Objection to proposed zoning change
Tuesday, May 25 the City Council will hear an objection to a rezoning application for the 2424 Garden of the Gods Road property. While this should be an easy decision for the council to deny because of safety concerns for the citizens of this area, unfortunately we have witnessed rezoning applications get approved time after time.
What is extremely concerning in this case is the city’s lack of planning for emergency evacuation. This will affect all residents on the west side of town in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), from the Broadmoor area north to Peregrine.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments commissioned an evacuation study in 2010, two years before the Waldo Canyon fire. This study clearly showed that there were going to be major issues with an evacuation, and it bore out when Waldo Canyon fire erupted. The fact that the city had this information and did not make it public to the citizens of Colorado Springs is questionable.
The growth in the northwest part of our city has increased over 200% since this study was done. The northwest area of the city has four major egress points, all of which became clogged during the Waldo Canyon fire, with many citizens stating they thought they would die in their cars trying to flee the area. Why then, would we allow up to an additional 420 apartments, at one of the most critical chokepoints for evacuation? Additionally, none of the egress roads have been expanded in the 11 years since the study was conducted.
Let’s look at the facts. This is not a case of adding affordable housing to the market. The northwest area of Colorado Springs has a surplus of market rate apartments, which is what is proposed for 2424 Garden of the Gods. This area is also home to one of the most robust herds of big horn sheep in the state. The proposed zoning change would most definitely compromise their health and birthing areas. The proposed apartments will also block the view of the existing mountain backdrops, which is in violation of the city’s Hillside Overlay ordinance. The developers have repeatedly refused to do a balloon study, which would accurately demonstrate the height of the proposed three-story apartment buildings.
Adding high density homes in this wildland interface is a terrible decision that will negatively affect both our citizens and our wildlife. We need to stand together as a community and object to this zoning change no matter what area of the city you live in. Please email the City Council at allcouncil@coloradosprings.gov to let them know your objections and concerns.
Bill Wysong
Colorado Springs
A refreshing program
Many thanks for the insightful article in the May 16 Gazette on civil right’s activist Robert Woodson’s visit to Colorado Springs to find residents (i.e., Josephs) who want to improve their community from within.
Over the years, his nonprofit Woodson Center has helped more than 2,600 community groups in 39 states undertake local programs to help neighborhoods address their development and advocacy problems through self help.
It would be useful to see follow-up Gazette articles on efforts undertaken by the individuals Woodson met with over the weekend at Story Church as a result of his visit and future support from the Woodson Center.
Readers might be interested to learn that Woodson has a B.S. in Mathematics and a Master’s of Social Work in addition to the honorary doctorate from Colorado Christian University. He also has received a John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship and was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal for his compassionate leadership in 2008. He has authored hundreds of articles and several books on poverty and empowerment.
Additionally, the Woodson Center launched the “1776 Unites” program in 2020, which involves the efforts of thousands of scholars, writers and activities to “shape the American future by drawing on the best of the past.” It is “radically pragmatic and unapologetically patriotic,” and seeks to counter “the efforts to demoralize and demonize our country from within and to turn its people against one another with false history and grievance politics” as reflected in the N.Y. Times 1619 Project.
This program is producing a 1776 Unites curriculum for use in K-12 grades, which offers inspiring stories from America’s history that show what is best in our national character and what freedom makes possible — with a special focus on stories that celebrate Black excellence, reject victimhood culture, and showcase African Americans who have prospered by embracing America’s founding ideals.
It is refreshing to see such a program as 1776 Unites during these days of divisive rhetoric and assaults on the foundational elements of our country.
Joe Baldwin
Colorado Springs
Gracious service from assessor’s officeRe: Robert Strong’s letter of May 19: I, too, was stunned at the 100% tax increase on my Real Property Notice of Valuation.
So, I phoned the Assessor’s Office and talked to a very helpful and polite individual. He explained that this large sum shown in the last box, bottom right, is what I would probably pay if I did not have the Senior Homestead Exemption.
Then, he kindly took the time to figure an approximate dollar amount, based on the Senior Exemption, for when the bill does come at the first of the year, 2022.
This took about 10 minutes, relieved my mind, and was handled most graciously by the gentleman who, incidentally, answered the phone in person — I never had to deal with a robot on the line!
Wynn Weidner
Colorado Springs