Nothing political about a pandemic
I cannot think of a better issue than a pandemic to unite the American people. We are all effected by it equally, we could all take joy in the development of a vaccine (as we did for the Apollo landing), and we could all work together in a national effort to fight its spread by wearing masks, social distancing, and listening to the experts on infectious disease; because that’s the way to keep us all safe. There is nothing inherently political about a pandemic. We all want to stay alive.
How in the world could anyone squander such an opportunity by turning it into a political issue? Now we have pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine people split along party lines. We have character assassination of medical experts and death threats against them because they voice the truth. We have anti vaccine people dying in record numbers. We have others, also dying, because they are simply confused about which political statements about the vaccine are correct. All of this is totally unnecessary!
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
Tired of anti-Biden rhetoric
Thank you David Baker! I am so tired of the constant anti-Biden editorials and letters and jokes or lamenting how great the country was under Donald Trump and how terrible things are now.
I know this is a Republican town but enough is enough. It was four years of crazy with Trump with his insane tweets at 3 a.m., his ridicule and insulting everything and everyone and of course, his constant lying, so yeah, don’t miss him at all.
For the past 12-14 months, the Gazette editorial page has been nothing but predictions of doom and gloom, of how America with Biden is going Socialist or Communist or Methodist or some ist, As Baker pointed out, Biden has done an amazing job in his first year despite having absolutely no cooperation from Republicans who put party before country.
If the Trumplicans want to delude themselves into believing that everything was rainbows and unicorns under Trump, fine. But they cannot ignore what he tried to do in Georgia and what he did on Jan. 6 and his Big Lie claim which has been going on for over a year now. The “Lets Go Brandon” banners and flags and the stickers of Biden at gas pumps pointing to the price saying “I did this” is just juvenile and stupid, something a 6-year-old would do. I know nothing can change a Trumplican’s mind but no matter what you say about Biden, at least he did not commit treason.
Benny Terry
Colorado Springs
Column contained misinformation
Kathleen Parker in her opinion piece states as fact “Rogan disseminates misinformation about COVID”. That statement is not factual. Rogan Interviewed Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology, who disagrees with some information coming form the CDC and NIH. Neil Young is not “pro science” if he is trying to stifle expert debate on Covid and vaccines.
Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, recently wrote about the very real problem of our country being run by “bureaucratic rule” based on claims of expertise. He states “Another thing about the experts is they are not really engaged in the search for truth. Instead, the powerful among them suppress the obvious fact that there is wide disagreement among the experts. There always is.”Our country is in serious trouble if the inventor of the current COVID vaccine technology’s opinion is considered misinformation without any debate or discussion”.
Parker might want actually listen to Rogan’s three-hour interview with Dr. Malone before labeling it “misinformation.”
Karen Reeder
Colorado Springs
Place the blame where it belongs
In his opinion piece, Cal Thomas is quick to place blame for the murder of police officers on liberal district attorneys, Democrats and even President Joe Biden. Thomas conveniently ignores the major contributor to violence against police: the direct correlation between gun ownership rates and law enforcement homicides.
A study published in Criminology and Public Policy noted regional differences in gun violence when analyzing the shootings of 1,467 police officers, 249 of which were fatal. Other studies have shown that states in the top five for gun ownership had three times the rates of law enforcement homicides, per capita, than states in the bottom five and that for every 10 percent increase in the firearm ownership rate, there were 10 additional police killed while on duty.
According to the Journal of Urban Health, “Police in the U.S. are at much higher risk of being killed on the job than police in other high-income countries. Virtually the only way U.S. police are killed is with guns.” Conversely, police kill more than 1,000 civilians each year, a rate much higher than other high-income countries. Civilians with high levels of gun ownership had a much higher likelihood of being shot and killed by police.
If Cal Thomas were truly concerned about making the streets safe for police and the average citizen, he would place the blame for violence where it squarely belongs and lobby, along with the Democrats, for stricter gun control legislation in our country.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
The wreck of ‘Old Joe Biden’
In last Thursday’s editorial section I wonder what planet has David Baker been on for the past year. Criticism of Joe Biden has been justified because of his stupidity. Our border with Mexico is a total mess. He did not speed up COVID vaccines, President Donald Trump did. He pulled our troops out of the Afghan war but failed to pull out all of our equipment. He left billions of dollars worth of military equipment for the Taliban to get a hold of.
I wrote a letter to the Gazette after the election in which I told of a train wreck in 1903 in Danville, Va. which become known in song as ‘The Wreck Of The Old 97”. I then said to all the young people who voted for Biden “wait until we have The Wreck Of The Old Joe Biden.” Well he has wrecked. How do you like it?
Eric DesPres
Calhan