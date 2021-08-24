Not surprised at Afghanistan’s fall
I very much appreciate the well written opinion from Benjamin Lyng — his article “It Was Clear All Along — the Afghan Army wouldn’t fight” published in The Gazette, Friday August 20.
As a young junior officer in the US Air Force, I had an experience where I was in charge of helping a third world Air Force develop their air defense system. We had the basic makings of an early warning system — an interceptor aircraft, a radar system and a way of communicating to the interceptor where the unidentified (potential bad guys) aircraft was. As I worked with the national Air Force I noticed an attitude of half-heartedness in them. I sensed a lack of leaning forward to protect their country from possible aggression. Like Mr. Lyng, I suspected our efforts to educate and provide guidance to this country was likely not going very far. Indeed I’m pretty certain the air defense system in that third world country is nonexistent.
I am dismayed with the ineptitude of our government in estimating how long it would take a well-motivated force of insurgents who have been waiting to take power for over 20 years to retake their country. For the past 20 years, the Taliban has made their presence known. Our young men and women — our war dead — is a testimony that the Taliban were not rolling over.
The Taliban’s barbaric and heinous reputation is well known. Is it any wonder the Afghan Army folded and melded away into the weeds? Our senior leadership should have had those same misgivings about the Afghan Army that Company Commander Benjamin Lyng did when he and his troops were training the Afghan Army. Surely our intelligence community knew Afghanistan would fall rapidly!
As a retired Air Force officer, I am no longer tied into the inner workings of our military establishment. Yet I am not surprised at Afghanistan’s downfall. What are the men and women in the higher echelons of our government doing? How could the Taliban takeover be a surprise to our government leadership? Are we really that inept? Heaven help us!
Doug Wamble
Colorado Springs
Developers running the city
On Tuesday August 24, and going forward, the City Council should vote down every proposed zone change that is brought before them. Why you ask?
In the June 22 hearing on the 2424 Rezoning, the council voted 8-1 requesting that the city conduct an independent traffic study, as Councilors Tom Strand and Richard Skorman stated that they had driven the area and faced heavy congested traffic. The motion was changed to add that the city also conduct an evacuation study in the northwest part of town as the property is at a critical traffic choke point for emergency evacuation, as experienced during the Waldo Canyon fire nine years ago. It was further amended by Councilor Wayne Williams who asked that the traffic study take into account the expansion of Centennial and 30th streets since the city was spending over $60 million dollars on these two road projects. Both the traffic study and the evacuation study projects were to have community involvement in defining the scope of work. So what happened?
The city planning department screwed over the City Council and the community, who by the way provides tax revenue for their jobs. All the city did was conduct a very narrow traffic study on the closest three intersections. Did the city planning staff ask for any community involvement to help define the scope of work as requested by City Council? No, even after repeated attempts to become involved, the community was refused any input into what happens in their backyard. This action by the city is very disturbing, and should make the City Council furious, as they were blatantly ignored. The citizens of Colorado Springs should be outraged at how the planning department woefully ignored the City council and the local community. Remember your neighborhood could be next!
As noted in many articles written by the Gazette reporter Mary Shinn, the city keeps making excuses as to why they “can’t” conduct an evacuation study. Many find this response by the city preposterous. There is a modeling tool available at no charge that is used by many federal agencies, and more and more local municipalities are using these tools for evacuation modeling especially in the Wildland Urban Interface. The Citizens of Colorado Springs need to open their eyes to see what the city is doing to our neighborhoods, all the while asking for more money. It is very apparent that the developers are running this city.
Bill Wysong
Colorado Springs
Start at the top and work down
In the past, the Gazette has reported that then-AF Secretary Barbara Barrett recommended Colorado Springs as the permanent home of USSPACECOM to then-President Donald Trump at the White House in January.
If that is true, she had to also hand him a copy of the selection results. Yet, the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce has stated that they have a copy of a briefing from the Department of the Air Force (DAF) that clearly shows Huntsville as the choice and Colorado Springs scoring significantly lower. That would mean there is a complete disconnect between what Secretary Barrett gave the President and what the DAF later claimed.
Based on former President Trump’s recent comments, this seems even more likely. As a result, the investigations into the selection need to start with Secretary Barrett testifying under oath as to what exactly she recommended and presented to the President. If that was a recommendation of Colorado Springs, then the investigation needs to look at why the DAF would alter the results after the fact.
If the staff lied, then appropriate action should be taken against the offenders and the original results briefed to President Joe Biden for his decision. These investigations need to start at the top and work down, not the other way around.
David Geuting
Colorado Springs
State’s education system failing
The Sunday guest opinion piece (Bridging Colorado Kids’ Opportunity Gap) mentioned the three authors were in nonpartisan agreement about “attacking the root causes of the opportunity gap” (defined as access to out of school learning such as tutoring). Indeed, there’s need for kids to get help catching up to their peers, but the program has the appearance of putting patches on a sinking ship.
Colorado’s education system is failing all its students, not just the ones targeted by LEAP. Even pre-Covid, only 4 in 10 students overall were meeting expectations. Even among the highest performing sub-categories just half met expectations. Something needs to be done to give all kids the education they need and deserve. Throwing more money at it has already been shown to be ineffective. It’s time for some fundamental transformation.
H. Wayne Hall
Colorado Springs