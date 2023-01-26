One glaring problem

Tuesday’s Gazette had an article concerning the unfortunate increase in traffic deaths in the state. The author listed a few of the causes but missed one very glaring problem. In the same newspaper, was a “Your Viewpoint” letter listing one person’s opinion on the serious problems that legalized marijuana has caused us.

Putting the two together, it does not take a rocket scientist to know or understand that driving under the influence (DUI) after smoking or eating an intoxicant can and very well is a leading cause of traffic accidents and traffic deaths in the state. I am a bit mystified as to why no one brought out this obvious fact in either article.

John Wear

Black Forest

Learned from Perspective article

Re: “Rep. Boebert discusses her tactics in Congress”, Jan. 22. Thank you so much for your publishing of this interview. I also did not get positive information during the negotiations to elect a speaker, and wondered why she and her colleagues were being so apparently obtuse.

What I learned from your article and interview is she was right on, she totally gets my perspective, her points were valid and eminently important, the timing was right, and she’s very well spoken. Thank you, Gazette, and thank you, Rep. Boebert!

John Bender

Monument

An important issue?

Our serious representatives in Congress are looking into a new high priority crisis. No, it’s not inflation, illegal immigration, Ukraine, increased crime, fentanyl, high gas and egg prices, Big Pharma drug prices, or national security.

It’s the nationally critically important issue — Ticketmaster/Taylor Swift concert tickets screw-up. I’m sure we hope Congress can fix that big problem so they can focus on those other pesky but unimportant issues.

Marge Baker

Colorado Springs

Change is hard

I appreciated Rachel Gabel’s insights in the “Veterinarian shortage must be addressed” column, published in the Gazette on Jan. 23. The revisionist opposition to establishment of midlevel practitioner position within the veterinarian profession is reminiscent of the calamities that would befall humanity with the establishment of physician assistants and nurse practitioners. Acceptance and rules changed begrudgingly slow and now both are valued because of the same reason then and now, a shortfall in qualified people. The belief that no one other than those that proceeded through the academic mafia curriculum could be of benefit to the problems at hand is revisionism at its finest.

Perhaps these opponents should stand in a corner and lament their last days, as all will be lost if change were introduced.

My uncle was a Navy corpsman with the Marines at Camp Lejeune, N.C., in the 1950s and served aboard ship. One story comes to mind, while at sea, a sailor came down with appendicitis. There was no doctor on board, and my uncle performed the operation while being talked through the procedure by radio. With today’s technology, and training programs, one would think that rules could change instead of hiding behind old beliefs however sound they were then.

Change is happening in all professions because of the need for more skilled labor and a growing population. The union (almost a lifetime) training model of apprentice, journeyman, and master are dinosaurs of the past. Today’s youth are by far better learners because of information technology than what I had growing up. It is time for old think to move on, step aside, get out of the way and establish the training and the profession of midlevel veterinarian practitioners unless of course it is acceptable to let animals suffer and die because of not enough veterinarians.

I get it, change is hard and some folks don’t want to let go of their pet processes in the interest of growing demand. The 1960s ushered in physician assistants and nurse practitioners. Must we wait through more hand wringing and political/academic discourse when the decision has been historically informed and anecdotes continue to pour forth on employers providing the education they need their employees have to perform vice rigid academic curriculums?

Go stand in the corner you stoic oppressors. Just because you had to go through slog and drivel then does not mean that today’s youth and adults need to spend the same amount of equivalency. Today and tomorrow we move faster, get over it.

Roger L. Baty

Colorado Springs

The virtues of hemp

While the park ranger from Oregon (Jan. 24) rightly pointed out a lot of the negative effects of marijuana it is typical of the public to only focus on “the evils of the devil’s lettuce.”

What is very rarely discussed or even more rarely published in the press is the fact that marijuana’s cousin hemp could be used to help heal our very sick and polluted planet.

Hemp is the oldest cultivated plant known and was used for thousands of years for everything from food, to clothing, to paper, to lighting oil (just to name a few). Fact is, anything made from petroleum could be produced by hemp seed (Hemp seed is 90% oil) while being biodegradable and healthy for the environment.

Hemp removes nine times more CO2 than trees while growing to maturity in 90 days as compared to years for trees. These are only a couple of the virtues and benefits of the hemp plant. Fact is, while society only focuses on the negative effects of marijuana, it ignores and misses the opportunity to return to the hemp plant to not only help heal our polluted world but would also help our ailing farming industry and create thousands of jobs!

I truly hope society can look past the negative effects of marijuana and see the virtues of hemp, the world’s most versatile renewable resource. We’ve seen what the seeds of prohibition have sown; now let us see what the seeds of a renewable resource can sow.

Kai Freshman

Colorado Springs