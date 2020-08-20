Not another tax
After reading the letter from the woman encouraging the 10 cent tax on plastic bags, I must speak up.
First, those in city government must salivate at the idea of another source of income that comes from almost every citizen. And, of course, stores would enjoy extra income. But I don’t want another tax! Local citizens are the ones losing choices here and paying financially?
Second, the idea that plastic bags are causing the death of the Earth is extreme. There are countries that do not have our system for taking care of trash and use the ocean as the answer. That is not the case here.
Third, plastic bags are useful. I line small wastebaskets for handy disposal plus dozens of other uses. I am responsible. Some are not. Crack down on them, not on us who are responsible. Or, use the extra time you have to write letters to the editor to pick up those bags you hate to see contaminating our area.
Fourth, those who choose to use reusable bags can surely do so. I prefer a clean, bacteria- and fungus-free bag for my food. Once again, it should be an individual choice.
Why is it that some vocal people think that their ideas should be the only ideas and everyone else should be mandated to follow their choices? If you don’t want plastic bags, bring your bag. If I want plastic bags, leave me alone to make my choice.
Carolyn Brown
Colorado Springs
Now is our moment
As a woman, I realize that I am too “tribal” to respond to the opening article in Sunday’s Perspective by Jarrett Stepman. As a Lutheran pastor, however, it is necessary to point out a few blind spots in Robert Reilly’s analysis of those “founding ideas.” First, he is right about the need to appreciate the ideas at the end of the 18th century that allow me to write this letter today.
While those white, Christian, male, land-owning founders had limited understanding of the precious principles they worked with, their actions have continued to allow us to insist that, indeed, all humanity was created equal. And while I see through history that rebellion against oppression often leads to nationalism (or tribalism as Reilly calls it) for a time, putting that all on Luther in the 16th century is hardly the whole truth. What his analysis fails to do is acknowledge the oppression of the Holy Roman Empire, the inhumane treatment of Indigenous nations in South Africa and South America and elsewhere by colonizers, the harsh judgements of the League of Nations toward Germany, or centuries of facing the violence of white supremacy in this nation, or the oppression of the USSR toward the Eastern European nations before 1989. (He also denigrates the ability of the majority of U.S. citizens to think rationally.) But now is our moment to use the gifts we were all created with, to make a more perfect union, adjusting the ideas to come closer to justice for all. And I include myself and the rest of us “tribal” folks in that all.
The Rev. Paula M. Stecker
Colorado Springs
Society being pushed toward decay
In a recent Elle magazine interview, Cardi B and Joe Biden held a significantly long discussion. Joe Biden started out by stating that he used to be called Joey B and that since she was known as Cardi B maybe they were related. He went on expressing how he is a fan of Cardi B and even introduced his daughter to her as also being a big fan.
On the surface, this seems relatively harmless except for the fact that Cardi B, as an entertainer, certainly she promotes behavior and language that is outside the norm of society. One of her songs, WAP – Wet APuy, is on Youtube in an unrestricted format. I doubt that Biden is truly a fan of this kind of raunchy language and probably does not even know what type of songs she is putting out. I cannot believe that any politician would claim to be a fan of the type of potty mouth language being put to the public by not only Cardi B but others, including the TV show “Yellowstone” and a new Liam Neeson movie “Made in Italy.”
These are examples of our society being pushed toward a decay in morals by the entertainment industry. Morals in the country are important. Respect for decency is important. Pandering for votes from groups promoting the decay of the country is not acceptable. Inundating our children to such raunchy language and sexually explicit themes is not what I consider good for our country.
Gene Greene
Colorado Springs
Possible solutions to problems
Needless to say, the problems we are experiencing in this country are of a serious nature, but not without solutions. Let’s take COVID-19 for example, even though without vaccination against it, yet, there are a number of ways that we can be proactive toward preventing being afflicted by it; among them, one is to listen to the experts. It does not take much intelligence to deduce that the messages we are getting from our president are neither correct, not consistent. In fact, they are potentially dangerous if the listener happens to be naive enough to follow his suggestion to ingest disinfectants?
Another serious problem we have is based on racism, blatantly reinforced by our president. — Solution? Here again, we need a proactive approach to, at least, ameliorate it. One way would be by engaging brain with vocal chords before we open our mouth to utter thoughtless comments on sensitive racial issues. While emotions can be good to express love, gratitude and even anger, they rarely precede critical thinking in an attempt to engage in problem solving. On the contrary, not well thought out comments can add fuel to the fire and compound the nature of the problem.
Choices we make can have good or dire consequences as we attempt to change the direction in which the country is going. A suicidal, if not homicidal approach, would be not to take preventive steps toward protecting ourselves from the coronavirus. If suicidal, that comes from personal choice, while homicidal would be not to care about those around us who might suffer the consequences through no choice of their own.
One other choice we have to change the direction this country is going is to vote for the right candidate, regardless of party affiliation. Aside from the affinity for financial gain some are afflicted by, do we want another four years of a chaotic and utterly dysfunctional government?
Here are some possible solutions to the problems mentioned above?
As it has been said “mask it or casket.”
Be a part of the solution, if you don’t want to be a part of the problem. Do not expect others to solve your problems. Choose not to vote? Then suffer the consequences.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs