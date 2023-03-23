Old Colorado City parking

When my wife, Therese, and I published the Westside Pioneer community newspaper from 2004 to 2019, we got to know the late Dave Hughes, who had joined local merchants to lead the historic revitalization of Old Colorado City, starting in the late 1970s. I was reminded of that after seeing the article in Tuesday’s Gazette about city staffers promoting the installation of meters in the free OCC public parking lots.

A key element of that revitalization, as I quoted Dave in a March 2005 Pioneer, was free parking in the lots.

So when the city proposed making them paid lots back then — that’s right, this isn’t the first time — here’s what he said: “I think it is a stupid, self-defeating measure, because free lots, paid for by the district, were calculated like shopping centers to attract shoppers to the area. Putting parking meters in otherwise-free lots would drive away shoppers. They’ll complain and head for the malls.”

Hughes, who was also a Korea and Vietnam military hero and an early proponent of the internet, had a way of being right about a lot of things. Considering OCC’s success in the nearly half-century since Hughes relocated there, I think it’s safe to say that free parking lots was one of them.

If he hadn’t died in 2021, I can all but guarantee he would have given those city staffers an earful at Monday’s meeting… and they wouldn’t have liked what they heard.

Kenyon Jordan

Penrose

Address the serial offenders

The Legislature is in session and so there are bills, Gazette columns and letters on weapons control.

Advocates for gun control fail to understand that their proposals are ill-designed to address actual problems.

The defund the police movement and soft-on-crime policies/prosecutors are the cause of first-time gun owners who are hoping to protect themselves, their families, and property. It’s disturbing to read about catalytic converters being stolen and cars being stolen — often at gunpoint. Nor do uncontrolled borders with the resulting spread of cartel activity make citizens feel safe.

The incidence of serial offenders and crime is high in our cities and rising.

There is a higher number of weapons per person in rural areas, yet a lower incidence of violent crime. Paradoxically, there are fewer weapons per citizen in our cities. It is the serial offenders, legally prohibited from possessing firearms, that need to be addressed in populated areas.

Janice Taylor

Colorado Springs

A racist Disney song

I had not heard about the Disney censorship of the Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah song from the Disneyland parades until the column that appeared in the Tuesday issue of The Gazette. I agree with author Jay Ambrose that there is nothing offensive or racist about that song. It’s a happy, up-beat, feel-good little song.

It’s also interesting that it has been replaced in the Disneyland parades by a song from “Peter Pan.” In “Peter Pan,” there is a completely offensive and racist song called “What Makes the Red Man Red.” Give it a listen and see what a racist Disney song really sounds like.

Marge Baker

Colorado Springs

No winners in the cultural wars

Everyone loves to knock down straw men! Robert Koehler’s opinion piece in Tuesday’s Gazette is a prime example. He sets up the claim that everyone taking issue with “woke’’ political activists is a white supremacist who wants to keep racism in our society. While there are always plenty of politicians who will jump in front of a parade and take up whatever simple rallying cry that will stir up the crowds, there are truly legitimate concerns with the ideas coming from the progressive left.

1) They are teaching our children that if you are black, you are oppressed, and if you are white, you are an oppressor. If that’s the way it is, then the only option we have is to fight each other. It does not bring peace, nor does it bring justice. For one to win, the other must lose.

2) They are claiming that if you think you are a woman, then you truly are one. That leads to the loss of the gains that women have realized over the last 50 years. Those who don’t fit into the traditional definitions of masculine and feminine should be treated with fairness and care and they deserve a place in our society, but we need to balance their needs with those of others.

Again, the activist’s demands can only be met if someone else loses in order for them to win.

3) They are encouraging much more federal spending than the government takes in, claiming that modern monetary theory supports their reckless management of money. I’ve read the seminal book on the theory, and the author includes in her proposals mechanisms for managing inflation while practicing deficit spending. The progressives conveniently forget about those mechanisms while voting for huge spending bills.

There are really no winners here. We will lose in the long run.

Finally, it wasn’t the right that initially co-opted the word “woke”. That cultural assimilation was committed by white liberals.

Michael Hanratty

Colorado Springs

Importance of boards of directors

Think about this: Silicon Valley Bank has failed. Who is ultimately responsible? The board of directors. Signature Bank has failed. Who is ultimately responsible? The board of directors. Lehman Brothers investment bank failed. Who was ultimately responsible? The board of directors.

Now think about this: our local UCCS School of Business has just proudly announced it will offer a social impact minor to students. And what would be the most influential tool such graduates could use to direct the “social affairs” of the business, especially the not-for-profit one, they find themselves engaged in? The board of directors. Now get this: the UCCS School of Business doesn’t even offer a course in governance, neither for undergraduates nor more importantly for graduate students.

Most of us MBA degree holders will likely wind up on a variety of local organizations’ boards of directors, as well as city and county advisory committees, fundraising boards and other community groups, yet no local institute of higher learning offers in depth instruction into the responsibilities of governing boards and how to be an effective board member.

What’s more important: a) an entire series of classes studying the social impact of businesses, or b) at a minimum, one required course in governance, at least at the graduate level?

If you chose b) you are correct. Go to the head of the class.

Tuck Aikin

Colorado Springs