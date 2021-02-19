Not ready for prime time
After reading the the article about the power shortage in Texas, you’d think the people in charge would rethink the alternative energy plan. Anyone with knowledge of energy production such as coal-fired power plants, natural gas pipelines, compressor stations, nuclear power plants and the like produce massive amounts of heat when running. It is obvious that someone made some very serious mistakes in Texas with regards to the power grid.
We know that there has been a huge failures of alternative energy all over the world. Germany, in fact, has had a total failure in their green energy plan. It is common knowledge that wind turbines freeze up in the freezing rain; solar can’t produce when there is no sunlight.
We know that in that last four years, the U.S. has reduced is CO2 output and carbon footprint. The left’s narrative has been driving the climate thing since I can remember in the 1960s. Here we are. The renewable energy is not ready for prime time, maybe someday.
Wyoming has chosen not to tear down their coal-fired power plants knowing they will need the power to keep their state safe.
After seeing what happened in Texas, Gov. Jared Polis wants to push forward with more of the wind turbines and solar. You can bet he has plenty of standby power at his house in Boulder that is powered by diesel or natural gas.
Trig Travis
Parker
Destroying what was once great
Referencing the letter by James Anderson relating to the lunacy of eliminating that evil fossil fuel, natural gas (as well as all other nonrenewable fuel sources — emphasis mine).
I find it sadly ironic that a front-page picture in Wednesday’s Denver Post of all places, depicts a Texas family of four, including a 12-week-old baby, huddling in front of a wood-burning fireplace to keep from freezing.
That, boys and girls, will be the result when Joe Biden, Jared Polis and all their acolytes finish saving the planet and in the process destroying what once was the greatest country in history.
Peter H. Rhoads
Colorado Springs
Projecting a doomsday scenario
James Anderson (That darn global warming) condemns wind/solar power in the wake of the widespread power outages in Texas and projects a doomsday scenario in adopting green energy. Let’s look at facts rather than the misinformation parroted by Fox News and other right-wing media outlets.
About 90% of the Texas energy grid is managed by the nonprofit Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). ERCOT has attributed the massive power outages to the failure of mechanical equipment due to frozen instruments in the natural gas, coal and even nuclear facilities. Blame has also been placed on the underfunding of the Texas energy infrastructure and the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry, for prioritizing low prices for commercial customers over safeguards for residential customers. The mismanagement at ERCOT is so blatant that Gov. Greg Abbott has called for the resignation of its board members.
Wind power comprises only 13% of energy output in Texas. While it’s true that frozen wind turbines contributed to the problem, energy experts have said the far bigger factor was significantly reduced output from thermal sources.
I’m glad Anderson acknowledges the existence of ‘that darn global warming.’ Hopefully he will come to realize that burning fossil fuels produces large quantities of carbon dioxide, trapping heat in the atmosphere and leading to climate change.
Climate change is a known contributor to extreme weather. Continuing to rely on fossil fuels as an energy source is the equivalent of throwing gasoline on a fire.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
Raising the minimum wage
The only people who benefit from raising the minimum wage is the government. As prices increase due to labor being so costly, it generates more tax revenue for the government through sales taxes and personal income tax. So the only people that win is the government.
Michael Murray
Divide
It could happen again
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
That is the oath that each U.S. senator took upon entering the position they were elected to serve. Put that in context with the 2nd impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump.
The U.S. House of Representatives accurately portrayed a president that willingly and wantonly incited an insurrection in an attempt to hold on to the office after Joseph Biden won the presidency through a legal vote process.
The Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol resulted in deaths, destruction and total disdain for the Constitution. This act of attempted disruption needs to be recognized for what it is. It is a dangerous insurrection brought about by the 45th president of the United States in direct dereliction of duty.
So while Trump is responsible for insurrection, any senators voting against impeachment are directly responsible for enablement. If this dysfunctional act tells us anything, it is that some of America’s legislators with little conscience and no sense of concern are responsible for enabling him and threatening democracy. It could happen again.
Where will it end?
Roger Peeters
Morrison