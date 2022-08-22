No upside to massive growth
In the last week there have been some good opinions sent to the Gazette concerning growth and water. One by Diane Fitzkee on Aug. 16, 2022 and one by Joe Long August 18, 2022, both opinions are concerning massive growth. Seems like everyday there are articles in the Gazette telling about the water problems, the drought and that states in the upper basin and the states in the lower basin needed to come up with a plan to cut water usage from the Colorado River by millions of acre feet. That didn’t happen and now the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has taken control and have now implemented their own plan.
Sorry to say that the City Council members and the El Paso County commissioners must have turned a blind eye to the seriousness of the water problem here in Colorado Springs and the state of Colorado. When people voted to put them in power, they all thought that they would all vote to do the best thing for our city and our county.
Again, sorry to say, they have all failed to do what is best for us. They have their own agenda and that is to have massive and out of control development. I look around and there is development in every part of the city and county. Our leaders have failed! They didn’t vote to charge the developers 100% of the infrastructure cost to do their development and elected to only charge them 70%. We, the people are left to pay the other 30%.That is how they are so much out of touch with the desire of the people.
There is no upside to all of this massive growth. None!
Not long ago Stan VanderWerf made a statement in The Gazette and I quote “We all should embrace growth.” Mr. VanderWerf, maybe you should not be out there promoting your own agenda, whice is growth and more growth. You can argue all day about how great it is to have this massive growth but at the end of the day you are wrong. The city can’t take care of the needs of the city as it is now. Major road problems that are out of control as far as repairs, the need far more police officers, more firemen than ever before.
Maybe it is time for our leaders to get off their high horse and get serious about the real problems that we are facing in this what use to be a beautiful city and drop your agenda of massive growth, If you cannot do this, you should resign now!
Jim White
Monument
Wake up, take action
I keep reading almost daily articles in The Gazette concerning water. Yet I have not read a word from our elected City Council concerning water usage in Colorado Springs. Are they deaf and blind to what is happening in our once fair city. Growth is out of control. Apartments, hotels, the amphitheatre and homes are being built and no control on water usage. May I remind the City Council that we live in a semi-arid desert.
Please take note that some members of our City Council have their eyes on becoming our next mayor. Forbid it God that they are elected to serve as our next mayor. They are pro growth and have no regard for the long time citizens of Colorado Springs. We are told when we can water our lawns.
How about a rebate of say $1.50 per square foot to those who take out Kentucky Blue Grass and have artificial turf installed. Take a drive north on Voyager and see all the wasted water on the mediums between InterQuest and North Gate. Also place a limit on how many square feet of sod, blue grass, may be installed on a home site. Place a mortimum on building.
Our once fair city has in the past few years suffered from increased traffic, crime, and has lost much of its once appeal as a place to live. Please City Council and Planning Commision wake up and take action.
Donald Worley
Colorado springs
Educating voters on elections
I am so pleased to see on TV an important political effort to inform the voters about election disinformation. Despite all the tools that we have online, too many voters are sucked into wild conspiracy theories not based in fact. Too many are suspicious about how elections are run in Colorado, and how safe and accurate they are.
That’s why I applaud Jena Griswold, current Secretary of State in Colorado and a Democrat and Wayne Williams, past Secretary of State and a Republican, for standing together to assure voters that Colorado’s elections are sound and professionally run, regardless of which political party holds the office.
I have served as an election judge and also on various committees in the Election Department. that are set up to test equipment, double-check results of the count and audit races. This can be hard work, often involving late nights, but it’s rewarding and informative. It gave me new respect for the professionalism of the people who conduct elections, and the rule-books that guide the practices.
I suggest that anyone who has questions about the integrity of our Colorado elections step forward and volunteer with the Elections Department, in this county or anywhere in the state.
All counties have these volunteer positions and election committees, usually the local Democratic and Republican parties each appoint a representative. You would be surprised to learn all the checks and balances that are in place, including the audits of certain races afterwards as required randomly by the Secretary of State’s office.
Elections in Colorado are well-run and credible, that I can affirm based on my own experiences. However, Griswold and Williams are correct to warn voters about election disinformation. There are unfortunately some malign forces out there who seek to deceive for their own benefit. The secretaries suggest going to the website, govotecolorado.gov for more information about these tricks and how to protect oneself from deception and disinformation.
Good idea! Thank you, Jena Griswold and Wayne Williams for doing your best to educate voters about this serious problem in our country.
Cyndy Kulp
Colorado Springs
Correction
An Aug. 14 letter to the editor, “From a different planet” incorrectly identified the author of a letter criticizing the indictment of Sen. Pete Lee. The letter was written by Tristan Gorman.