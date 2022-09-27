Not the schools job
I have asked the Colorado State Board of Education to remove all references to the LGTBQ+ community, and any gender identity standards for all elementary grades (K-8th grade). As a former public school teacher, I am appalled by my profession and what is being taught in many school districts in this country. Let’s not make Colorado one of them.
Our students suffered through COVID closures and it greatly hindered their academic performance. Our students, on average, are below grade level in reading and math and had dismal scores on state testing. I believe Colorado needs to focus on teaching the basics: reading, writing and math. Let’s get our kids back where they should be. I believe Colorado should be spending their resources trying to recruit, hire and retain quality teachers. Instead, they are pandering to a very small margin of the population that needs to have everyone accept, condone and promote their chosen lifestyle.
If you are a previous teacher, a parent, or have worked with children in any capacity, then you know that their brains are far too immature to comprehend the ideas of LGTBQ+, gender identity, multiple genders, and different pronouns. It is enough to make an adult’s head spin. We simply do not have time in the day to be teaching these complex topics. These topics are complicated, difficult to explain to young children, divisive to say the least, and for many, will contradict the values taught at home. They will do nothing to enhance their academic success. They will not help them graduate from high school. This is simply called indoctrination and grooming children. There was a reason there was a separation of church and state. While this is not a “religion” it is imposing only “one” way to believe or think on children and for many it is directly opposed to their family values.
Frankly, it is not the schools place to teach children these complicated ideas, just as it was ruled not the schools place to teach religion. That is a parent’s job. Schools are overstepping here and there will be repercussions for Colorado if these standards are passed without revising these areas. School districts receive about $8,400 per student. I can tell you that if these standards pass our four children will not attend public school. That is a loss of more than $32,000 per year just from my family alone. We will not be the only ones.
Audra Kirby
Colorado Springs
Concerns about ballot issue
The concerns expressed by Robert Stark “Matter for the people to decide” are unfounded. Citizens should have no doubt that once they express their will at the ballot box, City Council will accept their decision and carry it out.
However, City Council can, and does express support, or opposition, to ballot initiatives. We recently expressed our support for the PPRTA ballot initiative.
I will introduce a Resolution opposing the repeal of our current ban on recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs. This will give City Councilmembers an opportunity to go on record opposing, or supporting, the ballot initiative legalizing retail marijuana.
Before citizens vote I believe they deserve to know where their City Council stands on this issue. Our Mayor has gone on record opposing the initiative’s passage. Silence on the part of City Council may be misinterpreted as lack of concern, or support for passage of the initiative. I and many of my fellow councilmembers have deep concerns about the effects legalization will have on crime, increasing our homeless population, hurting defense sector jobs, and straining our ERs.
Stark characterizes my opposition as based on “speculation and ‘a book (he) read a couple of years ago.” The book is, Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence, by Alex Berenson. I highly recommend it. As a City Councilman, Physician Assistant, father, and veteran (Green Beret) I feel it is my duty to warn our citizens about the negative effects legalization will have on our city.
Dave Donelson
Colorado Springs
Elections have consequences
It’s little wonder that military recruitment has suffered a setback when the traditional gender-specific terms that have been taught for countless generations are now verboten at the U.S. Air Force Academy. That cadets are no longer permitted to call their parents “Mom or Dad” or refer to a “girlfriend or boyfriend,” is an example of the lunacy prevailing under the current administration. And would-be recruits are not buying it.
Little did it occur to me when I joined the Navy in the late 1950s that it would come to this. There was a time, after all, when most Americans knew right from wrong and there was such a thing as common sense. But it’s well known that elections have consequences. And it’s time for conservatives to speak up when they go to the polls this November.
Brian Stuckey
Denver
Minimizing government
On the OP/ED page in Sunday’s Gazette, several interesting items are worth comment.
“The University of Colorado employs 62 diversity and equity administrators…”
Several years ago, it was reported that CU has more administrators than students. What’s wrong with this picture? Answer: The University exists for the learning of students, not employing administrators doing make-work.
“Denver spends $100,000 annually for each homeless person… but $19,000 for each K-12 child.” What’s wrong with this picture? Answer: Every citizen wants to protect those with true disabilities, and have the government involved only if charity cannot do it all. Every time government or people give money to the homeless, it destroys their incentive and motivation to work. Giving money to those who merely want to mooch off others, destroys their life and is no help.
“Five of the eight zero income tax states are among the top economies of the country.” Why is this true? Because citizens and businesses are most capable allotting their money for their benefit than governments. Free enterprise always does jobs better than monopolist governments.
Think carefully about minimizing government when you act or vote.
Erik Lessing
Monument