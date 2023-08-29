Not really ‘listening’ to

citizens

The headline in Saturday’s Gazette “Groups raise concerns over listening tour: Residents worry format limits public participation of the mayor-, City Council-sponsored sessions” is misleading to readers.

I am a member of City Council and the “listening tour” is not sponsored by City Council. It is sponsored, planned and organized by the mayor. Council was informed when and where the sessions would be, what the format would be, and invited to attend and “participate” within the already determined format.

I share some citizens concerns that the format is designed to control citizen comments and questions. It is a “safe space” for the mayor to interact with citizens. Tables of 10 or fewer participants are guided in their discussion of four predetermined topics by a “table facilitator”. Each table then has a representative stand up and explain to the mayor, and the one or two Council men or women in attendance, what that table’s concerns are. After all the tables have spoken, the mayor repeats back what he has heard.

I watched a recording of the first listening session and was disappointed there was no question and answer; no direct exchange between the mayor, or councilman present and the citizens.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, I will be holding a traditional town hall at Fire Station 18 in District 1 — which I represent. Citizens can speak directly to me and ask me questions. I will answer them honestly and look into those I don’t know the answer to. There won’t be filters between me and the citizens. I will certainly be “listening” to the citizens I have the privilege of representing.

Dave Donelson

Colorado Springs

So controlled and limited

Regarding your Gazette article, “Resident groups raise concerns over public participation in Colorado Springs summer listening-tour” by Breeanna Jent, her term “concerns” might be a bit of an understatement. Approximately 150 District Two people were signed-in, herded to tables in the center of the Liberty high school cafeteria and then told to discuss numerous city issues provided by the city on papers at each table. A scribe/facilitator then dutifully attempted to document all the discussion.

I felt like a sheep corralled by the city and volunteer workers who were there to keep us under close control, not really listen to the bleating of the herd. We did discuss hot-button city issues at each table, like out-of-control development, fire evacuation, lack of police, Pine Creek low-income housing, traffic, noise and infrastructure issues in District 2 like those that will be potentially caused by the recently approved Amphitheater.

After over an hour of this then a member of the group got to stand up and summarize in one and a half minutes the entire discussion. Wow, one and a half minutes of free speech! Needless to say, that was not adequate. After each table got their turn to speak.

The Mayor who had arrived at the end of the listening session, stood up and essentially told us he heard what we were saying and would take our concerns under consideration. The District 2 Councilman also got to comment, and it was so shallow and short as to be worthless opportunism. I might also note that several attendees had signs not favorable to the Councilman. In summary, it was so controlled and limited that I wondered why I bothered to attend. But I do suppose one could say that the city leadership did listen to our concerns.

That said, this city has numerous problems, appears to be run by wealthy developers who generally get what they want and continues down the path of uncontrolled growth, for so-called economic vitality of course, and will probably get worse faster than it will get better. Solutions do not exist in an environment where citizen free speech is so constrained. The solutions thrown out are simply twisted to suit those in power.

Neil L. Talbott

Colorado Springs

Reaching into our pockets

The Listening Tour with Mayor Yemi Mobolade and City Council has “Economic Vitality” on their list for inclusion in the City’s Strategic Plan. Yet, with the economic growth we have already realized as a community, our local government officials continue to ask for increased fees, taxes and retention of TABOR refunds. The most recent being a ballot initiative to retain TABOR refunds for a new police academy.

At what point does economic vitality become sustainable financially for a growing community? Are new developments, businesses and institutions being charged the necessary fees, rates and taxes to pay for installation and maintenance of new infrastructure and public safety, or is the burden being shifted in part to those citizens that are already here? Are we as local tax and rate payers subsidizing the continued growth of this community?

It seems that way as our taxes, fees and rates continue to go up, and we are continually asked to relinquish our TABOR refunds for some new City project. Perhaps when the Mayor and City Council finalize the plan around “Economic Vitality,” they could also spend more time finalizing a management plan around how to make it financially sustainable and stop reaching into our pockets for more.

Alan Goins

Colorado Springs

Beware of assumed noncompliance

Upon returning from a fun filled vacation in Grand Lake I had an orange Utility Company Penalty Card wrapped around my front door handle. Apparently I had been visited by agents of the Colorado Spring Utility Company on the day I left for vacation, wanting to install their new hourly water monitoring device, and I was not home. The cryptic hand written message on the penalty card indicated that I was to call immediately and make an appointment, which I did. The device installer showed up on schedule and I assisted him with the installation of new wiring from the water meter to the new device. The next day I received a written letter from the Utility company that if I didn’t take immediate action to schedule installation of their new monitoring device my service would be suspended.

I have been paying my bills on time for over ten years. The letter was threatening, disingenuous, rude, and insulting, that a service provider would threaten to discontinue serving a loyal customer because they were not given access to my residence to install their equipment without even a call to say they were coming. If I returned to find my home occupied by squatters they would certainly not turn off the Utilities upon my request.

I joked with the installer that the City was installing new spy devices to punish people for watering their lawn too many days in a row. He said it was to prevent leaks from wasting too much water before they can respond. So if you plan to fill a pool or hot tub expect the water monitors to show up at your door to check out your excessive use for that hour. When assumed noncompliance can lead to threats of punishment, beware.

Roy Weaver

Colorado Springs