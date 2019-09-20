Not a wise corporate decision
As a retired pediatric nurse, I was very distressed to hear about the closure of the pediatric unit at St. Francis Medical Center. With little fanfare, an article in The Gazette last week announced the closure Saturday. The article stated no nurses would be laid off, which is a misleading statement. Some of the nurses found positions at the new Children’s Hospital, some were forced into retirement, a couple were able to get positions at St. Francis Medical Center, but a few still do not have new jobs.
These nurses are dedicated, highly skilled pediatric nurse who have devoted many years to caring for children. Some of them have more than 30 years of pediatric experience. Caring for children is the career these nurses have devoted their lives to.
In a city of this size, there is a need for more than one hospital to care for children. This winter, when flu and RSV season strikes and all the beds are full in Children’s Hospital, parents will be forced to take their sick children to Denver. This was not a wise corporate decision by Penrose-St. Francis.
I salute the dedicated, highly proficient pediatric nurses of St. Francis Medical Center. You will be sorely missed by the children, their parents and the pediatricians.
Patricia Leveille
Colorado Springs
Problems with gun-free zones
I went to a local restaurant yesterday, and it had a sign on the door; “NO FIREARMS”, not no open display but a flat no! So now somebody else has decided that they can take my guaranteed federal and state constitutional right to bear arms from me.
There is a bit of problem with that. Like when we gave up some freedoms in travel, TSA stepped in to fill the gap. They stand for the individual and provide protection. We don’t have hijackings or bombings of mass transit in this country as in others, so we Americans go along and give up a little.
The stores and restaurants that want us to give up our rights are not providing an alternative, they don’t stand tall in your stead. Just be politically correct and deny the right of self-protection and all will be well. However, if I or my family is injured in one of these “gun-free” zones and the proprietor has not provided protection, be assured I or my survivors will sue you personally down to your sidewalk!
The police response in this town is measured in minutes, most shootings take place in under 5 minutes, which can seem like forever if you are on the receiving end. Every mass shooting has occurred in nominally gun-free environments. Statements and evidence from previous shooters seem to indicate their desire to cause mass casualties before they commit suicide. They seem to stay away from places that will offer minimal opportunity to cause harm to others while remaining safe themselves. A “NO FIREARMS” policy is like an invitation. But be aware, it comes with consequences.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Pitfalls of a ‘fair trial’
So you ask, “How incompetent and partisan are of some of our elected officials?”
The House Judiciary Committee (chaired by Rep. Nadler, D-N.Y.) brings President Donald Trump’s former 2016 campaign manager (Cory Lewandowski) to testify before the committee in the inaugural House judiciary impeachment hearing, to confirm to the Democrat-controlled House the allegation that various acts of skullduggery occurred during Lewandowski’s tenure ... and the Judiciary Committee is going to expose those involved in this affront to democracy.
At the opening of questioning, Nadler asks Lewandowski to confirm/deny an activity referenced from the Mueller report. Lewandowski asks if there is a book and page number for the alleged activity referenced by Nadler, as he does not have a copy of the Mueller report in front of him. Nadler asks the question again, but Lewandowski wants Nadler to read the exact verbiage of the Mueller report to him ... as he doesn’t have a copy in front of him.
Nadler: “I don’t think I need to do that, and I have limited time!” (It was immediately discovered that Rep. Nadler didn’t even have a copy of the Mueller report in front of him, either!)
It reminds me of lines from a Western movie, where the wrongly accused criminal (Kid) asks his former friend, the Sherriff (Dad) through the bars of his jail cell, “You are gonna give me a fair trial, ain’t you Dad?” Dad reassures his former friend saying, “Sure Kid, you’ll get a fair trial — then I’m gonna hang you, personally!”
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Social Security’s little secret
Did you know the dirty little secret that Social Security benefits are not paid for the month of death? Yep, for example, if a benefit is received on May 9 and the recipient dies on May 30, the spouse is entitled to keep the payment that arrived on May 9 because it was for April’s benefits. But the spouse cannot keep the May benefits scheduled to arrive in June, even though the deceased was alive for all but one day of May. Again, the deceased must have lived the entire month.
Therefore, if benefits are received in June, they must be repaid! So, if you want to stick it to the Social Security administration, best die on the first day of a month!
Robert Strong
Falcon
Price of giveaways is too high
The price of free stuff from Washington is always too high. These giveaways will have my children and grandchildren going broke and getting less for it. Take Social Security as a good example. It was well-funded until government replaced its money with IOU’s to spend elsewhere for more programs.
I would be thrilled if a candidate said Washington needs to put the money back before moving on to new programs. Not likely though. Politicians like to build bridges, not fix them.
Dale Gray
Colorado Springs