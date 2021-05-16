Old Summit House torn down
I don’t understand why the city tore down the old Summit House on the top of Pikes Peak before the new one was open.
The Cog Railway will begin taking passengers to the summit this month, and no Summit House will be available.
The last I heard the summit will also begin allowing toll road drivers to visit the summit by Memorial Day.
One never knows what kind of weather they will find at 14,115 feet. No shelter, no real bathrooms, no gifts, no food, or hot coffee will be available. In my eyes, this treats our visitors with contempt.
I was told by the city in March 2018 that it has applied a variance in the fire code that will allow 1,031 people to be in the new Summit House at a time. Without that variance, the facility will only allow 676 people. Sources tell me that merely widening the doors is not nearly enough for the facility to qualify for the variance.
The city will not respond to my questions about this issue.
How many people will the fire marshal actually allow in the new summit house at a time?
The Cog Railway is being allowed to have 500 people on the summit at a time instead of the old 300 limit.
In January, I suggested to the mayor and the City Council that the old Summit House not be torn down. I asked if perhaps the Cog Railway would be interested in buying it or leasing it to operate during the summer months.
At the old Summit House I learned that when the legal capacity of people is reached the facility is badly crowded. I believe that this is because so much space is used up by gift racks, and tables and booths for dining.
Even if somehow the new facility will legally allow 1,031 people at a time, its square footage is only fit for 676, and even just those numbers will result in unpleasant crowding.
Carl Strow
Colorado Springs
The unintended consequences
Your May 13 editorial on “The price of going too soft on crime” hit the nail on its head. Specific examples of how the Colorado Chance to Compete Act persuaded me that Denver legislators favor ex-cons to the detriment of their victims.
In future discussions of Colorado legislation, however, please add the names of the misguided politicians who sponsored such naive bills.
I, for one, would like to keep tabs on those authors, even if their proposed bills fail to become law, because they never consider unintended consequences before they vote. They don’t represent Coloradans as a whole and should be confronted at town hall meetings and news conferences.
Bob Donovan
Colorado Springs
Seemingly inane ‘scientifi
c policy’
Full disclosure: I’ve been vaccinated (for a variety of personal reasons) but whether any other citizen wants to be vaccinated or not is none of my business (nor is it the government’s business, for that matter). Each year, many individuals across this country forgo the influenza vaccine for that specific year — again, none of my business. If someone wants to roll the dice with the possibility of contracting COVID-19 by not receiving the vaccination(s), it’s called freedom of choice.
Consider this: the CDC has just announced that the wearing of masks is no longer required — yea! Oh, happy day! Wait, I spoke too soon. The caveats are that, whether you’ve been vaccinated, you must still wear a mask on trains, planes and buses — What? What kind of nonsense is this?
Let me see if I understand this idiotic guidance, from the temp workers in our federal government: get on a train, plane or bus (where individuals are, for the most part, simply sitting or standing idly for time) and a mask is required — whether you’ve been vaccinated. Go to a club or bar and drink, dance, breathe and sweat butt-to-loin with the crowd ... to your heart’s content. That activity doesn’t require a mask.
Can someone with a Ph.D. in virology/immunology explain this seemingly inane “scientific policy” to me? I’m all ears.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Steering ourselves toward the iceberg
Re: Civilizational sadness results in less of us, by Tim Carney. I must say, Mr. Carney, that your analysis seems to hit close to the mark — I feel qualified to say so, because I am in the “typical” age range for people to be having children. I am 25, the tail end of the millennial generation, and like many of my generational peers, I find myself unwilling to bring new life into this world, though perhaps for reasons different from you might think.
Foremost among my reasons is not my personal sadness at the state of the world — my suffering is naught to me — but an earnest wish to not subject new life to the same or worse.
How could I, in good conscience, bring a life into this world of evil and woe? Our governments display open contempt for right and wrong, our industries pollute and destroy our planet, we enjoy many of our comforts and luxuries created as a result of the enslavement of others.
For every life devoted to our betterment, one is devoted to our ruin through blind self-interest and one hundredfold are destroyed by that self-interest. We as human beings are slowly destroying every aspect of our existence, and few of us seem to really have a problem with it so long as it only affects someone else.
How could I subject anyone else to this hell we have made for ourselves? My generation bears a grudge (rather justified, personally) for our own progenitors. They both gladly inherited and themselves created the world as it exists today, and many with the power to fix it show little interest in lifting a finger to do so — indeed, many seem to wish to steer us toward the iceberg.
No, Mr. Carney. No, sir.
As my generation finds itself amid the flames with our hands tied fast by our begetters, is it really so strange that we wouldn’t want this suffering to be multigenerational?
Morgan Burrows
Colorado Springs