On the verge of becoming a big city
Now that I am in my 70s, I have come to realize that I am, in fact, a dinosaur. The world that I have known and liked it is no more. I do not understand all of the tattoos, the brightly colored hair, the use of marijuana and the foul language in public and TV and movies, but I will just have to live with it. I don’t want to become that “grumpy old man.” I am from a small town in Texas, and my wife is from a somewhat small town in Illinois. We can’t believe how incredibly lucky we are to have lived in Colorado Springs for over 40 years; Pikes Peak out our back door — how amazing.
Even with complaints about bike lanes, parking rules, traffic congestion and the so-called homeless on most corners, as Doug Price pointed out in his March 5 letter, Colorado Springs still has so much to offer, and it is getting better.
There are many of us who would like for the city to be as it was when we came here, but that will not happen. We are now on the verge of becoming a big city with all that entails. If we really wanted to become a world-class tourist destination, we should build a tower like Seattle’s Space Needle or Toronto’s CN Tower just south of the new Olympic Museum, and call it the Olympic Spire. Once the Olympic Museum opens, we have enough outstanding attractions that we need our own GoPass/CityPass type of tourist incentive card like most major cities in the world. So I keep reminding myself to just get over it!
…and one more thing. If your grandchildren ever say to you “OK boomer”, they are giving you permission to take expensive vacations with money they thought would be used to help pay for their college education.
Guy V. Nanney
Colorado Springs
We need a public option
Just want to comment on “Steer state from public option” by Joseph Foecking. I could go on for hours with all the abuses of the present system to show the need for change. Yes, the lower rates would cover the cost of care, what they would not cover is the profits for thousands of medical insurance companies. I added up the reported earnings of just the top 10 companies when they complained under the ACA back when Barack Obama was in the White House. It came to $402 billion from our premiums that did not pay doctors, nurses and physical therapists to provide care.
Fixed rates are a good idea, I recently was referred to a podiatrist for a toenail gone bad. She said it was a fungus and recommended removal, or lazer or a prescription for some very nasty pills I had gotten sick on before.
I walked away deciding to try some naturopathic solutions I had heard about, then weeks later received a surprise bill from a lab in Atlanta. My explanation of benefits was like a three-headed dog. First, it listed four diagnostic services totaling $586! Second, the plan allowed $287.05 then the third vicious dog head said: Not covered by insurance! It just confirmed what she had said, a fungus! I had to pay, or go to collections.
I asked a friend who worked at a lab what those tests probably cost and he said, not much, but the insurance company never pays and allowed much less, then you can call and ask for a discount, I did, but if they can’t collect they write off the largest amount on their taxes to avoid paying any. We need a public option, and at his restaurant, if the computer goes down for a couple of hours and tips can not be billed, does he pay the servers extra to get them to minimum wage or do they lose and maybe can’t pay their health insurance, that he doesn’t provide?
Gary King
Colorado Springs
Be humble and love your enemies
Humble yourself — love your enemies. We have all heard this, either from our parents, teachers or church leaders; certainly not from our political leaders. The question is, how many of us actually practice such virtues?
Ever since Alex Trebek and Rush Limbaugh announced their medical conditions, independent of each other, my personal reaction was one of compassion for both, wondering how my life would change if I were in their shoes.
I must admit, though, that Trebek’s future in the afterlife, if there is one, seems brighter than Limbaugh’s, in my perception of both men. No question in my mind that Trebek has been on the right path, all along, inspiring those in pursuit of enhancing their intellect; he is also quite an inspiration to those in his medical condition.
Limbaugh, on the other hand, oblivious to how the words he utters can have a hurtful impact on minorities, women, and anyone who disagrees with him. Sounds familiar?
Soon after Limbaugh shared his medical condition with his listeners, I fantasized that his dark side would start gravitating toward the light. No such luck! On the contrary, he seems to be verbally as hurtful as ever, if not more so.
In a group discussion among friends, someone made the observation that the wealthy and powerful have no need to be humble. Wow! if that is true, does the concept of having a conscience really exist?
At what point does financial wealth obliterate the virtues in life? For those who do not believe in heaven and hell, is the acquisition of money and power what takes precedence in your life, regardless of how you go about getting both?
To be humble and to love your enemies are difficult virtues to practice in real life; however, now that we all face the possibility of being affected by the coronavirus, does that reality change?
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs