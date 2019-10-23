Such an arbitrary hiring process

As someone who has applied to be a driver for School District 20, I’m not surprised that they can’t find drivers. When I retired from a major telecommunications company, I was looking around for something to do that might allow me to remain productive and maybe give back to the community. My background included military service with a security clearance, a clean driving record and 35 years at a managerial and executive level, as well as no criminal history. And I could provide many personal references. However, that wasn’t good enough.

The hiring manager required that I provide four direct supervisors as references. The circumstances of my position were such that I could only come up with three “direct supervisors” over the last 18 years of my service.

I could have easily passed a background check by the CBI or any other law enforcement entity, but that wasn’t good enough. The manager’s unwillingness to look at my whole background or be flexible stopped the hiring process before it could get started. His reasoning was, “We are working with children, here.” Having raised a daughter to become a productive member of society and given my background I found it hard to believe I didn’t even get an interview. Having hired many people during my career, I believe District 20’s hiring process is eliminating many good people from consideration. Do all county entities follow such an arbitrary and unprofessional process?

Rod Maynard

Colorado Springs

Concerned resident’s take on STRs

I attended the last town hall on short-term rentals (homes and apartments that are rented for less than 30 days, often on Airbnb, VRBO or other platforms) and I was mentioned in a recent Gazette column by Rachel Stovall. Here’s a concerned resident’s take on this issue:

Renting short term is not an inherent property right. It is a temporary permission granted by the city. STR permits can lapse if not renewed, and they do not transfer with the property when it is sold. Therefore, this is not a debate of equal and competing property rights.

Airbnb (and other booking platforms) allow people to list their property easily, without necessarily considering the responsibilities that running a business requires. Steve Schleiker, our county assessor, listed these responsibilities in his excellent STR Town Halls. It’s not about complaints and nuisances; it’s about the rule of law. We’re all human and unfortunately capable of obnoxious behavior (owners, renters and lodging guests alike). However, lodging businesses are operating in our residential zones, where all other forms of commerce are severely restricted by home occupation laws. The ease of advertising an STR does not of itself justify ignoring existing rules.

Owner-occupied STRs have stable neighbors who contribute to our community. Nonowner-occupied STRs are full-time lodging businesses. The city treats them the same right now. Each nonowner-occupied STR takes away a house or apartment from residents who need homes to survive and thrive here. Sixty-one percent of the city’s STR permits are for nonowner-occupied STRs. Of the 2,233 listings in Colorado Springs, 1,362 homes are likely being used exclusively as lodging businesses. Our housing market is tight (2,087 homes for sale, 375 for rent). Is it actually good policy to continue to allow unlimited nonowner-occupied STRs in all residential zones in Colorado Springs? Ask the City Council on Tuesday.

Mike Applegate

Colorado Springs

Collateral damage on killing Blaine

Sunday’s Perspective piece on Blaine amendments enthused about the possibility of allowing tax funds to flow to religious schools if the Supreme Court sees fit to rule in a way that would strike down various states’ constitutional Blaine amendments that bar such funding. (“Court might kill remnant of Klan”). That “victory,” however, would come with collateral damage that went unmentioned in the Perspective article.

Colorado’s Blaine amendment states in part: “Neither the general assembly nor any county, city, town, township, school district, or other public corporation, shall ever make any appropriation, or pay from any public fund or monies whatever, anything in aid of any church or sectarian society, or for any sectarian purpose…”

Compare this to Thomas Jefferson’s wording in his precedent-setting 1786 Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, where he wrote: “…to compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves is sinful and tyrannical… Be it therefore enacted by the General Assembly, that no man shall be compelled to frequent or support any religious worship, place, or ministry whatsoever…”

Kill the Blaine amendments and you inescapably also maim Jefferson’s revolutionary concept of keeping government and religion separate, of never misusing a man’s money to support religious opinions that he disbelieves. This concept is key to the principles of religious freedom that have served us so long and so well. It deserves the protection Blaine amendments give it.

Ken Burrows

Colorado Springs

Step back from extreme views

In recent years, our political climate has become dominated by extremes. There seems to be little support of politicians who are willing and able to negotiate in good faith, compromise, and value the common good over political partisanship. Unfortunately, the news media and many voters give their attention and support mostly to those who express extreme views, spout inflammatory rhetoric, and make unrealistic promises. He/she who spouts the most bombastic remarks gets the most attention. Extremism, on the “left” and on the “right”, is dangerous, and leads to animosity, conflict, and even violence (see history books).

Democrats and Republicans would be well-advised to nominate and elect candidates that have more moderate and holistic views. Extremes are divisive, and you know what they say: “Divide and conquer”. That’s why the Russians, and others in the world who are not our friends, make every effort to deluge us with divisive propaganda.

We all need to step back from extreme views, make an honest effort to see and understand both sides of issues, and forge compromises that will be in the best interest of the country as a whole.

Charles Loeffler

Monument