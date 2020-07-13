Online tee times killing Patty Jewett
I have serious concerns how the city is running the Patty Jewett Golf Course. It is an enterprise that the city relies on its income. I played the golf course for 40 years now. And today I was turned away from playing another nine holes. The group I was playing with encouraged me to play more but the pro shop said no. We can’t take cash, you have to do it online. But earlier they took my cash for the balls I bought and the cart that I paid for. I had to tell the group that I can’t play anymore because they won’t let me. Even though there was plenty of room for plenty of golfers.
But nobody can give you a straight answer they just raise their hands and blame it on somebody else. There are tons of openings because of this and the course is losing money. I am worried that we might lose such a beautiful gem of this city because of such poor management.
Please fight the city when they cry that nicest park in the city is losing money. Something needs to be done now.
Barry Christensen
Colorado Springs
Inform us about BLM’s vision
I agree with Gazette letter-writer Carol Young (“Starved for the truth,” July 9). That was an encouraging column by Gazette editor Vince Bzdek in the July 5 edition. As a retired journalist, I too believe that news reporters should set aside their biases and focus on objectivity.
Here’s a suggestion to help you fulfill that goal: Now that Black Lives Matter has become such an influential national movement, tell us more about it. I don’t mean an editorial; I mean an actual news article, with the same high level of scrutiny The Gazette has previously applied, for example, to Gold Hill Mesa, less than honorable discharges and the southeast part of Colorado Springs. Inform us about BLM’s organizational structure, how it’s funded, who its leaders are, whether they condemn protest-related criminality, whether they will start protesting murders of blacks under any circumstances and what their vision for the country is.
Kenyon Jordan
Penrose
Bike riders coming too close
Full disclosure: I am not in favor of bike lanes taking away entire driving lanes.
I do, however, try not to crowd bicyclists (three feet) when there is no lane. I have a concern though with the bicyclists that choose to ride the line between the traffic and bike lanes, or the line between traffic and the shoulder (which is usually much wider than a bike lane). I wonder. Is it an “in your face” type of situation, or just rudeness? We have given you, at zero cost (No special taxes aimed at bicycle riders) entire lanes to ride your bike safely, and yet you crowd the traffic lanes.
Tonight, after passing one of these foolish riders, riding the white line right next to traffic, he had the gall to pass me on the left so he could give me a good stare down when he passed me at the stop light. He had an entire bike lane, so no, I did not give him extra room. I stayed in my lane (my truck has mirrors that stick out so I’m thinking he about got his head hit). Had he been riding the correct side of his lane, (the right) where he belongs, I wouldn’t have even been close to him. I just wish that bike riders were smart/polite enough to ride on the correct side of their lane/shoulder, and not be so stupid/rude riding as close to traffic as they possibly can.
Kenneth Duncan
Colorado Springs
Good for our parks and wild places
Last month, the U.S. Senate — under the leadership of Colorado’s Sen. Cory Gardner — passed the Great American Outdoors Act, which will play an important part in our state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill will expand recreational opportunities while also creating much needed jobs. Specifically, it permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which has expanded hunting and fishing access, created hiking and biking trails, and supported cherished places such as the Commanche National Grasslands, the Baca Ranch National Wildlife Refuge and the Great Sand Dunes National Park, to name just a few.
The Great American Outdoors Act will also provide much-needed money for deferred maintenance at our national parks, forests, and other public lands. It will create over 100,000 jobs in construction and conservation nationwide, and it will boost the outdoor recreation economy, which is responsible for over 200,000 jobs here in Colorado.
The House of Representatives is scheduled to take up this important legislation later this month. I hope we can count on Rep. Doug Lamborn’s support for this initiative, just as he supported the John Dingell Conservation, Management and Recreation Act last year.
The Great American Outdoors Act is good for our parks and wild places, good for jobs and our economy, and most of all good for Colorado families who are looking for some safe and healthy ways to recreate and begin to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Aaron Kindle
Salida
Profoundly beautiful truths
For centuries people of color, particularly Blacks, have been forcefully separated from white society — by enslavement, enacted segregation laws, or simply cultural attitudes. On occasions when Black Lives empowered themselves and actually chose to unite as distinctive from whites, as a common race under common causes or struggles, that same white society often feared, resented, and faulted those efforts, deciding that is divisive.
As the historic hymn “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” will gain public attention if it is played before upcoming NFL games, another course could be taken. Those unfamiliar with the hymn could look into its history, study, even learn, the profoundly beautiful truths and values it declares, embrace and incorporate them. With that done, the hymn could easily be appreciated as having a place along with “God Bless America,” or “America the Beautiful” next to the national anthem.
With an open-hearted effort, perhaps hearing the hymn could become a moment of unified joy.
Mark Patzke
Colorado Springs