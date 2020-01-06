No water to support development
So, I understand the excitement expressed by home developers and construction companies (Jan. 3 article: “Area Homebuilding Strong”). Another year of financial gain and profit.
What I don’t get is this: Don’t these folks have the same concerns as the rest of us? Crowded roads (and everything else)? Open spaces replaced with rooftops, as far as the eye can see? Lawn watering restrictions? But the biggest question of all: Where on earth is the water — to support these additional thousands of households — coming from? Just wondering....
Bruce Barrell
Colorado Springs
We are not Denver, yet
Our first and only Legacy Mayor has his name on our airport. Bob Isaac was a gem who worked hard for the city’s benefit.
Our current mayor seems bent on making Colorado Springs the best possible place to live in the U.S. — however — bike paths that are nice but not used — open space that is disappearing as we speak — traffic that matches Denver’s and the stupid parking meter increase.
The next notable about-to-be-lost space is the planned conversion of Springs Ranch golf course into another Classic homes development — 600 units of all types — individual and cluster.
The golf course is 20 years old — the agreement with the city was that it would be a golf course in perpetuity. At a meeting in 2018 — golf course owner, city planning and Classic Homes removed the in perpetuity clause to open the door to make the conversion from open space to housing. This started at a public meeting. The mayor embraces increased revenue streams more than he does open space and another golf course is gone.
The major impacts are the loss of open space, a terrific overload of traffic in that area — school accommodation for the children who will live there and a serious congestion atmosphere.
We are not Denver but we’re headed in that direction currently led by the mayor.
Bill Robinson
Colorado Springs
Where does the meter money go?
In response/addition to a former letter posted regarding the parking meters downtown: Would someone from the City of Colorado Springs please respond with an explanation of what the $5 million received in parking meters pays for? I think it only appropriate that we who are paying these fees would know where the money goes.
Faye Lindsey
Colorado Springs
Practicing Christian values
I wholeheartedly agree with guest columnist Chip MacEnulty regarding the moral decay of evangelicals who are engaging in a quid pro quo with our president, trading votes for Supreme Court justices and anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ legislation, no matter what the cost. This unfailing support of the Trump administration is turning people away from religion. Not exactly Christianity’s mission.
I do, however, take exception to MacEnulty’s last statement, “The fault here is not non-Christians acting like non-Christians, but Christians not acting like the salt they are. Well… were.” MacEnulty seems to imply that non-Christians, by virtue of their lack of a religious affiliation, act badly. I attended Catholic schools through grade 12 and attended mass six days a week so I am very familiar with church teachings. Even as a pre-teen, I discerned “discrepancies” in what I was being taught and what I felt were the true teachings of Christ and I eventually left the church.
One doesn’t need to be a member of an organized religion to practice Christian values. Attending religious services and reading the Bible do not necessarily a Christian make. Case in point: Polling has shown that only 36% of evangelicals oppose Trump’s family separation policies and favor strict immigration policies while 82% of the religiously unaffiliated oppose family separation and stricter immigration.
If God were to visit earth, I believe God would have trouble separating Christians and non-Christians, based on religious affiliation.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
Letter to Republican senators
I am an American citizen who is concerned that the upcoming Senate impeachment trial is being treated in a cavalier fashion and is being coordinated with the president creating a biased and non-impartial outcome which is in direct conflict to the oath the senators will be taking prior to the trial.
The fact is that witnesses from the inquiry as well as the President’s own words from the partial transcript presented ample evidence that there must be a fulsome trial with first hand fact witnesses so we can get to the truth.
We cannot have sham trial, because then who are we? We are no better than the corrupt banana republic countries we claim to be above. We need, the world needs, us to set the example of democracy.
On a personal note I want to say I am really frightened by what I see as the degradation of our Constitution and norms by an unchecked president and his administration.
I am frightened that, in the face of facts of wrong doing, shameless lying, leaving our Kurdish allies to die, siding with Putin, alienating us from our European allies and leaving agreements that keep us safe and protect us from climate change, the GOP continues to support this man.
Surely there is an honest individual with a clear moral compass, willing to respect our Constitution, with dignity and empathy that can represent the values of the American people for the Republican Party. This president appears corrupt in every way, without the mental capacity to understand or care about the consequences of his reckless and self serving actions. He is clearly, and sadly, a damaged soul.
I don’t think our country can survive another four years under him, this truly keeps me up at night.
Please rethink your party’s Republican candidate.
Donna Aristo
Colorado Springs