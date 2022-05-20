Not just following the herd
I was disturbed to read my friend and fellow graduate Scott Hente’s letter Wednesday. My quotations are from his letter. “The mission comes first” is what leads to Pyrrhic victories. My own first rule of command is to take care of the troops, because they will complete the mission which comes second. We teach leadership at the academy, and if that means refusing to follow an illegal or dangerous order, that’s what you should do. And then you must face the consequences, which they have chosen to do.
The 13 “super spreaders” — and there is no evidence that having taken the vaccine keeps you from getting it or spreading it — are facing dire consequences by refusing the shot. Loss of career, a $200,000 fine and the undeserved contempt of those who have not followed the lack of actual science demonstrated by the government during the pandemic are just the start of it. This decision could affect the rest of their lives.
So far, the death toll of cadets from COVID is zero, so the 13 could not have done much damage. The vaccine is supposed to keep you from dying, not keep you from spreading. I cannot see why that isn’t a reasonable choice for an individual.
And whatever happened to “my body, my choice”?
Army and Navy are letting their cadets graduate, and I believe anything else is a grand waste of time and money. Our 13 are clearly demonstrating leadership and not just following the herd. We need to keep them in service to our country. Congressman Doug Lamborn and 47 of his colleagues agree.
Hank Hoffman
Colorado Springs
The sky isn’t falling
Re: Mark Stahl’s letter, “Make men more responsible”. “It’s not fair!” you say about men bearing no responsibility for a woman’s pregnancy.
You also say that if Roe v Wade is overturned, bearing and care of unwanted children will be placed solely on the woman.
Carrying and bearing children have always been a woman’s purview. No amount of pregnant male emojis will change that. As for a child’s care, many people and agencies support children.
A Supreme Court reversal of Roe v Wade would not change any of the above. All it would do is let each state make its own decision about abortions. The sky isn’t falling. Women can still get an abortion.
In fact, the governor of Virginia suggested delivering the baby and making it comfortable while the doctor and mother decided what to do. Here in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis just signed a bill allowing abortions up to labor and delivery. So, sanctioned murder is the law in our state!
Murlene Williams
Colorado Springs
The process of a pregnancy
When an unprecedented draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked, those supporting Roe v. Wade incorrectly reported abortion would be outlawed. The draft opinion correctly removes federal government oversight of abortions and returns the process of determining when an abortion should be legal to the states. Each of the states would then debate and set their own guidelines and laws regarding an abortion as deemed by the U.S. Constitution.
Pro-abortionist Democrats have mantled abortion as “women’s right” while at the same time arguing they don’t know what a woman is, unless you first consult a biologist.
Pro-life Republicans will have the opportunity to debate when life begins and decide in conservative states when an abortion is lawful.
In determining life, one can view the following opinions related to both God and biology through the process of a pregnancy:
Conception — At conception, the genes have already determined if the child is a male of female and 23 chromosomes are received from each parent with the child having its own DNA.
Heartbeat — Recently some states have enacted “Heartbeat Laws” preventing an abortion after the child has a heartbeat.
15 Weeks — A Wall Street Journal poll found that most Americans support a 15-week abortion ban.
Point of Survival — Doctors consider 22 week the earliest gestational age when a baby is “viable” or able to survive outside of the womb.
Partial Birth Abortion — This gruesome procedure allows a child to butchered during the last trimester of a pregnancy.
Infanticide – Murder of a child after birth. Democrats defeated a bill by Republican Ann Wagner called the “Born Alive Abortion Survivor Act”.
California may take infanticide to another level if AB 2223 becomes law, which decriminalizes the murder of a baby up to 28 days after birth by forbidding law enforcement to investigate the murder.
Abortions have not been outlawed and no woman’s right has been trampled.
Frank Aquila
Colorado Springs
Groomed for success
‘Groom’ and ‘enable’ are both verbs that in themselves have no positive or negative value. You can enable your spouse to abuse alcohol or you can enable their career. You can groom your children for success or have them groomed by a heterosexual pedophile. To groom means to prepare.
Our son Brett, like most gay kids, knew that he was different than the other boys quite early on even though he didn’t come out until later in high school. Some of those ‘other boys’ of course could tell that he was different and just being different is enough for some kids to make trouble.
Our son started middle school in Woodland Park when we moved here in 2000 but we began home schooling him part way through his first year because of significant bullying that the school refused to address.
Being both musically inclined and very social, Brett missed school, so we enrolled him at Woodland Park High for his freshman year. In high school there was also bullying, including one assault, but there were two things that made this situation different.
The first was the friends Brett made in marching band. These students became his support structure.
They bolstered him emotionally and also provided him with an amount of protection by their very presence in school. He was not alone. Additional support came from 3 or 4 teachers who, after Brett came out, offered him support, advice and a certain amount of direct protection.
Brett has now been out of high school for some time and has a job he loves in college administration, a fine marriage and a home. He is a successful, happy, productive member of society. A good deal of the credit for this goes to these people who supported him when times were bad.
The suicide rate amongst LGBTQ students is only a bit higher that the suicide rate of straight children who are perceived to be gay and are bullied for it. Being gay isn’t the cause of the increased suicide rate, it’s the bullying and teasing from both children and adults that causes this.
The adult leaders who express these views don’t seem to realize that the pejorative comments they make about the LGBTQ community give cover for those individuals who tease and bully. Or if they do, they don’t seem to care.
Frank Gray
Woodland Park