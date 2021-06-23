Not a pretty picture to visualize
My heart breaks for those who live on the west side of Colorado Springs and are dealing with the possibility of even more traffic in their area. I’m especially thinking of those who lived there during the fire of June 2012. Many of them still carry the emotional scars of that time nine years later.
I’ll never forget watching the flames from the east side of Colorado Springs. It traumatized me just knowing the city I loved was being ravaged by fire and there wasn’t a thing I could do but watch and pray for those who were in its path.
The afternoon news that day showed people trying to escape but who’d become trapped in traffic as the forest fire moved ever closer to town. I can’t begin to imagine their panic, wondering if they would survive, or if their houses would be there when they returned. That trauma still lives inside those who experienced it…how could it not?
The distress may have lessened somewhat over the years. But nightmares may have returned with the introduction of a plan to build and populate 420 new apartments on Garden of the Gods Road.
Envision hundreds of people trying to leave the parking lot at the same time during a fire (or another emergency) and trying to merge onto a road already choked by panicked drivers.
It’s not a pretty picture to visualize. I can’t believe the City Council would approve the construction of an apartment building of this size in this area and especially on such a narrow road.
Apartments can be built anywhere. Putting buildings ahead of people, as this seems to do, feels like something a big city like Denver might do. Heaven help us if that’s what we’re becoming.
Carol Johnson
Colorado Springs
What will change with roads?
In the June 18, article “Polis signs $5.4B bill for roads and more” Gov. Jared Polis stated “We all know ... we need to fix it (the roads), we need a comprehensive solution.” “That was never in question. We ask ourselves ‘why hasn’t it been fixed yet?’ His answer: ‘Because it’s difficult, it’s challenging, it’s hard. It requires compromise. It requires work.”
Street maintenance has been required for as long as streets have existed. Why is it more difficult now? Harder now? Why has it been neglected for so long?
Colorado Springs has enacted an increased three-year tax twice to fix the streets. Work is progressing, but what will change so that we don’t end up years in the future with roads that haven’t been maintained.
Henry Vanston
Colorado Springs
Experimentation leads to dysfunctionYour tax dollars at work!
So now veterans will soon be able to receive transgender surgeries at taxpayers’ expense. So let’s follow this absurdity to its absurd conclusion. What is to prevent a male veteran from transitioning to a 16 year old high school girl? As a Vietnam veteran, methinks this social experimentation will only lead to more dysfunction.
I imagine the Russians and Chinese are delighted with this nonstop nonsense from our left-wing administration.
Bill Crow
Colorado Springs
Policies that withhold health coverageWe should make sure every Coloradan has access to the care they need to plan their families and futures. The General Assembly made progress by passing Senate Bill 9, which expands access to contraception for undocumented people, but there is still work to do.
Congress is hearing the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA) this week. This helps to safeguard abortion access by getting rid of medically unnecessary restrictions. It would address some of the obstacles, but we also need to look at the financial barriers to care. Colorado has a law that denies health coverage for abortion to people who use Medicaid. That means just because someone utilizes a public health program they do not have the same access as other people.
I’m not comfortable deciding for someone else whether they should seek an abortion or continue a pregnancy. That’s what is happening when we allow policies to withhold health coverage. It is bad health policy and it causes financial strain on people who have to struggle to pay for care. And the sad fact is that I know who this hurts most –- the people who already struggle with health disparities and barriers to services.
Everyone deserves to have accessible, effective health care. I hope you will join me in urging Congress to pass WHPA and demanding that our state lawmakers get rid of the state ban on health coverage. It is good health policy and the right thing to do.
Katherine Riley
Colorado Springs
Saddened by Arvada news
Our hearts are heavy after hearing the sad news of the fallen Arvada police officer and we offer our sincere condolences to the Arvada Police and the families and victims of this tragic event.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Fla.