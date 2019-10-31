Not enforcing the camping ban
The city’s recent Homelessness Initiative Plan identified top priorities including to have adequate low-barrier shelter beds and to hire and train more officers to enforce the city’s camping ban. The City Council approved $500,000 to be spent on a combined 370 additional shelter beds at the Springs Rescue Mission and Salvation Army. The city’s plan acknowledges that “adequate shelter bed capacity will also enable Colorado Springs Police Department officers to enforce camping ban ordinances and aid in protecting our environment.”
Unfortunately, as a resident who has lived near the camping, City Council members and Mayor John Suthers have not listened to my argument that there is a major disconnect between their policy intentions and the presumed enforcement the city would be receiving from the Homeless Outreach Team. To my surprise, HOT admits even less enforcement during the bitter cold and snowstorms that we are now dealing with. In previous winters, the city has endured several fires including propane tank explosions, despite the fact that shelters had availability.
I’m aware that there are some cases where general vacancy may not be relevant if there are specific needs that cannot be met for an individual, but in large part I do not believe the Homeless Outreach Team is adequately enforcing the camping ban when a safe shelter alternative exists, which has been subsidized by taxpayers. Aside from litter and other illegal camping ramifications, I just wanted to be on record again so when the first campfire breaks out this season, hopefully the HOT will reevaluate.
Ryan Jones
Colorado Springs
An earth-shattering discovery
It is earth shattering! When I read that vertebrate paleontologists recently found fossilized mammal skulls — a trove of thousands of fossils — in Colorado, I was thrilled.
History records that an asteroid hit the earth 66 million years ago, and the dinosaur became extinct.
After the mass extinction, little was known about the period after the Cretaceous-Paleogene era until the discovery of these mammal skulls here in Colorado. This fills the gap. Such a discovery is worthy of front page news!
Janice S. Moglen
Colorado Springs
Corruption not just in California
I agree with Saturday’s Oct. 26 editorial regarding the misuse of funds by politicians.
Approximately 20 years ago when we lived in California, my wife and I went to the grocery store. There were some gentlemen out front with clipboards. I went over to them to ascertain their purpose for being there. They were off-duty policemen obtaining signatures to have a proposition placed on the ballot to increase taxes by .15%. This increase would be to put more officers on the street. I signed it. It made it to the ballot. It overwhemingly passed by over 70%. Several months later, we were at the same grocery store and noticed that similar individuals were out front with clipboards. I spoke with them and was informed they were off-duty officers. The proposition that had passed had a “loophole” written into it, which allowed the politicians to utilize the earmarked tax revenue for things unrelated to law enforcement. The officers were attempting to get a resolution on the ballot that would close that “loophole.” It made it to the ballot, and the error was corrected.
It is a shame that politicians do this to their constituents. As corrupt as California and its political forces are, this problem is not germane only to California. The political club, i.e. the swamp, exists here in Colorado, and yes in Colorado Springs as well. If you want your street maintained or a traffic signal installed near where you reside, the best way to ensure that will occur is to become a city or county elected official. It is a shame. I think if people realize this and shed light on the issue I think that might curtail some of this. Leo Jones Colorado Springs
Focus on unanswered questions
In an era of money-hungry government, this election cycle seeks to move us further down a path asking taxpayers to give more, fund more, pay more. Water has long been at the forefront of my agenda over the duration of my career in the state Legislature. I have served as the Water Committee Chairman several times and have become one of those “water guys” from whom others seek information.
I have remained publicly neutral on Proposition DD as several questions were not answered. Instead, I proposed policy changes to require transparency. Those questions remain unclear and any transparency policy has so far been rejected.
This proposition asks permission to add sports betting to Colorado’s list of approved games, in response to the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that individual states can authorize betting on sports. I know people who bet using their smartphones.
Voters are asked to approve that list and then allow a tax on sports betting with the revenue going to the “Water Plan.”
On the surface this seems great: we need to make sure we have funding available to build storage and keep Colorado’s water in Colorado. Except, just like Prop CC, the Legislature can raid funds set aside for water and use them for something else. And they have in the past — since 2002, $322 million dollars specified for water projects has been spent elsewhere.
If Prop CC fails and Prop DD passes, will the Legislature take the money they had hoped would be generated by Proposition CC to fund the government overspending? The law says they can. Let’s assume that we can trust the Legislature to spend this money on the “Water Plan.” Will that money be used to build storage? Or will it fund other projects such as removing water from agriculture for recreation or instream flows or urban growth? A past director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board has been quoted saying that some rivers need to be 100% owned by the state to meet the agency’s conservation goals. That scares me, and it should scare agriculture!
I can’t help but focus on the questions that are not being answered.
It boils down to this: should gamblers be made to fund our water needs? Should we raise taxes on something like gambling to replace a noticeable reduction in water funds used because of the curtailed oil and gas production? Can we trust the Legislature to spend this money on what it is promised for?
I can’t answer yes to any of those questions.
Jerry Sonnenberg, Colorado Senate District 1
Sterling