Only the elite will survive this idea
Well it looks like the meters and parking garages are raising the fees. (“Parking prices to increase”, Dec. 14) How awful. So you can put money on the meter if you have a smartphone. Not everyone has them. The young people who go out downtown will not pay that much attention while they’re out partying.
It seems that all the new apartments being built will have high rents and maybe they can afford to dine out. Only the elite will survive this horrible and greedy idea. An idea from a California person that came here. We are not Denver or Boulder. Maybe this is a way to keep the bourgeois from the outer areas of the Springs from coming downtown. Meters until 10 p.m. — what a sad idea. I hope all the businesses will see the results of this.
Nona Capace
Colorado Springs
Annual grubbing for cash for roads
An interesting article in the paper Monday about the state’s highway infrastructure needs and the recent failed attempts to fund them. Also outlined were the moves afoot this next legislative session to fill the gap in the funding. What I didn’t see mentioned to fund the shortfall is raising the gasoline tax, which the article mentioned hasn’t been done since 1992. This is the most direct method to raise funding for our highways. I think taxpayers would buy in to a raise in the gasoline tax instead of all these other end-run proposals being floated. That along with a per mile fee for electric and hybrid car owners so they pay their fair share.
I’m concerned about funding through the use of bonds because of the economic consequences during a downturn in our economy. I am also opposed to an increase in our vehicle registration fees. We have some of the highest registration fees in the country. Let’s tell the Legislature to get real this next session and pass meaningful bills to fund our highway infrastructure. The good economic times and annual grubbing for cash to fund highways can’t last forever.
David Lovell
Colorado Springs
Roads, schools should be fully funded
Joey Bunch: Support of fixing roads thru more taxes is not a good resolution. (“State’s Rubik’s Cube: Funding roads”, Dec. 16)
What we need is a fixed percentage of the general fund going into roads at a rate that will replace all roads within the time frame of their life expectancy plus more for expansion of the system.
I realize that the huge amount that has come into the general fund the last few years was used elsewhere but roads and schools should be fully funded before anything else is funded.
I guess what the people must do is pass a constitutional amendment to get the Legislature to do its job.
Chester Sawyer
Monument
Gap between ‘haves,’ ‘have nots’
While I commend The Gazette for pointing out the decrease in poverty rates in El Paso County and the county’s school districts, I fail to see the point of highlighting the gap between “haves” and “have nots” in the caption at all, not to mention that it’s on the front page. The whole “have/have not” rubric implies the “haves” shouldn’t have so much, and some of what they have ought to be in the hands of the “have nots.” It implies that there is a fixed amount of wealth and that there is something wrong with seeking to better oneself and one’s family’s economic situation. That position is reinforced by comparing where the U.S. stands with respect to the “industrialized world.” So what?
Reducing how much the “haves” have will not increase how much the “have nots” have, except temporarily, by forced redistribution by the government. Soon enough, disincentivized from bettering themselves and having had their wealth plundered by the government, the “haves” won’t have as much to be confiscated any more, and the “have nots” once again won’t have as much because the goose that laid the golden egg was killed. To the contrary, the more the “haves” have, the more they will spend and/or save, both of which sustain and create jobs. I see the article as nothing more than a veiled attack on capitalism and an argument for forced redistribution of wealth, a surprising stand for The Gazette, which generally so strongly supports the economic system that made our country into the economic world power that it is. One person at a time. Through the wealth they individually build by contributing something of value to the economy. The genius of the American political and economic system is that it guarantees (in the ideal) equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome.
Mike Arnett
Colorado Springs
Negative coverage in the news
I would like to respond to a letter from Patrick Daugharty questioning why his “well-read” friends supported President Donald Trump. His first give away was saying that he is damaging our democracy. I won’t argue the truth about “democracy” since this is a tactic taught by Stalin — if you repeat an untruth often enough, it will become the truth (if he had said our government or country, he might not show his bias as much). He said his well-read friends, maybe his friends are “well-rounded” in their information gathering. We all know the media stretches the truth on both sides.
There was an article in the National Review (not a Trump supporter) about the real dangers China poses to our country on many fronts, plus other articles. That has not been in the news. The Wall Street Journal (again not a Trump supporter) has had many articles on what’s going on in the country and world, some critical of the president, some having favorable views on something he has done, usually only the negative has been broadcast. A study was done on the media and it was found that the major news networks usually only show negative – CNN was at 93% negative. Hard to believe 93% of what he does is bad for the country.
Tom Keilers
Colorado Springs