benjamin Fromuth Sr.

Colorado Springs

Don’t be fooled

Everything is falling into place perfectly for the legislators who currently have the majority at the Denver capital. This is a perfect example of never letting a good crises go to waste. They claim they are coming to the rescue of Colorado homeowners with the passage of Senate Bill 303 which upon passage would put a proposition on the November ballot asking voters — as stated in the May 5 Gazette to “raise what’s called the Ref C cap by 1% and keep that additional revenue for a 10 year period”.

They claim they are doing this to help Colorado homeowners who are experiencing outrageous property tax increases. They want us taxpayers to forfeit our TABOR refunds which they have been trying to do for years. In reality, allowing taxpayers to keep our TABOR refunds as the current law demands will put more money in our pockets than the tax relief they are promising and will only give them what they have wanted for years — our TABOR money. And keep in mind — this proposition will do nothing to help the people who rent — the very people our legislators claim they want to help.

Colorado voters: don’t be fooled into letting legislators get their hands on your TABOR refunds. In November vote to keep your TABOR refunds.

Sharon Ferguson

Woodland Park

Opinion disguised as facts

First let me say that as a county, not city, resident I cannot vote in the mayoral election. However, I do have an interest in the outcome and have watched the race. If anyone has any doubt where the Gazette stands consider the several opinion pieces pleading for residents to vote for Wayne Williams. But wait, there’s more on the front page of the Sunday Gazette the top “news” articles feature opinions about Williams and Yemi Mobolade.

The Williams piece ofeers only positive information with narry a hint of his relationship with homebuilders. On the other hand, the Yemi Mobolade piece spends almost every paragraph pointing out troubling facts about his career.

Opinion can easily be disguised as facts by simply deciding which facts to present and what words to use in that presentation. This seems to violate the very essence of the Gazette’s “Commitment” to “distinctly separate news and opinion.”

I don’t know who I would vote for if I could vote in this election, but I would urge the Gazette to be more even-handed in it’s reporting on this important subject.

Randy Dipner

Colorado Springs