Nothing wrong with trade classes
I would like to congratulate School District 20’s administration in finally figuring out what a lot of us have known for 15-20 years. Not everyone is a candidate for college. They have started something I think all school districts need to look into.
We use to call these shop classes. Teaching subjects that can give a student some marketable skills, mechanics, nursing, carpentry, electrical, and the like, can get them a job right out of high school. Maybe we could have saved a few dropouts if we hadn’t pounded on the college prep ones.
Now we did get a lot of students ready for college. Don’t get me wrong. Those that went on to college have gained skills also, along with large loans they can spend years to pay back. We got them degrees that they can’t get jobs in. Administrators have tried program after program, in doing so they have lost some really good teachers, because teaching to the test and spending all the time testing isn’t teaching.
There is nothing wrong with a student wanting to use their hands along with their brains. Trade classes were around for many years and were well-attended. They produced a workforce that has kept this country running. It is time for the school districts to admit they have been selling the students short on preparing them for the future. Yes, help them make a choice, but one that is good for that student.
Eric Peterson
Colorado Springs
White, privileged teens in the Springs
Since the De’Von Bailey shooting, I’ve been thinking about my time as a teenager growing up in Colorado Springs. And having recently discussed overhearing a diner next to me at a downtown restaurant say of Bailey: “The cops shouldn’t have to chase him, they can let the bullet do that,” I made a comment to my parents that seemed to be a revelation:
We ran from the cops.
Truth is, Bailey and I grew up in different cities. In mine, the teenagers had parents who were trial lawyers, CEOs and city leaders. Many weekends, a parent would leave one of their Broadmoor-area homes in the care of their children and inevitably a party would form. The party would lead to a noise complaint, and the complaint would lead to the police. When the police arrived, knowing that there was often underage drinking and drug use at the party, the teens would run.
That’s where the two cities differ. Being white and having privilege, we never feared for our lives. Even those who got caught faced no real consequences. The student who was known to provide drugs at Cheyenne Mountain when I was a freshman was the same one who did when I was a senior. He sells insurance now. The student who brought an air rifle to campus and aimed at passing cars during lunch had his off-campus pass revoked but not his college admission.
White privileged teens in Colorado Springs faced no serious consequences. But sadly, Bailey did.
Ben Ralston
Colorado Springs
Support local history proposal
During the 1900s, President Teddy Roosevelt greatly helped our fledgling Pikes Peak region when he created Pike National Forest.
Although not well-known, Roosevelt and friends also hunted bears in Pike National Forest from an adjacent ranch on Beaver Creek, southwest of Monument. This scenic, historic Beaver Creek Ranch is now being developed into a prestigious residential community in El Paso County called Forest Lakes.
Unfortunately, the original well-maintained wooden ranch house and large rock horse barn that Roosevelt hunting parties ventured from were recently torn down and removed for unknown reasons. However, the ranch’s historic Beaver Creek Gravity Pipeline serving the Santa Fe Railway’s original, but now abandoned, Pring Watering and Loading Station for steam engines and cattle is still largely intact for evaluation and proper public display by local history buffs.
Many early photos and documents involving this ranch’s historic guests and railway pipeline could and should be properly displayed for the public greater knowledge and enjoyment. Such displays would serve as excellent complements to El Paso County’s New Santa Fe Trail and Pring Station Roundabout at Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway. Pikes Peak leaders and citizens should support this local history enhancing proposal.
Dave Miller
Palmer Lake
Few places honor Veterans ID card
In reference to Pam Devereux’s letter Nov. 15, regarding a Veterans ID card, I obtained a card from the county several years ago from EPC’s Veteran’s Office. I have found few organizations that will honor it. I obtained a card from va.gov, and few organizations will honor that. Most people tell me I either need to have it on my driver’s license or bring in my DD214. Even the driver’s license office would not recognize the El Paso County issued ID, which I had to show my DD214 to obtain!
Michelle Monzingo
Colorado Springs
The ADA has opened doors for many
One’s situation in life will dictate one’s opinion about the ADA. Barry Fagan says one can be opposed to the ADA and still be a caring/good person. As a person with a disability, I have no interest in debating the morality of Fagan or anyone else. The ADA allows me to participate in the community, to work, travel, spend money, etc. I can find my friends to care about me (or not). More importantly, if I can be part of the community I can show my compassion to others.
The ADA was and is about preventing the discrimination that kept too many of us outside mainstream society. Before the ADA, I could not get on a train, take a bus (like Greyhound). We could not partake in civic engagement in Colorado as much of the Capitol was inaccessible. The ADA is not vague. It was passed after Congress had overwhelming evidence that it was the only way to break down what George H.W. Bush called “the shameful wall of exclusion.” The ADA has opened doors for many of us.
Yes, our employment rate is still abysmal. This is not because people are afraid to hire us. There are complex factors involving health care, education, and history that still must be addressed. Thirty years is not that long. Eliminating the ADA will not get us jobs. It will take away the freedoms we have enjoyed thanks to the ADA — freedoms all other Americans get to take for granted.
Julie Reiskin
Denver